37 Gadgets You’ll Love So Much You’ll Make All Your Friends Buy Them, Too

1. A cult-favorite portable blender the size of a water bottle that'll come in handy on those mornings where you're running late but need a good breakfast. Throw your ingredients in and blend on the go! And once your smoothie is all ~smooth-y~, just swap out the lid and drink straight from this little bb.
Promising review: "Yes, I did it. I bought the TikTok blender and don't regret it one bit. I can create any smoothie I want, from healthy to dessert shakes for the kids. So easy to use, charge and clean. It's a must-buy!!!" —Debby from Warren
Get it from Amazon for $32.98 (available in five colors).
2. An undetectable mouse jiggler so you can walk away from your at-home work station and make a snack or have a longer bathroom break without worrying about going "inactive" on your team Slack. Anddd without having to explain that you're making some Trader Joe's potstickers really quick and will BRB.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in seven styles).
3. A folding travel mirror because tell me the last time you went to a hotel, did your makeup in the mirror, and thought *wow, this lighting is fire* — never, right? If you need, need, NEED good lighting to get ready as bad as SpongeBob needed water that time he went to Sandy's dome, this 👏 is 👏 essential 👏 . It'll be a huge vacay upgrade for that trip you have coming up.
Check out a TikTok of the travel mirror in action.
Promising review: "Absolute must for travel. Hotels and Airbnbs rarely have both good lighting and a good mirror to sit down and do your makeup at. With this guy though, you won't have that worry. The different lights are wonderful for different settings; the mirror is sturdy and lightweight. It does not feel cheap at all; in fact, it is the best travel mirror I have purchased. I am now using this on a daily basis, so I think it was an awesome find, not just for traveling but also for every day! It also is really slim and fits in your carry-on easily." —Alexandra
Get it from Amazon for $26.91+ (available in five colors).
4. A 10-foot lightning cable so you don't have to plug in your phone and leave it away from you because your current cord is too short to reach you on the couch. Cuz then you just spend all your time getting up every five minutes and checking your texts. Longer cord = easier life.
Promising review: "You can never go wrong with extra-long charging cables! My wife and I use these for charging our phones on our nightstands so we can use the phones in bed without over stretching shorter cables. The braided cables are nice and the red connectors add a little pop of color. We’ve had other brands of cables fall apart at the connector in a short amount of time but these seem pretty solid." —Mr. D
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five other sizes and colors).
5. A rechargeable magnetic phone charger/hand warmer set, which is totally genius and an absolute winter holy grail. The two pieces magnetize together or pull apart to create hand warmers or two separate pieces that'll charge two phones at the same time. Think of that ski trip you're going on soon and how often this'll come in handy!
Check out a TikTok of the hand warmer/phone charger in action.
It has four warmth settings, so you can pick one that's comfortable for you.
Promising review: "I was skeptical, but this product amazed me. I plan to buy a bunch for Christmas presents. Quality materials and function beautifully. I purchased for a winter trip but started using immediately during a cold snap. I walked around a lake in freezing conditions. Turned these on in my pockets and couldn’t believe how well they work. Things I love: You can adjust the heat settings easily with a rubbery push button that isn’t easily triggered. You can see which setting it’s on with 1 to 4 red lights. I did not wear gloves and tried out each setting. They warm up quickly. Lowest setting was not lukewarm but warm enough for cold pockets. The highest setting gets really hot. Almost too hot to hold directly without a glove but not so hot you’ll get burned. I love that you can take your hands out of your pockets and hold them easily because they have a grippy side. I walked around for a bit with my hands out of pockets, and they didn’t get cold." —Angela Gil
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six colors).
6. A rapid egg cooker that'll make you the best eggs everrrrr. Like 'em scrambled? This can do that. Boiled? Not a challenge. Omelet? Easy peasy. And it'll do most of the work for you so you can relax while your eggs poach.
Check out why BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord raves about this gadget: "I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled 🍳). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!"
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —Gina
Get it from Amazon for $16.69+ (available in six colors).
7. A flexible power strip with three outlets, two USB ports, and a five-foot extension cable designed so you can Tetris this baby through the weird little nooks in your home. Bulky chargers? No worries, they won't block the other outlets!
iJoy is a small business that specializes in headphones and tech accessories.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok, so I ordered one. I absolutely love it. Everyone needs one in their life." —Dani Jo Stengsar
"I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny. I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourt one. Love this!" —Pond P.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in five colors).
8. A surprisingly stunning emergency car jump starter because, hey, emergencies happen, and when one happens with your vehicle, you'll def wanna have this handy. Not only can it help start your car, but it's *also* an air compressor for tires with a universal nozzle, an LED floodlight, and a multi-device charger with two USB cords. Guess who's prepared for a zombie apocalypse? Youuuu!
Check out a TikTok of the emergency power kit in action.
Promising review: "I would 1,000% recommend this for anyone and everyone. My dad bought me one for Christmas and it has got me out of bad situations a couple of times. I have since bought one for everyone in the family and have recommended to the rest of the extended family. It comes in handy and can help avoid being in an unsafe situation where you are stranded and someone taking advantage of the situation. Not only does it charge your car battery but you can use it to emergency charge your phone or to plug in something during a trip. This one airs up tires. Just perfect." —SA Sunshine
Get it from Amazon for $122.19+ (available in six styles).
9. A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher that can be paired with your Alexa or Google Home to *automatically* turn on and off your lights and home appliances. And with the SwitchBot app, you can schedule built-in timers and control your coffee machine, air conditioning, or even your garage doors when you're away. Hey, remember when you wished you had Pat from Smart House — I mean, before she got outta control? Well, this is pretty close.
You won't need to "smart enable" other parts of your home. Plus, you'll be able to turn on your Keurig from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed. Best way ever to wake up.
Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning. I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." —Alecia McLochlin
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
10. A sunrise alarm clock because waking up to complete wintery darkness every day is extremely hard and you're dragging your feet every morning. This has seven natural sounds and gradually gets brighter before your alarm actually rings. Oh, and the alarm sound doesn't have to be super loud horns that startle you every day at 6 a.m. — you can set it as piano music, soft music, sea waves, and more relaxing sounds.
Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in three colors).
11. Or a rotating digital alarm clock with two USB ports, an input port, a wake-up alarm, and a mirrored screen. This bb is seriously the ~sleekest~ clock ever. You'll wake up, and your gorgeous face will be the first thing you see, and seeing your bed head may make you get up the first time the alarm sounds rather than the 12th.
Promising review: "I love this TikTok clock. Here’s another 'TikTok/BuzzFeed brought me here' post. The clock is adorable and a modern thin clock that doesn’t look cheap, even though it is." —Tanitha Gaither
Get it from Amazon for $24.59+ (available in six colors).
12. ORRRR (!!) a hybrid digital alarm clock and wireless charger, which is everything you could ever want. Having your phone charge alongside your alarm clock is perfect so you'll put your phone down to charge rather than stay up an extra 45 minutes scrolling TikTok. It has a light with adjustable brightness, and the clock can be removed from the charging base and used as a nightlight for those late-night bathroom runs.
Check out a TikTok of the clock in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS! It exceeded all of my expectations. I’m recovering from major surgery so spending a lot of time in bed. I ordered this and use it as a reading light, night-light, and a light in the middle of the night for taking pain pills. It’s so nice to not have to fiddle with a light switch and just tap this quickly on and off. I love the wireless charger for my phone too. It’s so easy to set my phone there and grab it versus fumbling with a charging cord that I can’t easily pick up while recovering from surgery. This has truly exceeded all of my expectations and I’ve been raving to my friends and family about it. I love it! It’s perfect for my needs." —Tara
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three colors).