35 Cute Clothing Staples Under $50 If You’re Tired Of Feeling Like You Have Nothing To Wear

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A ribbed twist-front tube top you'll wear so often, your other shirts will feel like Woody did when Andy got Buzz Lightyear. Say hello to your new favorite top.
Promising review: "This is one of those rare finds that I've already worn numerous times since purchasing, and I'm still in love with it. First things first, the quality is exceptional. It feels luxurious, durable, and honestly, it gives high-end brands like Zara a run for their money. The fabric is soft yet resilient, and it's held up beautifully through several wears – no signs of wear and tear, which is impressive. The design is another major win. The ribbed knit and twist knot front give it a stylish, Y2K vibe that's both trendy and timeless. It's strapless and sleeveless, which I find perfect for a variety of occasions, from casual outings to more dressed-up events. It pairs effortlessly with just about everything in my wardrobe. But here's the best part – it's incredibly versatile. I've styled it with jeans for a casual look, skirts for something dressier, and even under jackets for cooler evenings. Every time I wear it, I receive so many compliments. It's definitely a confidence booster! This top is a wardrobe staple I'd highly recommend. If you're looking for a top that combines quality, style, and versatility, this is the one. It's a piece you'll find yourself reaching for again and again." —hanna laikin
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–L and in nine colors).
2. A pair of sssss'cute parachute pants for a baggy, Hailey Bieber, Y2K look. You're gonna wanna snag these in every color because they're that freakin' fire.
Psttt! Reviewers are saying the lighter colors (white) are slightly sheer so nude seamless panties will be your best friend if you want 'em in a light color.
Promising reviews: "It was a LOOK okay?!?! I sized up to get the extra baggy look but low key, they would've still gave baggy if I got them in my regular size. These are so cute, comfortable and lightweight! I got tons of compliments and I will definitely be ordering more colors!" —Dolorian
"These pants are everything. I feel like Hailey Bieber wearing them. My only recommendation is to wear light colored underwear if you’re worried about seeing them through the pants, but otherwise these pants are *chef's kiss*" —Stephanie
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 24 colors).
3. A backless bodysuit that is positively stunning and will have everyone asking you where you got it. This top just asked what 4 + 4 is cuz it seriously ATE. I think this just jumped into my cart and I'm not mad at it.
Promising review: "Um yes!!! So comfy and perfect, I’m going to order two more in different colors. My husband loves it! I’m going to throw on a pair of leggings and wear it to pilates!! Super sexy enough to throw on a pair of high-waisted pants with heels for a date night!" —Iris Espinoza
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in two colors).
4. A TikTok-famous maxi dress reviewers are comparing to the popular Skims dress. This dress will hug you tight and have those curves looking smokin' hot. You can't go wrong with a basic maxi bodycon dress.
Promising reviews: "I was so hesitant about ordering this dress. I’m a Skims lover, I swear by them, but I said 'let me just try it.' Y'ALL this dress is everything! So stretchy, feels good on the skin, and gives BAWDYYYYY! I ordered another color" —Alexis
"I loved the dress when I had seen it on TikTok and ordered it with no hesitation without reading any reviews. It stole my heart 😂. I tried it on and it was SNATCHED! I went right back and ordered every color they had. Go get the dress already, it’s for YOU. Thank all of us later. It’s your TIME." —Lulu Gambino
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes 2XS–XL and in 10 colors).
5. An A-line midi skirt that'll be saying *me, me, ME!* whenever you go to figure out what you wanna wear for the day. And how could you say no to somethin' so cute?!
6. A mini halter dress you'll wanna twirl around in all day because it's so lightweight and flowy. Festivals and picnics, anyone?
7. A cult-fave supportive seamless compressive bodysuit because the Skims one seems great and all but that price does not. If you want the vibe but don't wanna drop the $70, grab this and just say "yeah, it's the name-brand one." I won't tell, I swear. If you get two of these you'll still spend less than you would on ONE from Skims. We love to see it!
Shaperx is a small biz that specializes in supportive, compressive bodysuits in a variety of styles.
Promising review: "Honey! This shaper will have you looking smooth and tight! Wore this beneath my outfit for a wedding, and it was great. Comfy to wear all evening, and the snaps stayed closed even while sitting. Would purchase it again! I liked the fact that this shaper didn’t compress [my boobs] but did its job everywhere it was supposed to!" —Chris Young-Greer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XXS–5XL and in 11 colors/styles, including shorts and thong style).
8. A tube top that's pretty hard not to fall in love with. Snag 'em in a couple colors cuz these will def be worn weekly. One for each day of the week, perhaps?
Promising review: "Fit is perfect. Not too tight, not too loose. Didn’t shift or ride up. Perfect to wear with or without a bra because the shelf bra in it is comfortable and supportive. Plan to purchase one in every color!" —Sha'Raya Flowers
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 15 colors).
9. A stunning, flowy maxi dress with the *cutest* open back. Uhmmm, these review photos?! Literally everyone looks soooo gorg in this! Instagram is definitely gonna know this dress cuz of all the pics you'll wanna take in it.
Promising review: "If I had to describe what the perfect dress would be like, I would describe this one. I received so many compliments and people were asking me to send them the link. The most beautiful dress I own!!! Made me feel like a princess! The color is beautiful, and the fit is gorgeous. I love that you can adjust the ties in the back to make it tighter or looser. Very comfy, albeit a tad bit heavy. There’s LOTS of fabric. My only concern was that it felt like the straps that tie at the top were capable of snapping off the dress, but I just loosened it up to where it felt more comfortable. All in all, my new fave dress, and I need one in every color. The length was PERFECT for me as well, I could probably wear wedges with it. I had no problems with it holding up my boobs, I actually felt pretty secure." —Gabba
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 32 colors).
10. A pair of Levi's jean shorts sure to become a wardrobe staple for those hot summer days. Literally, what can't you pair with these? Throw on a crop top, a T-shirt, whatever you please. You style icon, you!
Promising review: "BY FAR MY FAVORITE PAIR OF SHORTS! It's rare if I ever go out of my way to write a review, even if I'm satisfied with the product but I love these shorts by Levi's so much that I felt I should brag on them a bit! If you're looking for a cute pair of shorts for the summer then buy these Levi's 501 shorts! By far the best pair of shorts I own! It's just an added bonus that they are comfortable as well!" —Danielle Taylor DeWitt
Get them from Amazon for $17.85+ (available in sizes 0–38 Standard and 16–39 Plus and in 43 colors).
11. Or some loose fit mom jean shorts that'll be as comfy as they are stylish. They've got an elastic waistband, they're cuffed, and you'll be their biggest fan this summer.
Promising review: "Bought this on a whim looking for shorts to wear during the summer heat after having a baby. These honestly were such a godsend. Super comfortable fit, ended up wearing them most days of the summer. Washed regularly and no fading or shrinking!" —TW
Get them from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in four colors).
12. An off-the-shoulder top so you can keep your basic tops fully stocked but still spice things up a bit and show a little skin.
Get it from Eloquii for $29.97 (originally $59.95; available in sizes 14–28 and in three colors).