Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town But These 38 Gifts Under $50 Are Better Than Anything On His Sleigh

1. An unlock the wine escape room game with clues and puzzles that'll lead them to unlock their beloved vino. The wine bottle is *not* included butttt 54 escape room cards with over 160 puzzles/riddles and a score sheet are. The perfect party game for the next time they're hosting. So so fun... *hint hint* fam, throw this under the tree for meeee.
2. A stunning cast iron teapot to make their cutie little afternoon teas ~that~ much cuter. It's got a removable infuser for loose tea and it's suuuper sturdy with a stable lid that won't fall off when pouring. Plus, it'll match their aesthetic, so likeeee, win win.
Promising review: "My daughter and I are both BIG tea lovers; we sit down and drink a cup of tea every night and talk about our day. We absolutely adore this cast-iron tea kettle. The infusion basket inside makes it so easy to make our tea without the hassle of individual infusers for our loose leaf teas. The kettle heats up so quickly and the handle stays cool enough to maneuver the kettle without having to use a hot pad! Definitely a great gift idea for the tea lover in your life and it adds a beautiful aesthetic to my kitchen!" —Shauna Branstiter
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in six colors and three sizes).
3. A charcuterie board book for your friend who loves nothing more than to bring a dish that shows everyone else up. Like, everyone else just grabbed a box of Popeyes for Friendsgiving but they made some elaborately gorgeous dessert. We all have that friend...I am that friend. This'll help them create the most stunning boards anyone ever did see.
Promising reviews: "This book describes what size board to use and how to create decorative food boards. The illustrations take you step-by-step through how to build a board. It includes cute seasonal boards too. I purchased this as a Christmas gift, I wish I had purchased one for myself. Worth every penny. —Carolyn
"I gave this book to my niece for Christmas and she was thrilled. She's 27 and enjoys making charcuterie boards for her friends and family. She loved the different board themes and can't wait to try them. She even told me that she had given the book as a gift to a friend herself and secretly wanted her own copy!" —Ithaca buyer
Get it from Amazon for $14.48.
4. A Barbie doll modeled after the movie because it was simply iconic and whether they're a kid or an adult, they'll be totally obsessed. Like, who doesn't want a Margot Robbie version of Barbie in her cute little 'fit.
And although he's just Ken, you can get the movie version of him too riiiight here.
Promising review: I bought the doll right after I saw the new Barbie movie with my granddaughter. I was one of the original Barbie fans in 1959 when the doll was released and wanted to share my long time love for the doll with my granddaughter. The doll is pretty true to looking like Margot Robbie in the new movie in her pink gingham dress and accessories with a lovely smile. She makes me smile every time I look at her. —Janners
Shipping Info: Orders typically arrive in four days but there are options for two-day shipping.
Get it from Walmart for $41.
5. Or a set of Barbie-themed wineglasses that'll have grown-up fans saying "I'm bad like the Barbie, I'm a doll but I still wanna party" every time they take a sip. Come on Barbie, let's go drink martinis.
Promising review: "These are such fun glasses, perfect for the Barbie lover in your life. 💗 I purchased these as an apartment warming gift for my daughter and ended up keeping one glass and giving her the other so we could have matching glasses. 😊 Dragon Glassware is such a fun company offering very cool glassware for everyday use, purchasing more!!" —Monica Tice
Get a set of two from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three colors).
6. A set of all seven Harry Potter books for the HP lovers who are waiting on their letters to Hogwarts. Whether they're young readers who are just becoming interested in the wonderful world of wizardry or seasoned Potter lovers who've read the books 50 times, they'll loveeee being able to have the entire collection of novels.
Promising review: "I purchased these books for my 11-year-old nephew because he has not seen any of the movies. The set was a Christmas gift and he has already completed book five. He is loving every chapter. As for the book set, it is well made and sturdy. He will have these books for years to come." —NOLAinAK
Get them from Amazon for $45.44+ (available in three styles).
Editor's Note: BuzzFeed does not support discriminatory or hateful speech in any form. We stand by the LGBTQ+ community and all fans who found a home in the Harry Potter series and will work to provide a safe space for fans. If you, like us, feel impassioned about trans rights, learn more or donate here.
7. And a Harry Potter sorting hat that actually talks and makes facial expressions! Perfect for the wizards who have always dreamed of having the talking hat tell them their house. It can be used to play orrr they can put this baby on top of their Christmas tree.
Three AA batteries are included!
Promising review: "I bought this for one of my nieces and she reports that she loves it. Since she is really into Harry Potter right now, this blew her away." —VideoDave
Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
8. A murder mystery jigsaw puzzle — a 500 piece puzzle that must be completed in order to reveal clues and solve the mystery. This just sounds like a seriously good time and it's super unique so you KNOW they'll be impressed. You may even wanna snag one for yourself, wrap it, and put it under the tree.
Promising reviews: "Gave this as a gift to my mom who loves puzzles and mysteries. She finished it in three days and loved it. She is now hooked on the mystery puzzles. Great gift and idea." —Dave
"Gave this to my mother for Christmas and she loved it! Not only was it fun to put together, but there was also a mystery we had to solve once the puzzle was done. Great for mystery and puzzle lovers! Challenging too because there wasn't a photo reference, so we were able to make an afternoon of it!" —Veronica
Shipping info: Orders typically arrive in 6–8 business days; express shipping options available (see Uncommon Goods full shipping info here).
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $19 (available in two styles).
9. A rotary cheese grater because their favorite part of going to Olive Garden is when the waiter comes to grate the cheese on their plate. If they lock eyes with the waiter and don't say "stop" for like, a whole two minutes, they'll def appreciate this.
And a huge plus is that there's less risk of grating fingers by accident! The handle also folds in for compact storage, and it easily disassembles for quick cleanup.
Promising reviews: "If you're like us and want the Olive Garden experience every time you cook pasta, do yourself a favor and get this thing. You never have to say 'when.' Just let the parm flow forever. It really is a great product. It's fun and easy to use. Just get it." —Catherine Stahlecker
"Fantastic grater! Get one! Super pleased with this purchase. Wish I had purchased sooner. Makes grating cheeses so easy. Simple to use and to disassemble for cleaning. Can assemble with handle to right or left for ease of operation. Has worked well for me with parmesan, gruyere, asiago, and fontina. Would buy again. Would make a great gift." —CJBS
Get it from Amazon for $22.95 (available in two styles).
10. A gorg Lego flower bouquet like the ones Greg gifted Amber on Abbott Elementary, because they can't keep real plants alive to save their life. There are 15 flowers with posable leaves and petals as well as adjustable stems and they'll be just as beautiful as real flowers. Plus, I mean, suuuuper interesting to look at.
Check out these beauties in a TikTok from @shaelorend.
Promising review: "I wasn’t expecting this to take as long as it did; I see why people do this with someone else. But it was even more fun to do this by myself and watch my shows. The instructions are in picture form and detail which pack is which. Some of the pieces can be similar and you have a couple of pieces left behind but I think they’re a weird form of 'extras.' But if you’re not super messy or plan on moving these around too much, you won’t have to worry about the pieces but keep them safe. I love how these will never die and look forward to another set of forever flowers to build! :)." —Bri J.
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
11. An Xbox Game Pass Membership with hundreds of games they can choose from. They'll be soooo excited, and you may not be able to pull them away from gaming for a whileeee. I mean, if buying just one game gets them hyped up, imagine what they'll do with hundreds of options.
With this digital code, they'll be able to play console games on Xbox consoles, PC, and cloud.
Promising review: "I’ve been a gamer for decades, and I can confidently say this is the best deal on the market for gaming. The library of games that includes hundreds of titles, along with Triple A newly released games, makes the Game Pass the definitive place to subscribe. Thanks!" —Richy
Shipping info: After purchasing, you/they will be able to access the digital code from your orders moments later (reviewers are saying within minutes).
Get a three-month membership from Amazon for $44.99 (or a one-month membership for $14.99).
12. A glass tumbler that can be personalized with their name and birth month flower. Perfect for those who can never have too many cups for their morning iced coffees.
Darlify is an Ohio-based small biz on Etsy that specializes in personalized pretty little gifts like mugs, bookmarks, and glass tumblers.
Don't forget to add any personalization!
Promising reviews: "This is beautiful, cannot wait to give this to my sister on Christmas!" —Tara Strock
"My best friend loved this cup and she told me she’s used it almost everyday since she got it! <3" —Morgan
Shipping info: Orders typically arrive in 2–14 days.
Get it from Darlify on Etsy for $12.74+ (available in 12 birth month flowers, without the personalization, and in two glass can options).
13. Or a personalized water bottle for all the Love Island -obsessed besties who wish they could be in the villa. It'll totally make them feel like an ~islander~ to have a darn near identical water bottle to the ones that they get. Now all they need is a house full of hot as freakin' heck people.
The Crafty Inu is a Monterey Park, California-based small biz that specializes in gorg memorable gifts.
Don't forget to add any personalization!
Promising review: "I LOVE MY TUMBLER! I am a huge fan of Love Island and have been wanting a water bottle like this. Glad I was able to find it! Thank you so much!!!" —Amanda Burnett
Shipping info: Orders typically arrive within 2–13 days.
Get it from The Crafty Inu on Etsy for $20.95.