    Sorry, But You're Going To Wish You'd Bought These 27 Genius Products Sooner

    I wish I knew about these bedsheet fasteners before I went all WWE with my sheets yesterday trying to get them to stay put... *adds to cart*.

    Jordan Grigsby
    by Jordan Grigsby

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A set of bedsheet fasteners so you don't have to break a sweat trying to get your bedsheets to stay on your bed. These babies keep your fitted sheets in place so it no longer has to be an Olympic sport, ya know?

    Promising review: "These work really well! I have a 14-inch mattress, so keeping the fitted sheet well secured has been a struggle until now. One of the best purchases I've made. I followed someone else's advice here of turning the sheet inside out, putting the fasteners on, then putting the sheet on the mattress. Made them very easy to use." —Jayne Voyt

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).

    2. A fast-acting HyperChiller for those days you're running a tad bit late but still need your iced coffee fix. Best part of all? You get a heavenly cold cup of coffee in only 60 seconds! Easy peasy!

    This 12.5-ounce cup chills all beverages except carbonated ones (think tea, juice, and even wine). Fill it with water and put it in the freezer for 12 hours before using it then the next morning you're all good to go! Plus, it's dishwasher safe!

    Promising review: "I’m the type of person who loves iced coffee any day and I like to take my time drinking it. This HyperChiller has truly changed my life! It’s super easy to put together and clean! Also, the fact that you can pour your hot coffee directly into it is amazing! It’s super fast at making your coffee cold, and it never tastes watered down at all! I am so amazed and happy by this invention, 100% recommend everyone buys it." —Catherine D

    Get it from Amazon for $12.41+ (available in five colors).

    3. A set of two reusable Wad-Free tools you might recognize from Shark Tank that'll make laundry day a bit easier on you. Reduce drying time and prevent clothes and sheets from getting all tangled up in each other. Adulting is literally finding loopholes to making life easier, and these certainly do the job.

    the wad free pads attached to a bed sheet
    Wad-Free is a small business that was launched during the pandemic by Cyndi, who had a wadding problem and no available solutions so she created her own!

    Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and, well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one, so there was one for the fitted sheet and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in packs of two or four).

    4. A pack of dual-sided shower curtain hooks to address what a pain in the neck it is to hook shower curtains and liners. Easily hang both shower necessities SEPARATELY. I am shooketh. And they're easy to slide?! Honeyyyy. 

    A reviewer's shower using the dual hooks to hang a shower curtain and liner
    Same reviewer's shower from a different angle
    Although they say that they're rust-resistant, everyone's experience is different. Many shower hooks do eventually rust and have to be swapped out. Still a pretty awesome and suuuuuper convenient option. 

    Promising review: "I may have been out of touch but I'd never seen double-sided shower hooks like these. Being able to take down the liner for washing without removing the outer curtain and vice versa is fabulous. —CJ Maltby

    Get them from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in five colors).

    5. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that'll quickly remove all those calluses. Personally, as a dancer, gonna need to try this one out for myself cuz holy guacamole, my mind is blown.

    reviewers foot before and after using callus remover
    another reviewers foot before and after using callus remover, feet appear smoother after
    Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.

    Want to know more? Check out our full Lee Beauty Callus Remover write-up!

    Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    6. rechargeable car vacuum because you are SICK of your little crumb snatcher kiddos dropping pieces of Pop-Tarts and Pirate's Booty all over your car. Can you even remember a time before having kids where your car ~didn't~ look like someone's personal dump? Keep this thing handy to keep your car muuuch cleaner and keep yourself a bit more sane. And you won't have to search for quarters for the gas station one!

    reviewers dirty car floor
    same reviewers car floor now clean after using car vacuum
    You'll get the vacuum, three attachment heads (flathead, extendable, brush nozzle), a carry bag, filter brush, a spare HEPA filter, and a charger.

    Promising review: "I like everything about this — it’s small but powerful, the cord reaches everywhere, the attachments are the perfect size for crevices, and it's easy to empty. The bag that holds the vacuum fits in the compartment under my trunk floorboard so it’s always easy to access. I wish I had bought it sooner — a must for cars with kiddos for sure, but great for anyone." —Meg D.

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in three colors and with or without a cord).

    7. A volcanic stone face roller to soak up excess face oil even if you're wearing makeup. This baby is reusable AND washable!! So if you wanna toss those blotting papers, be my guest.

    Promising review: "I first saw this online and it looked like it worked very well in the video that I watched. I use oil-blotting sheets a lot, but I thought if this roller ball works it would be way more convenient as it is reusable and washable. This does not move your makeup at all and it literally makes your face look completely matte, soaking up all of the oil! Super easy to clean." —Courtney

    Get it from Amazon for $8.80.

    8. A bleach-free weekly shower spray that'll clean your shower till' it sparkles, but that's not all, friends. This baby also prevents future soap scum buildup. Spray it, let it sit for 8–12 hours (so probz spray before bed), then wake up to a totally new shower. 

    a reviewer photo of a sparkling clean shower with glass doors
    a shower before and after using cleaner
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Best product ever! It's made my cleaning easier. Just spray it and leave overnight and in the morning rinse it well with water. I scrub the tiles sometimes for a shinier look and sometimes I just spray it two or three hours before cleaning and don't need to leave it overnight. It's an amazing product, I've been using it for about a month and my faucets are shinier than ever. I love this product." —Maisha Ahmed

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two scents and two sizes). 

    9. A pack of velvet pocket scrunchies with zipper storage for those no-pocket days where you're forced to use your bra. Or is that just me? It'll be a lot less awkward taking your credit card out of a scrunchie to pay at the grocery store than reaching into your bra and handing the cashier the credit card you pulled outta there.

    Promising review: "I love these hair scrunches. They are very comfortable around your wrist and love the fact that I’m able to store money along with lipstick. It’s great when you're on the go, at a party, or even at school. The zipper is well-made and so is the hair tie." —YJORDAN

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in seven color combinations).

    10. Dress Weights for those days where you wanna wear a dress on a super windy day. Where have these been all our lives?! Am I late to the party? No more free shows or avoiding dresses all together. Stick these under your dress or skirt and avoid a Marilyn Monroe moment.

    The dress weight under a dress
    Dress Strong/Etsy

    This New York-based small business focuses on keeping your "cheeks in check" with handmade reusable dress weights.

    Promising review: "Suuuuper helpful and quick to put on a dress! Convenient storage and really stays on there! Had them on my bridesmaid dress and was running/dancing around in Texas heat for about 12 hours and they stayed on! Thank goodness too, otherwise the guests would've gotten a free show 😂. Wonderful product, would buy 10x over again!" —Allison

    Get a set of four from Dress Strong on Etsy for $10.50.

    11. A handy adjustable measuring spoon so you'll have ALL your kitchen measuring tools in ONE spoon. No more bajillion table/teaspoons on a little ring, just slide to the measurement you need! It's giving me Zenon vibes, it's like I'm living in the year 3000 with the Jo Bros.

    It measures wet ingredients from 1 milliliter up to 15 milliliter, and dry ingredients from 1/4 teaspoon up to 1 tablespoon. AND it's dishwasher safe!

    Promising review: "One measuring spoon to replace several...how can you go wrong? The two pieces completely separate so you can wash it thoroughly! Pleased with my purchase and the amount of room it just freed up in my drawer!" —zonneschijn

    Get it from Amazon for $6.84.

    12. A rechargeable electric lighter that's windproof, splashproof, portable, and sooo convenient. Don't you HATE trying to light your candles and realizing that your lighter is dead? No more constantly having to buy new ones — get yourself one that'll last you!

    Promising review: "I got the three-pack, one for me and two as gifts to friends who are trying to reduce waste. We all love these lighters because a single charge really does last, we don't have to buy any more disposable lighters for the foreseeable future, and the length is perfect for hard-to-reach wicks. Getting used to how to place the arc on the wick and understanding that there was a safety timeout took me a bit to get used to but wasn't frustrating." —Salim

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 12 colors).

    13. A Shark Tank-approved set of two car seat gap fillers so nothing falls into that little car gap, also known as the Bermuda Triangle. Would be super useful if you're like me — clumsy and drop literally everything into this black hole.

    The seat gap filler is flexible and fits into most cars. The pack comes with two gap fillers (one for both the driver and passenger sides), a sticky pad for keeping items like your phone from sliding around, and an LED car light.

    Promising review: "I have to admit, my expectations weren't very high. I thought it was more of a joke when my husband got this for me for Christmas. Little did I realize, it would be one of my favorite gadgets ever! I don't know if I realized just how many things went missing in my seat gap. It has really saved a lot of things from disappearing into that black hole. It was easy enough to fit into my car and it's soft! It's just like an extension of my seat, except it fits every curve of my seat! There really isn't another product that compares to this. That's why I gave it 5 stars!" —Tessa Forbes

    Get a pair from Amazon for $24.99.

    14. A jar of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff that's totally worth ALL the hype. My jaw is quite LITERALLY on the floor every time I scroll on TikTok and see this stuff in action. This paste plays no games when it's time to get tidy.

    reviewers burned, stained pot before cleaning and then spotless after using Pink Stuff
    Tough on grease and stains on almost any surface, leaves no scratches, and it's vegan! Sounds like the bomb dot com to me. 

    See it in action on TikTok!

    Promising review: "This is one of those 'changed my life' products that you come across every once in a while. I have tried so many different things to clean my clear glass shower door and just end up wasting time, money, and effort. The reviews and price of this product sold me on it. I love the smell (very subtle) and I used it with a basic sponge on my shower door. It did take a little effort but not bad and yielded amazing results. I then got excited about the other possibilities and have used it in the inside of my oven door with similar results. It’s great. You won’t be disappointed." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $5+ (available in three sizes and in multipacks).

    15. A pack of sliding elastic hair ties so you can wear your ponytail without the breakage and constant pulling of your hair. And, I can see these being WAAAYYY easier for teaching your kid to do their own ponytail!

    Promising review: "I just love these!! No matter how careful I tried to be putting my hair in a ponytail with a scrunchie or regular ponytail elastic, I would still end up pulling out or breaking off several strands of hair. I have not lost one strand of hair as a result of using this product. It does take a couple of tries to get the hang of holding your ponytail AND the barrel clasp with the same hand while you pull the ends to tighten, but then it becomes automatic." —K. Sparling

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $7.50.

    16. Or an adjustable hairband specifically designed for thick, curly hair and braids. These babies will give you the perfect puff, pineapple, ponytail, you name it. And it won't be too tight orrr too loose.

    Promising review: "If I could give it 10 stars I would. I love this product. It's easy to use and it truly doesn't give you any headache, nor does it snag your hair out. I have thick 4c hair and I'm able to put my hair in a puff with ease and wear the band all day long and adjust the tightness or looseness throughout the day if needed without messing up my hairstyle." —Cutiepie

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in 12 colors and in multipacks).

    17. A pack of Keurig cleaner pods you can simply put through a cycle on the machine to get rid of all the gross crud and built-up coffee grinds in there. The first time cleaning might take a few extra pods, BUT use them weekly and your Keurig will be easier to clean. You'd be surprised how much better your coffee takes after your Keurig is clean as new!

    A reviewer holding cups of Keurig water after each time they cleaned it (nine times)
    Promising review: "These cleaning cups are amazing!!!! I am embarrassed to admit that I've never cleaned out my Keurig in the few years that I've had it. 🤦🏻‍♀️ My first run through with these cups was completely disgusting!! As you can see in photo #1 (see photos above!) it looks like a fresh brewed cup of coffee 🤢 but, sadly no, that's the disgusting buildup that's been brewing in my Keurig for the past few years! By picture #8 I had put another cleaning cup in to really clean it good. I kept running it after I took pictures and ran it until completely clear. I will definitely be using these once a week as recommended!" —Suzanne C.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in packs of 6, 12, or 18).

    18. A creamy oatmeal-scented paw butter to nourish dry, cracked pads (and noses). Use it before and after walks to protect and comfort your pooch's paws from super hot or cold weather — the fur babe deserves it!

    Reviewer before and after showing the butter moisturized their dog&#x27;s dry paw
    Promising review: "We live in Chicago and the winters are brutal on our black Lab's paws. The salt and snow were cracking his pads and although our dog wasn't whining or showing any pain, there is no way that a crack in his pad felt good. We put this on his paws once a day and noticed an improvement. We would take him out to play fetch and apply it the second we came back inside while he was still tired and panting so that he wouldn't lick it all off. It worked well enough that we'll buy it again next winter." —Todd Snyder

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    19. A totally adorbz pint cozy FOR YOUR ICE CREAM! Aw man, Netflix and chill just got real. Lounge out on your couch with your fave pint of ice cream and binge your shows while your hands stay warm and cozy. There's even a handle for your spoon!

    Teal Tumbleweed / Etsy

    Teal Tumbleweed is a Wichita Falls, Texas–based Etsy shop selling a wide selection of MTO cozies, keychains, stickers, and more with personalization options to cater to your likes.

    Promising review: "This was one of the best purchases I've made on Etsy. It really is the little things in life that bring so much joy. This item was SO well-made, it was thick enough to keep my hands warm and ice cream cold. It was the perfect size for my ice cream pint and fit very snug. The spoon holder is an added plus for when you're juggling a lot of things but don't have anywhere to set your spoon down. I loved it so much I went back and bought four as gifts for this holiday season. THANK YOU!" —alexa

    Get it from Teal Tumbleweed on Etsy for $9.99+ (available with or without personalization and in a wide variety of colors and patterns).

    20. A dual-sided electronics cleaning tool with a soft-bristled brush on one end and a wedged silicone wiper on the other for cleaning your keyboard or phone. Bet you just looked down at your laptop and were kinda grossed out, huh? Go ahead and *add to cart*.

    The silicone wiper is protected by a cap when not in use and the bristles retract for optimal storage.

    Promising review: "I work from home so my laptop has accumulated its fair share of crumbs, dust, and other debris. This was the perfect cleaning tool. The brush side easily sweeps away particles and the rubbery wedge side helps to scrub out gunk between keys. The best part is that it easily fits into the pen holder on my desk." —Andrea G.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in two colors).

    21. A heated shiatsu massage pillow to relieve your sore, tight muscles. Ahhh, we love luxury!

    Fire this massage pillow up with the included power adaptor and enjoy pre-timed 20-minute sessions with auto shutoff and overheat protection!

    Promising review: "My wife and I got this pillow for her mom during the holidays and she raved so much we decided to get our own. And what a great decision! This massage pillow provides amazing relief for back and shoulder pain. I have tried so many things, and what I love about this pillow is that I don't have to hold the massager. I can just lean back, place it on the spot on my shoulder or back that is tight, and relax. I have definitely noticed a difference after a month of use — my shoulders are no longer so tense and the range of motion in my back feels freer. The heat is also a great touch, and the protective sleeve helps to keep it from getting too hot. If you're on the fence about whether or not to buy, I highly recommend!" —Abcxyz

    Get it from Amazon for $49.95+ (available in three colors).

    22. An ultra-thin socket cover with an attached power strip so your furniture can sit flat against your wall AND you can avoid shorts in your cords. Awkward little gap, buh-bye!

    Promising review: "This product is awesome! We bought one in the office to stop a nearby chair from continuously hitting the outlet plugs. It solved the problem right away so we ordered three more to use anywhere there is bulk on the wall. It saves space, makes arranging furniture and desks easy, and it's clean-looking. Someone is a genius. Thanks so much!" —Jay

    Get it from Amazon for