37 Gadgets You’ll Love So Much You’ll Make All Your Friends Buy Them, Too

Check out a TikTok of the hand warmer/phone charger in action.



It has four warmth settings, so you can pick one that's comfortable for you.

Promising review: "I was skeptical, but this product amazed me. I plan to buy a bunch for Christmas presents. Quality materials and function beautifully. I purchased for a winter trip but started using immediately during a cold snap. I walked around a lake in freezing conditions. Turned these on in my pockets and couldn’t believe how well they work. Things I love: You can adjust the heat settings easily with a rubbery push button that isn’t easily triggered. You can see which setting it’s on with 1 to 4 red lights. I did not wear gloves and tried out each setting. They warm up quickly. Lowest setting was not lukewarm but warm enough for cold pockets. The highest setting gets really hot. Almost too hot to hold directly without a glove but not so hot you’ll get burned. I love that you can take your hands out of your pockets and hold them easily because they have a grippy side. I walked around for a bit with my hands out of pockets, and they didn’t get cold." —Angela Gil

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six colors).