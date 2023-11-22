32 Gifts For Kids That'll Win You Favorite Aunt/Uncle Status

1. A flying orb that'll easily steal the show on Christmas. It can hover over their hand, float in the air, and boomerang back to them, and it has lights! You know kids love anything that lights up — like light-up sneakers, for example.
Promising review: "I have always prided myself on being the aunt that gives the best gift and this year I'm positive I'll win again! I bought these for my niece and nephew ages 12 and 6. I thought i would try them out one night when my daughter (age 22) was visiting. Her exact words were, 'where were these when I was a kid!?!?' They fascinate my 22-year-old daughter so I can't wait to see my niece and nephews faces when they open it on Christmas and I can officially declare myself kids gift giving champion again! Highly recommend. Great price!" —Kelli Burlingame
Get it from Amazon for $32 (available in seven colors).
2. Pokemon 25th Anniversary Celebrations Elite Trainer Box because your fave little buddy is currently trying to catch 'em all. They will be overjoyed when they open this bad boy and see a variety of Pokemon cards and booster packs. There will be no arguing about who the favorite aunt/uncle is.
They'll get: 10 Pokémon TCG: Celebrations four-card booster packs, five additional Pokémon TCG booster packs, one special foil card featuring Greninja, 65 card sleeves featuring the Pokémon 25 logo and lightning tail design, 45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards, a player’s guide to the Celebrations expansion, and a Pokémon TCG rulebook.
Promising reviews: "This is the only gift my nephew asked for for Christmas and when he opened it, he was the happiest kid and kept thanking me." —MsBrittany15
"It was a gift for my nephew and he said it's one of the best gifts he's received this year!!" —Yollie Leung
Get it from Amazon for $108.24.
3. A 21-piece Disney princess dress-up trunk with four outfits and matching royal accessories so they can choose between being Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, or Snow White. BUT! Be prepared to possibly have to pretend to be another princess, a prince, or an animal sidekick. I'm sure you are, though, that's how you stay the favorite.
They'll get a keepsake storage with four tops, three skirts, three bracelets, three rings, necklace, sticker sheet, choker, three headbands, and a tiara inside. The costumes fit sizes 4–6x. Recommended for age 3+.
Promising review: "This is a great dress up set. As such, I had little expectation that the material quality would be that of the one dress I purchased for my niece that cost as much, alone, for this entire trunk. Now that we have expectations addressed, let's talk about what you get. There's four outfits that are separate tops and skirts so they can dress up as the character or potentially mix and match. There are accessories by way of bracelets, headbands, and rings. My niece loved it. She started trying it out immediately and I kept my award for best uncle and all around best gifter." —oldwalt
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
4. A so cool blaster dart game that'll SOOOO have that favorite aunt/uncle title in the bag. Blasters plus an electronic dart target?! Oh, everyone else can go home because there will be NO competition with this bb. You might even make your fave kiddo scoot over so you can get a turn to see who the best blaster is.
The set includes one electronic shooting target, two foam dart blasters, 20 foam darts, one USB power cable, and one sticker pack. It's also compatible with other foam blaster brands like Nerf!
Promising review: "I bought this for my nephews who are seven and four and they absolutely LOVE it! Their mom has texted me two days in a row that the kids can't get enough of it! I highly recommend!" —SJones
Get it from Walmart for $28.99.
5. An air fort so they won't need to arrange all the furniture and take every blanket in the house to make a fort anymore. And as if that isn't great enough, some of them glow in the dark showing star constellations! Save the mess and chill out in this inflatable fort!
AirFort is a California-based small business that specializes in mess-free inflatable forts that blow up in less than 30 seconds. Attach this to a floor fan and let the family fun begin! Easy to store, too! Your fort comes with a carrying bag (only the size of a folded pair of jeans!) that it folds up and fits into.
Promising review: "I got this for my nieces and nephews, and we had a blast with it! I want to get one for my own house or over my bed! Super easy to use and incredibly roomy on the inside. Huge upgrade to the couch pillow forts we had to make as kids! Kids from ages 4–14 enjoyed playing with it, so I call that a win! And, several adults hung out inside for a while, my sister’s husband even took a nap inside! Great value for fun, and folds down and takes up no space when not in use. Perfect!" —Jason
Get it from Amazon for $49.95+ (available in 16 styles/colors).
6. A marble run set that'll provide endless hours of fun and stimulate their mind. After they test out one maze, they can take it apart and rebuild a different one. Get ready, cuz they will mention how much they love this thing every time they see you!
Promising review: "This is a really neat toy that has provided literally hours and hours of enjoyment for my 4-year-old nephew (and me!). The pieces fit well together, it is very sturdy and stands up well even on carpet. There are an infinite number of ways to build these runs, and this toy never gets boring. Highly recommended." —Becca
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four styles).
7. A splash-proof kids smartwatch since they marvel at your Apple watch every time you come around. Now, they'll be able to take selfies, videos, and pics ON THEIR OWN DEVICE (yay to saving your battery). Plus, they can customize their pics with silly filters, which is perf because you know your nieces and nephews love playing with filters for hours.
Oh! And there's *even* a Monster Detector game that creates an AR experience where they can hunt down monsters in their everyday life!
Promising reviews: "This was a Christmas present for my nephew and he is one HAPPY kid. He’s six and autistic so I wasn’t sure about the ease of use for him. I showed him all the features and he handled it like a pro. He won’t take it off!" —Nosieray
"Let's just say that I totally suck at gift giving. But from a friend's suggestion, I bought one of these as a Christmas gift for my 10-year-old niece. She absolutely loves it! Now I need to figure out how to do this every year. 🤔." —G. Glass
Get it from Amazon for $37.55+ (available in five colors).
8. A Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game that's an absolute BALL to play. This game gets super silly and super intense! Reviewers are loving this game just as much as their kids are, mayyyybe more. A darn near perfect Christmas gift for a family game night.
To play, pass out all of the cards to players and have everyone keep their pile face down. Everyone takes turns putting a card in the middle while saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on the card that's placed down matched the word that's been said, everyone races to slap the center pile of cards and whoever slaps the pile last has to add the center pile to their personal pile. Oh! And there's also "narwhal" where everyone makes a unicorn horn with their hands clapped together above their heads, "gorilla" where everyone bangs on their chest like a gorilla and "groundhog" where everyone has to knock on the table. Whoever does the motion last picks up the center pile. Whoever runs out of cards first wins! You can play with three to eight players and the *recommended* age is 8 and up.
Promising reviews: "Bought this game for my 8-year-old niece for her birthday. We ALL were in hysterics while playing this!! Age ranging from 5–73!! Our hands were sore, but the fun was worth it!!" —Tx. Cowgirl
"Can’t wait to be the cool aunt next Christmas when I give this fun game as a gift." —Carrie Lynn
Get it from Amazon for $9.84.
9. A shark bath bomb for your shark-loving niece or nephew who can't stop talking about hammerheads, megalodons, and great whites. This'll take bath time to a new level.
Soft Skin Bubbly Sins is a small biz based in Collins, Georgia.
Promising review: "Love these!! Got them as a gift for a Jaws fan! They smell amazing and they were so carefully packaged!" —chiacurl
Get it from Soft Skin Bubbly Sins on Etsy for $6 (available in 59 scents).
10. A Craft-tastic "Make a Fox Friend" kit that comes with everything your fave little babe needs to make their own, special fox stuffie! They'll love it thaaaat much more because they'll get to sew it and customize its look with their own little hands.
Promising review: "I got one of these for my little niece and her mother said she wished she could have one for herself. It's just darling." —Hammerhead
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in four styles).