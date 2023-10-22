These 35 Fashion Pieces Will Spice Up Your Life

Promising review: "I bought these two years ago and FINALLY wore them for the first time on a recent Las Vegas trip. Not only were they warm on 30-degree nights, but they were comfortable and stayed up all night. I ran around the first night for eight hours with zero blisters or complaints, so then, I ended up wearing them the following two nights. I even chose these over my favorite Nine West heels I had brought because they were more comfortable. I would 100% recommend these to anyone. For reference, I wear anywhere between a 9 and a 10, and the 9.5 fit me perfectly." —Alyssa A. Williams

Get them from Amazon for $48.89+ (available in sizes 5–10 and in 30 colors).