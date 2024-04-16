Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A pair of basic but definitely needed flat sandals that'll surely become a spring staple because they go perfectly with literally every outfit you could dream of.
Promising review: "Perfect summer/spring shoe. This is just what I needed! A shoe that goes with almost every outfit, plus comfort. The elastic is such great quality. It hugs my foot so it stays in place but it isn’t too tight. The price was great, also. They're totally worth it, I got so many compliments today!" —Amber Shay
Get them from Amazon for $12.49+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 13 colors).
2. A perfect pair of strappy flat sandals you'll want in every color, and boy, do they come in A LOT of colors. Cute enough to wear with something dressy or with a pair of jeans — versatility at its finest.
3. A pair of simply stunning Steve Madden flat sandals that give vacation vibes to the max. Plus, reviewers say these are the perfect swap for the $700+ Hermès version that look suuuuper similar to these affordable ones. *Looks at my Amazon cart* oh, how did these get in there?
Reviewers suggest sizing up!
Promising reviews: "These are super comfy and cute! They remind me of the Hermès sandals! These are my second pair!" —Rocky
"What a great Hermès alternative. Why spend thousands when Steve Madden makes them for much less and they last longer, too. Great sandal for casual, everyday, classy wear!" —Brooke Price
Get them from Amazon for $45.13+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 11 colors).
4. A pair of open-toe wedged sandals for any cute, casual outfit you have planned for spring. You'll have to convince yourself to wear one of your other pairs of shoes for a change cuz you'll wear these so often.
Promising review: "The saying 'If I like it I’ll just get it in another color' is my obsession with these shoes! I bought a neutral pair at first to try them out and loved them so much I got black, red, white, and I’m already trying to decide on my next color. They are super comfy! I can be in them all day long, walking or standing. They go with so many outfits and you can dress them up or down — pair them with a dress or jeans. I think they look great on my feet and I wear them all the time! Perfect shoe for spring and summer! 😍" —Jessica
Get them from Amazon for $28.70+ (available in sizes 5–12, in regular and wide, and in 42 colors).
5. Heeled mule sandals with braided straps that are easy to put on and can be worn with practically anything. They're bound to become a go-to shoe this spring and people may even believe they're the popular, *expensive* Dolce Vita ones.
They've got a 3.5-inch chunky heel.
Promising review: "Amazingly comfortable. I was very skeptical when I bought this pair of heels. I thought I had to return them as they might not be comfortable for me. I have wide feet, so I thought they might not work but I wanna give it a try. Wowww!!! They blew my mind and they are very comfortable. I ordered size 8.5 and they fit me well especially my wide feet. They’re very cute and very comfortable. The material might not last me for years but they gave me a beachy feeling, which I love it. I totally recommend these shoes. They don’t hurt my feet at all." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $34.98+ (available in sizes 5–11 regular and wide and in 27 styles/colors).
6. Some adorable, classic Mary Janes to match the cottagecore vibes your style gives. Dress 'em up, wear 'em casually...no matter how you wear 'em, these shoes will always be a fashion win.
They have a 2.5-inch heel.
Promising review: "Super comfortable. Perfect fit. Stable because of the chunky heel. Absolutely love these and plan on getting every color." —M. Clayton
Get them from Amazon for $34.71+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 14 colors).
7. A pair of ~slinky~ Steve Madden platform sandals that'll bring all the Lizzie McGuire, early-2000s vibes without the over-plucked brows and skirts over jeans. They'll be a spring wardrobe staple for sure.
Reviewers suggest sizing up!
Promising reviews: "Sad I didn’t buy them earlier in the spring/summer season. So versatile and comfortable. I feel like such a badass in these shoes and the few times I wore them, I was always complimented." —Lexie Lange
"Top five fave shoe. These shoes are so comfy, it’s hard not to pair them with every single outfit. Currently pregnant and this is my most comfortable shoe!!" —Tangela
Get them from Amazon for $59.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in nine styles).
8. A pair of Crocs so cozy, you'll never wanna wear another pair of shoes. Your feet will fall in love immediately and you'll totally get the hype.
I am a Crocs stan, honeyyy *but* I wasn't always. I was the biggest Crocs hater until the pandemic hit. One day, after I got my stimulus check (LOL), I decided *what the heck* and bought a light blue pair with some Lisa Frank Jibbitz. I put them on and immediately fell head over heels in love with these shoes. They are beyond comfortable and have become my go-to shoes. I even keep a pair in the car in case I'm wearing shoes that aren't comfortable. I have so many pairs now (fleece-lined, normal, themed ones), it's getting ridiculous. I do agree, they aren't the absolute cutest shoes I own, but once I put the little charms on, I think they're literally the most adorbz things ever. The pink ones pictured above are mine and I'm obsessed with them. I mean, Mean Girls charms?! Come onnnn, so cute.
Get it from Amazon for $24.95+ (available in sizes 4–19 and in tons of colors).
9. A pair of so cozy orthotic flip-flops that'll provide you with the arch support your achy feet need. Reviewers with plantar fasciitis are praising these as a holy grail shoe for comfort and relief.
Reviewers suggest sizing up!
Promising review: "I absolutely love these flip-flops. I own two pairs and have had them for two summers. I wear them every day nonstop. They are they only shoes I wear all summer and I wish they made a shoe for colder weather. They are the only shoes I have ever found that I can wear all day long where I have absolutely ZERO foot pain at all. I can stand all day, walk around all day at theme parks, on concrete, and my feet will never ache or get tired. I had plantar fasciitis and it went away completely. My feet completely stopped feeling bruised when I woke up in the morning. I have searched far and wide for a cold weather shoe or insole that even remotely comes close to the support of these flip-flops. They never gave me any blisters. They were a tad tight across the top at first but they stretched out after wearing them a while. I can’t say enough good things about these shoes. I love them and would buy a million pairs if I could. I hope they never stop making them. I seriously only wish they made shoes for winter!" —Liz L.
Get them from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in 18 colors).
10. Multicolored platforms with a 4" heel that are so bright and so cute, they're sure to have you flooded with compliments. A little white dress + these colorful beauties?! A *chef's kiss* 'fit.
Mexicanita Handmade is a Kennewick, Washington-based small biz that specializes in beauuuutiful shoes, clothing, and accessories made in owner Laura Patricia Ruelas's home country, Mexico.
Promising review: "I haven’t had so many compliments on a pair of heels in a while. They look even better in person and I was quite surprised by how comfortable they were." —Stephanie Garcia
Get them from Mexicanita Handmade on Etsy for $52.16 (originally $65.20; available in sizes 5–9).
11. A pair of lug sole sandals that are literally so, so cute, bold, and lightweight and just say, "The fashionable one has arrived." Strut like you mean it in these and make the Cheetah Girls proud.
Promising review: "I’ve worn these everywhere!! They are super comfy and lightweight, go with everything, and run true to size. I got them in white as well, and I’m obsessed. I’ve been to a concert in them, driven in them, and also, I went on vacation recently and walked all over the city, went out, and danced at bars. I’ve never had a pair of heels that are so comfy! Seriously so worth the money." —Courtney Wilson
Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 24 colors).
12. A simple pair of Nike Air Forces because they're the missing piece to that biker shorts and oversized T-shirt 'fit you keep seeing on Pinterest and wanna rock. You'll love 'em so much, you'll be stoked that these babies can be worn all year long.
Promising reviews: "My go-to pair of shoes. They go with everything, last a long time, and are so so comfy — I can walk hours and hours in them with no problems. I average at a size 6.5 but I get a 6 in these and they fit perfectly." —Al33
"These are by far the BEST SHOES EVER, no exaggeration!!! This is the best purchase I have made all year. I am thrilled with the size, comfort and overall look of the shoe. I see why they’re so popular." —Lashania
Get them from Nike for $115 (available in sizes 5–12 and in two colors; you can also design your own).