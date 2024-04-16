Reviewers suggest sizing up!



Promising review: "I absolutely love these flip-flops. I own two pairs and have had them for two summers. I wear them every day nonstop. They are they only shoes I wear all summer and I wish they made a shoe for colder weather. They are the only shoes I have ever found that I can wear all day long where I have absolutely ZERO foot pain at all. I can stand all day, walk around all day at theme parks, on concrete, and my feet will never ache or get tired. I had plantar fasciitis and it went away completely. My feet completely stopped feeling bruised when I woke up in the morning. I have searched far and wide for a cold weather shoe or insole that even remotely comes close to the support of these flip-flops. They never gave me any blisters. They were a tad tight across the top at first but they stretched out after wearing them a while. I can’t say enough good things about these shoes. I love them and would buy a million pairs if I could. I hope they never stop making them. I seriously only wish they made shoes for winter!" —Liz L.

Get them from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in 18 colors).