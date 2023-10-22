These 35 Fashion Pieces Will Spice Up Your Life

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A pair of HOT over-the-knee boots because they're literally a fall/winter wardrobe staple. Plus, if you wear 'em with a mini skirt they'll keep your legs nice and toasty. Warm and cute — these pass my cold weather wardrobe checklist.
Promising review: "I bought these two years ago and FINALLY wore them for the first time on a recent Las Vegas trip. Not only were they warm on 30-degree nights, but they were comfortable and stayed up all night. I ran around the first night for eight hours with zero blisters or complaints, so then, I ended up wearing them the following two nights. I even chose these over my favorite Nine West heels I had brought because they were more comfortable. I would 100% recommend these to anyone. For reference, I wear anywhere between a 9 and a 10, and the 9.5 fit me perfectly." —Alyssa A. Williams
Get them from Amazon for $48.89+ (available in sizes 5–10 and in 30 colors).
2. A super cute, super trendy pair of bell bottom jeans since all your other jeans are either baggy mom jeans or tight skinny jeans. Perfect way to change things up a bit while also being drenched in compliments about how fire your outfit is.
Promising review: "My new favorite jeans!! I normally have a really hard time finding jeans that I actually like and are comfortable to wear. I was nervous to order these because I couldn’t try them on first but I read the reviews and everyone was raving about how great they were. I AM SO GLAD I BOUGHT THESE!!! Amazing, they fit great!! They are a bit long but I am super short so that was expected. I don’t mind the length at all though. These jeans are SO COMFY!! And super soft! They are stretchy enough that they move with you but not enough that they don’t feel like actual jeans. The high waist is great too! I am very happy with my purchase! I love them so much that I will definitely be ordering more!" —Sara
Get them from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes XL–5X and in 26 colors/styles).
3. Or a pair of loose fit ripped jeans for that cute '90s ~I'm barely trying but still totally serving~ look. Perfect for whenever you're in the mood for a cute casual day.
Promising review: "Buy them now! They are so comfortable! I will say that when I opened them, I was skeptical. They have a semi-elastic waist and they looked a little like mom jeans. (Are those still a thing?) But soooo comfy and now I want another pair. True to size!" —Haus of Poise
Get them from Amazon for $48.99 (available in sizes 2XS–3X and in 18 colors).
4. A JW Pei pouch bag you'll want in every color they make because, I mean, jaw on the floor, this bb is a beauty. Sure to give classy, high-fashion looks and be a total serve.
JW Pei is an Asian- and family-owned small biz with minimalist accessory designs made with sustainable and vegan materials.
Pstttt, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can try this bb before you buy!
See why it's worth the hype on TikTok!
Promising review: "I'm OBSESSED with this bag. The color is absolutely gorgeous! I was very surprised to see it come in such a lovely box and dust bag. The quality is fantastic!" —Aleasha
Get it from Amazon for $63.99+ (available in 36 colors).
5. An always-on-trend boxy houndstooth sweater vest for a so cute, SOO chic look. Oh, heyyy, this vest called, it's gonna be taking the place of your old go-to fashion piece this fall.
Promising review: "Fit is perfect! Can be worn alone in spring and early fall, or as an on-trend layering piece in winter." —Louise Milner
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes S–L and in 15 colors).
6. A beyond-glam, super *Posh (Spice)* faux-fur jacket that is the epitome of bougie on a budget. It's luxury, it's glam, and it's not gonna break the bank. Pass the vodka soda cuz this is the closest I'll ever get to looking like that fab Kris Jenner meme — the one with her fur coat and sunglasses. Serve, baby, serveeee. *🫰🏽🫰🏽🫰🏽 *
Reviewers are recommending you order a size up!
Promising review: "Other reviews said that the jacket runs small so I ordered a size up and it was perfect. The jacket quality was better than I was expecting. I purchased it to keep warm at a winter formal, but it was so much more than warm. The coat made the whole look edgy and fashionable. The night belonged to the coat! It could easily be paired with jeans to dress up any outing." —Mindy
Get it from Amazon for $64.98 (available in sizes 2–14 and seven colors).
7. An initial pendant necklace you can layer with other necklaces and spice up your OOTD.
Promising review: "TikTok made me do it. This piece of jewelry is one of my favorite go-to pieces. I wear this necklace maybe once or twice a week to work. It looks as if I’ve paid way more than what I did! I’ve received many compliments. It hasn’t tarnished but then again, I take it off before showering and I’m careful to not spay any perfume on it…but I do this with all of my jewelry (real or not). I do make a habit of wiping it with a jewelry cloth before storing it back in the bag that was supplied. I recommend this as a fun piece to add to your collection." —GiGi Of 6
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 26 letters).
8. A pair of cow-print pants that'll make you wanna take your horse to the old town road and serve looks 'til you can't no more. OKAYYYY style icon!
Promising review: "I am my younger self's icon. WARNING: only buy these pants if you are comfortable receiving compliments from groups of middle school girls. Also the occasional mooing from your boyfriend. :) These pants are absolutely lovely. The fabric is more canvas like than it is jean, but it totally works with the style." —Maria
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes 2XS–2X and 24 styles).
9. A to-die-for oversized faux leather jacket for the sleekest winter jacket look. Throw on some black sunglasses with this and you, my dear, will be most stylish of them all. And with minimal effort!
Get it from our Goodful Shop for $110 (available in sizes S–L).
10. A pair of trendy parachute pants with an elastic drawstring so that you can have another bottom layer to cycle through this fall rather than wearing leggings 99.9% of the time. These'll be just as comfy! Plus, they totally give Sporty Spice vibes.
Some reviewers suggest sizing down because they're pretty baggy.
Promising review: "Super comfy and cute. I’m 5’6" and usually wear a size 10/large in pants but I saw reviews saying these ran big so I got a medium and they are perfect! I love the adjustability in the waistband and at the bottom of the legs so you can wear them fully baggy or taper them at the bottom." —H&M Customer
Get them from H&M for $29.99 (available in sizes 2XS–2X and in seven colors).
11. A leopard-sleeved sweater that definitely looks designer but the price is way waaaay more affordable (but that can stay between us 😉 ). You'll look *paws-itively* ravishing in this little beauty of a sweater.
Promising review: "Love this sweater. Went up a size from my normal size and it fits well. Sleeves are almost short but still look perfect. I am soooo happy with this purchase. It’s such a different sweater from anything I’ve seen and so much fun to wear. It’s a perfect length, too. The green is beautiful. It’s not as emerald as the picture suggests but it’s still really pretty." —Kate G.
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 10 colors)
12. A set of two stretchy Y2K headbands because some days you wanna do something cute with your hair but don't feel like taking the time to do so. We've all been there and this headband will give you a so adorable hairstyle in no time.
Promising review: "This headband takes me straight back to early the 2000s in the best, most timeless sort of way! It creates such a simple, elegant, and easy detailing at the crown of the head. It’s a very subtle look. It seems to be a hair accessory that works for most every hair type — you really can’t go wrong with this one. It’s practical too — the fit and feel is comfortable and functional as it holds the framing hair pieces neatly back and away from the face. The size is super adjustable and suitable for all heads." —Jenny E.
Get a set of two from Princess Polly for $15.
13. A pair of cargo pants you'll simply NEVER wanna take off. They have drawstrings around the waist and ankles so you can wear 'em baggy one day and tighter the next if you want! Plus you'd totally crush Spice Girls bootcamp (like in the movie) while sporting these babies.
Promising review: "Yo!!!!!! These are the cutest freakin' cargos ever and they're so inexpensive. I was looking for some cargos so I was like 'let me see what TikTok says' and baby, everyone said get this brand in every color. 😂 So I started out with the black pair. I just cinched the drawstring inside and they hang on my waist just right. They are definitely long enough for my height and the fabric is a good weight — not too heavy and not cheap and flimsy. Love love love. ❤️ GET THESE CARGOS!!!!!" —Letitia
Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in men's sizes 27–44 and in 44 colors and patterns).
14. A three-piece set including a cardigan, crop top, and wide-leg pants for those days where you don't really *feel* like putting in effort but still wanna wear something cute. An entire outfit already planned for you, how absolutely perfect.
There are also options that include different styles of shirts and a two-piece option with a jumpsuit.
Promising review: "This is still my favorite thing that I’ve ever bought from Amazon. I recommend everybody buy this. It’s a really good material and it’s true to size. Anytime I wear this everyone compliments it. You can dress it up or dress it down, whatever you like. You can wear it out or you can lounge in it at home. I’ve actually bought three of these because I fell in love with it." —Luminescent Liana
Get it from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 35 styles).
15. A sleek vegan leather midi skirt with a sassy little slit that's just waiting to be invited to a fall brunch. Oh, hey pumpkin spice pancakes and apple cider mimosas — this skirt will be seeing you plenty this autumn.
16. A faux-leather coat with a faux-fur trimming that I feel like Fran Fine would have had in her closet. As the cold weather keeps rolling in, you're gonna have to pull out your winter coat, but you don't always wanna wear your big heavy jacket that adds nothing to your outfit. Grab this baby and it'll seriously be the whole look. So so cute.
17. A long blazer because 2010 called and we all want our blazers back. This is so versatile, you can wear it to work and dress it up or throw it on with chill outfits like this TikToker. Either way, it'll be a total serve.
And if you have Amazon Prime, you can give this a spin before you buy it!
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this and I don’t regret it at all. I’ll buy all the colors. It fits great." —Marissa
Get it from Amazon for $60.67+ (available in sizes 2XS–5X and in 15 colors).