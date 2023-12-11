35 Christmas Gifts For Dad He’ll Wanna Brag About

1. A collection of Spider-Man comics by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. This book has 12 key stories from the first two years of Spider-Man's comics. If Dad loves Marvel or even just comics, he'll flip over these OG Spidey stories.
Promising review: "I'm a huge Spider-Man fan and also love the old school comics. This is a great gift or collection item to pick up. The book is put together well and feels great to hold. Love the gold leafing, adds a a touch of quality to the overall book. Highly recommend getting it if you’re into comics, Marvel, or Spider-Man." —Nox
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $16.59+ (available in paperback or hardcover).
2. Or a box of 25 Marvel and DC comics because Dad is always reminiscing about how he used to go to the comic book store as a kid. He will be super impressed seeing all these old comics.
Promising reviews: "I ordered another two packs of these! They sent amazing comics! Oh my gosh! Of all the comics I’ve ordered, these are the best! Aquaman, Flash, X-Men, and too many good DC and Marvel comics to name! I highly recommend getting comics from here. They are also in great condition and not all bent up! I really appreciate what you sent me. I’m ordering two more of the 25 packs so I can get amazing comics! Thanks again, I am so grateful!" —Peace
Get 25 comic books from Amazon for $44.99.
3. A Bluetooth Bose sound bar with a remote so Dad can enjoy theater-quality sound right from home. He'll also be able to pair it to his devices and listen to music and podcasts with it. His favorite gift this Christmas will surely be this bad boy.
Promising review: "Got this for my dad for Christmas and he loves it. It’s a good size, not too big or too small. The remote works well and it was easy to hook up to the TV. It sounds nice as well!" —Sara
Get it from Amazon for $199.
4. A bottle of Versace cologne to impress Dad and give him a dreamy new scent. With 3.4 fluid ounces of smooth, wild, aromatic luxury goodness, he'll be convinced you paid big bucks for this baby.
Promising review: "I've purchased this many times for both myself, and as gifts for others. It's def one one of my favorite designer fragrances. As a collector and connoisseur of high-end niche fragrances, this is right up there with some of the ones I really enjoy. A great value for the dollar, truly. Highly recommend. If you want to get into the scent profile and notes, look it up on Fragrantica...excellent reviews on there." —William Cobb
Get it from Amazon for $35.39+ (available in 25 scents, 11 sizes, and as a gift set).
5. A pair of New Balance 990 V5 sneakers he'll happily show off to everyone at dinner later. And you'll happily gloat to your siblings about how your gift outshined everyone else's.
Promising review: "I have worn the various iterations of the NB 990 shoes for decades, even as they have become increasingly expensive. I wear them more than everything else in my closet combined. Fit well, good support, last probably as long as this type of shoe would be expected to last. Excellent." —Susan B. Dupont
Get them from Amazon for $134.90+ (available in men's sizes 7–16, in narrow or wide, and in six colors).
6. A 10-piece bartender kit because being the host with the most is the title he proudly claims, especially for the holidays.
The kit includes a spoon, jigger, muddler, corkscrew, strainer, shaker, ice tongs, two liquid pourers, and a mahogany display.
Promising reviews: "Bought as a Christmas gift for my dad's new in-home bar, looks great and is excellent quality." —Amazon Customer
"Everything came in perfect condition. Quality of metal is wonderful, great thickness. Each component is easy to handle. This was a gift for my husband and his father to make old fashions, etc. together and they are having a blast. Moreover, that muddler...YES! Great grip and my favorite accessory! You will not go wrong with products from this company!" —MelPel85
Get it from Amazon for $42.39+ (available in four colors and two stand materials).
7. A Shea Moisture beard grooming kit Dad will totally get lots of use out of. This four-piece set will soften and condition his facial hair and nourish and moisturize his skin with shea butter, argan oil, maracuja oil, and tons of vitamins. He'll love how soft and shiny his beard is. Mrs. Claus, if you're reading, buy this for my guy St. Nick.
This kit includes a beard wash, beard balm, beard conditioning oil, and a full beard detangler.
Promising review: "My wife gave me this beard maintenance kit as a Christmas present and I fell in love with it after the first use. The scent is awesome and my wife and kids like it as well. I’ve tried many of the expensive brands that show commercial actors looking like Vikings or lumberjacks offering beard maintenance kits for $125 (each) and higher, even. This one is a fraction of the price, smells better than the overhyped competition, and does a much better job at keeping my beard looking amazingly maintained. No alcohol in the ingredients! Over the years I’ve easily spent over $3,000 in beard maintenance products, this one takes the lead by far. Even if it were the same price as the competition, this one would be my go-to brand. If you were considering buying the more expensive and popular brands, I urge you to please consider this brand for beard maintenance. I assure you, you’re going to be grateful you did. My hair is very frizzy. This product has conditioned my facial hair better than it’s ever been, since I began wearing a beard in 2012. I hope this review helps my fellow beard-bros out! This one performs better for a fraction of the cost. Best of luck!" —Raf
Get it from Amazon for $45.99.
8. A Ralph Lauren long-sleeve T-shirt he'll be able to rock all winter. Classic, and always appreciated.
Shipping Info: Free shipping on all orders until Dec. 20, 2023. Standard shipping arrives within five business days with express shipping options available at an additional cost (see Ralph Lauren's full shipping information here and see their holiday shipping information here).
Get it from Ralph Lauren for $59.99+ (available in men's sizes XS–2XL, in slim fit options, and in 10 colors; also available in men's big and tall sizes 1XL–5XL here) or get a similar version from Amazon.
9. An electric razor since he's always complaining about his current razor. Say sayonara to the old, and let's bring in the new. This bb gives a suuuuper close shave, is rechargeable, and has dual-sided blade so he can look like a professional trimmed him up.
Okay, so I got an Amazon Beauty Box, and this came in it. I didn't need it and decided to gift it to my boss (at my part-time job) for Secret Santa last year because he'd been complaining about his current razor...and he's super hairy. When I tell y'all this man has not stopped raving about this razor, I mean it. Every time he shaves he comes up to all of us staff and excitedly shows off how great it works. He's, like, obsessed with it so much so that I had to let you guys know because he cannot stop talking about it. This bad boy comes with one OneBlade, one handle, three trimming combs, and one charger. "This thing is money" as my boss would say.
Promising review: "Look, I'm not one to truly love a product but, for my first use with this thing, Holy Cow. In the 'sensitive area,' I've always had horrible anxiety that I may nick something and lose them forever. However, with this shaver, it's like you HAVE to want to hurt yourself in order to hurt yourself. With the body guard, this thing glides over the rough patches like nothing, and doesn't pull or anything. No shaving cream was used and this thing still didn't cut me at all. I'm throughly impressed, and was pretty skeptical in the beginning, but once I got over being uneasy I was mind blown. Even with the guard, which you would think would leave a bit of stubble, it was like I used a normal razor. Easily one of the best $40 I have ever spent!" —Josh hargove
Get it from Amazon for $19.96+ (available in two styles).
10. And a beard trimmings catcher he'll totally love because that means no more hair all over the bathroom sink and counters! Yes, yes, the heavens are singing.
Promising review: "My girlfriend bought this for me as a present. At first, I was skeptical to use it, but once I got my hands on it, there was no going back. I use my Beard Bib anywhere from two to four times a week and cannot live without it. Not only does this serve a big purpose in my trimming routine, but now I no longer have to argue with my girlfriend about all the mess that I USED to create. Overall, it has been an awesome experience, and they’ve truly made me feel like a King!" —Timur
Get it from Amazon for $15.25+ (available in four colors).
11. An Xbox Game Pass Membership with hundreds of games he can choose from. He'll be soooo excited, and you may not be able to pull him away from gaming for the rest of the cold season. I mean, if buying just one game gets him hyped up, imagine what he'll do with hundreds of options.
With this digital code, he'll be able to play console games on XboxSeries X|S and Xbox One — no install needed. Plus, with cloud gaming he'll be able to play on Windows PC, phones, and tablets, too.
Promising review: "I’ve been a gamer for decades, and I can confidently say this is the best deal on the market for gaming. The library of games that includes hundreds of titles, along with Triple A newly released games, makes the Game Pass the definitive place to subscribe. Thanks!" —Richy
Shipping info: After purchasing, you/he will be able to access the digital code from your orders moments later through email or your "Games and Software Library" (reviewers say within minutes).
Get a three-month membership from Amazon for $44.99 (or a one-month membership for $14.99).
12. A beer dispenser that'll convert the natural carbonation into micro-foam for enriched aroma and flavaaaa. Dad won't be able to drink a beer without it.
Promising review: "Saw this on Shark Tank. Even with their rave reviews, I was a bit skeptical. Bought this for my dad for Christmas and did a bunch of side by side taste tests of beers before and after using this. Amazed at the difference! Really does take away the initial 'bite' of the beer as it first hits, and makes it really smooth. Super easy to use, highly recommend!" —Kelsey Wilkinson
Get it from Amazon for $124.99.
13. Plus, a beer making kit so Dad can brew his own brewskis and show 'em off to everyone he knows. You know that's exactly what he's gonna do, too! He'll be able to brew up a batch in only 30 minutes, let it ferment for 10–14 days, and then 7–14 days later, he'll be able to gulp it down.
It comes with step-by-step instructions so it'll be a breeze.
Promising review: "Got this kit for my husband as a Christmas gift, and he's made a batch so far. He loved the idea of making his own beer and loved going through the fermenting process. The directions were easy to follow, but the process takes up to a month to complete. After the beer reached maturity, I was pleasantly surprised at how good the beer tastes and how smooth it was!"—Rita J
