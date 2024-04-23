Check Out These 32 Clothing Items Reviewers Say Are "Versatile" Since No One Ever Knows What Weather A Spring Day Will Bring

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A so chic two-piece suit set with wide-leg pants and a blazer so you can give Zendaya suit looks (seriously, her and Law are such an iconic fashion duo). Best thing about two-piece sets is you can wear 'em together or apart, so the possible outfits are endless.
Promising reviews: "I'm absolutely obsessed with this 'fit! I wore it to a happy hour with a girlfriend and I felt so chic and put together in it, but it was so comfy that it could pass as loungewear from the way that it felt. It was my first time wearing a 'comfy chic' outfit and I can honestly say that I’m going to order so many more of these types of outfits! Super cute and honestly, can be mixed with anything. I ordered a small and it fit well, but I kinda wish I would have ordered a medium for a more oversized look." —Jackie Angela
"Love this set, very versatile. The set is very well made, great fabric, and I love the vibrant colors. True to size, I bought a medium and the pants are a bit short on me but they look great anyway. Planning on buy more colors. Good quality." —Monica Weitzel
Get it from Amazon for $58.09+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 15 colors).
2. Orrrr just a blazer because 2010 called and we all want our blazers back. This is so versatile, you can wear it to work and dress it up or throw it on with chill outfits — either way, it'll be a total serve. Plus that pink = *to die for*.
Promising reviews: "This blazer is so light and versatile. My arms are a bit on the bigger side, which makes finding comfortable blazers difficult. This blazer fits so nicely, it’s not restrictive in the shoulder arm/area. It’s a good combination of flowy but not too oversized. Really recommend!" —Kendall
"Bought this to wear to the Barbie movie and I love it! The fabric doesn’t wrinkle and it has the perfect oversized fit for me. It also isn't too thick so I can use it for both summer and winter outfits. Love that you can roll up the sleeves and secure them with a button or leave them long." —Sharon Cottrell
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in eight colors).
3. A long high-waisted, button-up denim skirt with a slit that is oh so cute. And talk about versatile — reviewers are wearing it during the winter, summer, fall, even at the beach. It'll basically pay for itself with how often you wear it all year long.
Promising reviews: "Very comfortable, fit was perfect. Love that it is versatile for winter or the beach." —Nicole P.
"I absolutely love this denim skirt! It pairs effortlessly with any shoes and top, making it perfect for dressing up or down. It's become a versatile favorite in my wardrobe." —Amara H.
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 13 colors/styles).
4. A ridiculously adorable tie-front cropped shirt so you aren't always wearing a basic white tee with every 'fit. Hellooooo spring brunches. Open the floodgates cuz the compliments are gonna be pouring in.
Promising reviews: "Fit perfectly, I love that it’s loose enough to feel appropriate for a casual event (doesn’t even look cropped from the back), but still open enough for a cute look. Literally my new favorite shirt." —Val
"Great material. Perfect fit. Versatile — can be used as a swimsuit cover or over regular top. I ordered it in another color after I realized how nice it was." —Rachel's Style Spot
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in nine colors).
5. A flowy wrap dress because you're ready for Mother Nature to bring on the sunny and 75-degree days. Throw a jean jacket on over it for the chilly morning air and then take it off and show off this cute little dress the moment it gets warmer.
Promising review: "Cute dress. High waist, flutter sleeve, and short but modest length. Wore it on vacation in Mexico and then here, in San Diego with a jean jacket. Could be worn for brunch, a shower or garden party. Versatile. Happy with my purchase." —Picky Buyer
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 16 colors).
6. A silky smooth satin button-up because you can't go wrong with a simple, chic top. You could literally go to a meeting, a party, and a fancy dinner all in one day wearing this top. Shorts, skirts, jeans...anything you pair it with will be *chef's kiss*.
Promising reviews: "It fits true to size. I ordered an XL and it fits across my 40D chest but isn't baggy or boxy-looking. I noticed the buttons right away…nice quality and they matched the tone of the shirt." —Amazon Customer
"Favorite shirt. I originally bought the black and white ones and I ended up getting so many compliments that I bought the dark red and the yellow for my friend! It's super lightweight, which I love for when I'm at work, and also for when the weather is a little warmer. I wear it at work and when I'm going out so it's very versatile." —megan thomas
Get it from Amazon for $30.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 18 colors).
7. A pair of TikTok-viral cargo pants that'll truly become your fave. You'll seriously have to convince yourself not to wear these every day. Oh, and best of all, all the pockets!!
Check out a TikTok of the cargo pants.
Promising reviews: "I have been searching for YEARRRS — plural — for cargo pants and never found a good pair and always wasted my money. They would either be too tight or too short but THESE RIGHT HERE ARE THE ONES!! I am so happy TikTok blew these up. Words cannot express my gratitude. Will definitely be buying another pair." —Carmel Cooper
"The pants are made from high-quality materials that feel sturdy and well-made. They have lots of pockets, including side cargo pockets that are perfect for carrying a phone, wallet, or other essentials. The pants also have a comfortable fit that's not too tight or too loose, and the adjustable waistband ensures a perfect fit. One of the things I love about these cargo pants is that they are incredibly versatile. They work great for hiking, camping, or any other outdoor activity, but they also look great for everyday wear. They pair well with T-shirts, hoodies, and sneakers, but can also be dressed up with a button-down shirt and boots." —Malachi
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in men's sizes 27–44 and in 45 colors).
8. Loose overalls because you can wear 'em over short- or long-sleeved tops, so whether we get a 50-degree day or a 72-degree day, you'll be able to rock them. They have pockets and wide legs and the straps are adjustable, plus they're just downright cute.
Promising reviews: "Obsessed! Great quality and fit! I am six months postpartum and this is easy for breastfeeding as well! Love the look and buttons. Versatile for everyday wear and different seasons." —Courtney
"Love this romper! It’s super cute, incredibly comfortable, and can absolutely be dressed up for a few afternoon cocktails with my girls! I paired it with a felt fedora hat for a trendy spring look. True to size and is forgiving if you go smaller." —Maxine
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and in 19 colors).
9. A bell-sleeve blouse that only has a few buttons so you can wear it open for a not-so-basic look. Be sure to have the link ready because people will be asking for it.
Promising reviews: "So soft. I would definitely buy this in other colors. I also love the style and the fit, it goes great with high-waisted pants or a skirt. Versatile enough to dress it up or down. It is a bit sheer though so be prepared for that." —Amazon Customer
"Perfect seasonal transition top!! This top is SO cute and easy to dress up/down. I wore it with white shorts and got so many compliments. I've also worn it to dinner with jeans and got a great reaction there, too! It's lightweight without being hot and warm enough to keep you from being chilly in the evening. Worth it!!!" —Caroline Doss
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 22 colors).
10. A good ole jean jacket, aka your old reliable fashion piece that *never* fails you. I've never met a denim jacket that didn't serve. You'll seriously have to hide this from yourself because it goes with EVERYTHING, it's so cute, and it is the *chef's kiss* to any outfit.
Promising reviews: "I bought this jacket in January of 2020. I hardly ever write reviews but clearly, this jacket means enough to me to take the time almost three years later to write its praises. It has been to hell and back with me and all my girlfriends. ALL of us wear it consistently and funny thing is we're all different sizes. I bought the large, in light blue with no fraying except for the bottom back. It's the PERFECT denim shade. One girlfriend is super petite and it's plenty oversized on her and looks great. I am petite with much broader shoulders and it fits me perfectly with an oversized look. My other girlfriend is plus size and it fits her like a regular jean jacket. It's so dang durable and the more you wash it (I've washed it over 100 times) the more relaxed the denim gets. I just love the way it looks with everything especially when I wear it with the same color denim jeans. I freaking love this thing and I have like, 10 other jean jackets — this one FAR EXCEEDS any others. BUY IT NOW!" —Heather
"Soft and oh so cute! Very versatile. I purchased the size large and am a size large in tops. It was perfectly oversized and didn’t feel like I was being swallowed by it or like it was too tight on my shoulders." —jb
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in seven colors/washes/styles).
11. Or a colorful jean jacket that screams *spring is here and so am I*. One can never have too many denim jackets — they're literally a closet MVP.
Reviewers recommend sizing up!
Promising review: "Nice, versatile jean jacket. I bought the white one, purchased it in a larger size than I usually wear. It’s not stiff, looks nice, and it's comfortable. Washed once, did not put it in the dryer, hung it to dry instead. Looks great! I do suggest sizing up." —T M
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in seven colors).
12. A two-piece set — a V-neck wrap crop top and wide-leg pants that'll serve you some looks all year round. Reviewers are raving about how cozy this set is, so even though you'll look super stylish, you'll feel like you're in pajamas.
Promising reviews: "I’m obsessed with this set! Super versatile, dress it up or dress it down, completely up to you. This set won’t disappoint — great quality, super comfy, fits as expected, I highly recommend." —Neiyer Morris
"Great fit and fabric. Looks great on, nice for transitioning seasons." —jco
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 15 colors).
13. A stunning cardigan you'll find yourself pulling out very, VERY often. Wear it over a dress, with a T-shirt and shorts, with jeans, or even over your bathing suit — it'll add that little ~something extra~ your 'fit needed.
Promising review: "Bought this to wear with a cream-colored pant/cami set. It is beautiful! Long and flowy. I could easily belt it if I choose to. Always get comments on it, very versatile. Would look great dressed up or with jeans and a T-shirt. Will stay in my wardrobe year round." —MaryB
Get it from Amazon for $25.96 (one size fits most, reviewers say S–4XL; available in various colors/prints).