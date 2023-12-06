44 Gifts They'll Think Cost You A Fortune But Are Under $50

1. A pair of chunky combat boots, a perfect Dr. Martens alternative with a zipper! Perfect staple for winter, plus they look super expensive so the price can stay our little secret. 😉
Promising review: "RUN DON'T WALK!! My friend and I went to a music festival with our significant others. She wore real Doc Martens, and I wore these boots. My boyfriend is darn near a shoe expert, and he thought these were legitimate Doc Martens! They held up perfectly and were so comfortable even after 12-hour days full of walking, dancing, and standing. Very easy to clean. 10/10 recommended!!" —Karolina Muscadine
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $32.39 (available in women's sizes 5.5–10 and four colors).
2. A popular pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers are saying are affordable alternatives to AirPod *aaaand* they have 234,000+ 5-star ratings. Cord-free, waterproof, and top-notch quality for a suuuuper reasonable price.
A single charge provides over six hours of usage, and the rechargeable case can have them fully charged in under two hours.
Promising reviews: "So after buying these for my husband for Christmas he now uses them every time he mows the yard. He says they're the best Bluetooth headphones that he's ever had. Anytime I come up to him to try to talk to him when he's mowing, he can't hear so that's a good sign that they work!" —Courtney
"I was looking for a replacement for my AirPods and decided to give these a go, with very low expectations because of the price. All I can say is WOW. I appreciate a great pair of expensive, high quality headphones in the right settings (Bose etc.) but these are literally the best headphones under $50 I've ever tried —phenomenal sound quality for earbuds. They are also very light and come with a variety of sizes for the part that actually goes in your ear so you will get a great, noise-blocking fit, which in turn only increases the sound quality. What a deal." —DMC
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in five colors and two styles).
3. A beauuuuutiful Rudolph-themed eyeshadow palette that'll have them mesmerized and ready to create stunning eye looks. 🎶 Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer palette, you'll go down in historyyyy 🎶.
Promising review: "This eyeshadow pallete is SO cute and it is everything I hoped for!! I loved the size of it and all the colors in it are amazing. I can do cute everyday looks with this as well as makeup looks I would use for certain occasions like going out." —Ana J.
Shipping info: Orders typically ship within 2–4 business days and arrive within 3–5 business days with express shipping options available (see holiday cutoff shipping dates here).
Get it from ColourPop for $24.
4. A wine dispenser so they can have a lovely glass of bubbly at the touch of a button. It has a built-in battery and can be charged and it's also self-cleaning! It's got a universal fit that can attach to and wine bottle so whether they like Prosecco or Pinot, this will work on whatever they're feeling. What a gift.
This little wine faucet softens tannins and will enrich their wine for luxurious taste. Reviewers are raving about how this device somehow makes their wine taste even better!
Promising reviews: "Bought this for my parents, who are all about their wine and gadgets! They loved this thing, and have already shown it off when they had guests over. Cleaning isn't as bad as I thought it may be. Just run some water through it after you're done with the wine. It even keeps the wine fresh while it's on, so added benefit there. Plus there's a nice USB charger so you don't have to fuss with batteries." —Troy W.
"Wow. This was a gift and my husband loves it. Three guests at the party ordered it on the spot. We did a comparison using the aerator and without and it was quite clear the wine using the aerator tasted far better. The wine really opened up. Highly recommend this." —kathyo
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in six colors/styles).
5. And an electric bottle opener that's rechargeable for easy peasy bottle popping — or, well, opening. A single charge should open up to 30 bottles and easily removes corks in seconds. All they'll need to do is press a button and their wine is open with ease.
They'll also get a foil cutter!
I got this for Christmas in 2018 and I swear, I charged it for the first time since receiving it this weekend. It's super easy to use, fast, and it charged extremely quickly, to my surprise. I love it so much, it's hands down my favorite little gadget in my home.
Promising review: "I have had one for several years and it works beautifully. No broken cork residue in the wine and removing the cork from the bottle is effortless. I liked it so much that I just purchased another one for my granddaughter as a Christmas gift. She was delighted to receive it, especially when we opened a bottle of wine for Christmas dinner and she saw how it works. Really makes a perfect gift! Happy user, happy granddaughter. Sine then I have not changed my mind. Just opened up a bottle and it works beautifully. Ordered several more as Christmas gifts for 2021. Can't go wrong with this item. Besides it's beautiful!" —Dorothy C. Connors
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
6. Cocktail drink bombs for yummy drinks and plenty of options. They kinda look like bath bombs, so be sure to let the recipient know not to bathe with them. No other ingredients — just add a little alcohol for a super simple and super yummy cocktail, orrr they can make it a mocktail if that's their thing.
Each box contains six mouthwatering flavors — mimosa, margarita, mojito, piña colada, raspberry-orange, and peach bellini.
Shipping info: Orders typically arrive in 6–8 business days; express shipping options available (see Uncommon Goods full shipping info here).
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $30 (available in two styles).
7. An Amazon Fire TV Stick they can hook up to their TV to stream their favorite shows. If they love a good binge of an awesome show or watching movies, they'll absolutely love their Fire Stick. All they have to do is connect it to their TV and boom, sooo many TV and movie options at their fingertips.
The Fire TV Stick 4K allows them to watch TV shows and movies on streaming networks like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and sooooo so much more. (There are still subscription fees to watch these networks.) And they can listen to music! They can also watch live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to Sling TV, YouTube TV, and others. This remote allows them to control TV power and volume all from the same remote. The remote is also an Alexa voice remote, so they can search and launch content with their voice. To set up, simply plug in behind the TV, turn the TV on, and connect to the internet to set up.
Promising review: "We got one of these as a gift from our kids for Christmas a few years ago and we just bought another one. We dropped our cable TV and now we just use this and it's a lot cheaper. Cut our bills in half, highly highly highly recommend this for watching TV." —Amazon Customer
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in five styles).
8. A bottle of Versace cologne to impress them and give them a dreamy new scent. With 3.4 fluid ounces of smooth, wild, aromatic luxury goodness, they'll be convinced you paid big bucks for this baby.
Promising review: "I've purchased this many times for both myself, and as gifts for others. It's def one one of my favorite designer fragrances. As a collector and connoisseur of high-end niche fragrances, this is right up there with some of the ones I really enjoy. A great value for the dollar, truly. Highly recommend. If you want to get into the scent profile and notes, look it up on Fragrantica...excellent reviews on there." —William Cobb
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $35.39+ (available in 25 scents, 11 sizes, and as a gift set).
9. An unlock the wine escape room game with clues and puzzles that'll lead them to unlock their beloved vino. The wine bottle is *not* included butttt 54 escape room cards with over 160 puzzles/riddles and a score sheet are. The perfect party game for the next time they're hosting. So so fun... *hint hint* fam, throw this under the tree for meeee.
10. A Shea Moisture beard grooming kit they'll totally get lots of use out of. This four-piece set will soften and condition their facial hair and nourish and moisturize their skin with shea butter, argan oil, maracuja oil, and tons of vitamins. They'll love how soft and shiny their beards are feeling. Mrs. Claus, if you're reading, buy this for my guy St. Nick.
This kit includes a beard wash, beard balm, beard conditioning oil, and a full beard detangler.
Promising review: "My wife gave me this beard maintenance kit as a Christmas present and I fell in love with it after the first use. The scent is awesome and my wife and kids like it as well. I’ve tried many of the expensive brands that show commercial actors looking like Vikings or lumberjacks offering beard maintenance kits for $125 (each) and higher, even. This one is a fraction of the price, smells better than the overhyped competition, and does a much better job at keeping my beard looking amazingly maintained. No alcohol in the ingredients! Over the years I’ve easily spent over $3,000 in beard maintenance products, this one takes the lead by far. Even if it were the same price as the competition, this one would be my go-to brand. If you were considering buying the more expensive and popular brands, I urge you to please consider this brand for beard maintenance. I assure you, you’re going to be grateful you did. My hair is very frizzy. This product has conditioned my facial hair better than it’s ever been, since I began wearing a beard in 2012. I hope this review helps my fellow beard-bros out! This one performs better for a fraction of the cost. Best of luck!" —Raf
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $45.99.
11. A fast-acting HyperChiller for those who are *always* running a tad bit late but still need their iced coffee fix. Best part of all? They'll get a heavenly cold cup of coffee in only 60 seconds! Easy peasy!
This 12.5-ounce cup chills all beverages except carbonated ones (think tea, juice, and even wine). Fill it with water and put it in the freezer for 12 hours before using it then the next morning you're all good to go! Plus, it's dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "So after hearing all the hype about this product (radio promotions and online research), we bought a few for friends for Christmas. Since then, we have heard their feedback, used it with them, and let me tell you...this thing works. Coffee or tea or anything you want hot to cold — this is it! Also, it's perfect to chill down your wine to the ideal temp and other cocktails without having to use ice and risk watering down your drink! I became a believer...ended buying two more for our house!" —DR. Q
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $11.54+ (available in five colors).