35 Christmas Gifts For Dad He’ll Wanna Brag About

Okay, so I got an Amazon Beauty Box, and this came in it. I didn't need it and decided to gift it to my boss (at my part-time job) for Secret Santa last year because he'd been complaining about his current razor...and he's super hairy. When I tell y'all this man has not stopped raving about this razor, I mean it. Every time he shaves he comes up to all of us staff and excitedly shows off how great it works. He's, like, obsessed with it so much so that I had to let you guys know because he cannot stop talking about it. This bad boy comes with one OneBlade, one handle, three trimming combs, and one charger. "This thing is money" as my boss would say.



Promising review: "Look, I'm not one to truly love a product but, for my first use with this thing, Holy Cow. In the 'sensitive area,' I've always had horrible anxiety that I may nick something and lose them forever. However, with this shaver, it's like you HAVE to want to hurt yourself in order to hurt yourself. With the body guard, this thing glides over the rough patches like nothing, and doesn't pull or anything. No shaving cream was used and this thing still didn't cut me at all. I'm throughly impressed, and was pretty skeptical in the beginning, but once I got over being uneasy I was mind blown. Even with the guard, which you would think would leave a bit of stubble, it was like I used a normal razor. Easily one of the best $40 I have ever spent!" —Josh hargove

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).



Get it from Amazon for $19.96+ (available in two styles).

