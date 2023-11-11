Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A full-zip track jacket that reviewers are comparing to the viral Lululemon jacket. It's got thumb holes, it's lightweight, stretchy, and just plain cute. Wear it to yoga, the gym, hiking, while running errands, whatever! You'll look ahhh-mazing wherever you go in it.
Some versions of the jacket have pockets, too!
Promising review: "TikTok brought me here! I saw many reviews for the Lululemon BBL jacket, however I was not ready to spend over $100 on a jacket. I’m a frugal gal. I absolutely love this jacket, my boyfriend told me it looked great and I got many compliments. Truly the perfect alternative for the BBL jacket!" —Bri Campos
Get it from Amazon for $23.95 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 11 colors).
2. A set of crop tops — a perfect alternative to the adorable, yet expensive ones. Reviewers are loving how supportive and comfy these tops are and lucky for you you'll get more than one of these. Even though it's a basic it's a baddieeee.
Promising review: "I have seen these all over TikTok as [an alternative to an expensive brand]! I’m so glad I ordered these! I can wear these without a bra and I think they are awesome for the price point. I just wear these as tops I don’t wear these to work out. I’m happy with my purchase and I’ll be ordering more. They are all the hype! Hope this review helped!" —Customer
Get a pack of three for $28.98 (available in sizes XS–2X and in 74 color combos/styles).
3. A ribbed square-neck, long-sleeve maxi dress reviewers are comparing to the popular Skims one. Just as cute but much more affordable; you'll barely be able to tell the two apart. And you'll look like a total snack — a pack of Gushers, if you will, you know, since they're superior.
Promising review: "I’d been looking for a Skims alternative — I have the Skims dress, love it, and wanted it another color. Ordered a size large which is my normal size and it fit perfectly! I’m so very happy with my purchase! Literally half the price of Skims and it's identical! If you’ve tried the Skims dress, go ahead and order, you won’t be disappointed!" —JK
Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes XS–2X and in nine colors).
4. Or a TikTok-famous maxi dress that's *also* compared to another popular Skims dress and makes a perfect sleeveless option. This dress will hug you tight and have those curves looking smokin' hot. You can't go wrong with a basic maxi bodycon dress.
Promising reviews: "I was so hesitant about ordering this dress. I’m a Skims lover, I swear by them, but I said 'let me just try it.' Y'ALL this dress is everything! So stretchy, feels good on the skin, and gives BAWDYYYYY! I ordered another color" —Alexis
"I loved the dress when I had seen it on TikTok and ordered it with no hesitation without reading any reviews. It stole my heart 😂. I tried it on and it was SNATCHED! I went right back and ordered every color they had. Go get the dress already, it’s for YOU. Thank all of us later. It’s your TIME." —Lulu Gambino
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes 2XS–XL and in 10 colors).
5. A darling faux shearling jacket so you can feel as warm and fuzzy as a teddy bear and as stylish as the super expensive Alo Yoga one.
Get it from Forever 21 for $15.80 (originally $29.99; available in sizes 0X–4X and in three colors).
6. A mini belt bag with an adjustable strap that's super stylish and will hold your things while you go hiking, to concerts, travel, ya know. Also a reviewer-beloved Lululemon belt bag swap! We love a less expensive alternative!
Promising reviews: "I honestly use this product every day and it's so amazing. A great Lululemon alternative! So many pockets, really great color, easy to throw in the wash, easy to adjust the straps, and I really like how it clips in FRONT of you so you don't have to worry about anyone unclipping it from the back. Really great bag and I love it so much." —laura kulish
Get it from Amazon for $16.98 (available in 42 colors).
7. A long-sleeved bodycon jumpsuit that'll be a closet staple this season. It's super cute on its own or paired with a vest or jacket. I personally love these because boom, it's a whole outfit without thinking of what pants or shirt to wear.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this bodysuit! I discovered this brand from my coworker who was wearing this bodysuit in a different color. It looked so good on her I knew I had to give them a try. For reference, I’m a 32DDD with a 23” waist so finding items that fit my body nicely is next to impossible; but THIS?! It was literally perfect — full coverage + support, and not sheer at all! I’m buying this in so many colors, the quality is SO good. I love this more than my Skims!" —Zoe T
Get it from Amazon for $24.19+ (available in sizes S–L and in six colors).
8. A pair of short pull-on boots with memory foam that are super warm. Plus, everyone on TikTok is styling the heck outta these and they look sooo much like Ugg boots.
Promising review: "Perfect Ugg ultra mini alternative. They were just what I was hoping for and I cannot wait to buy more! I wore the crap out of them last winter and they look a little rough but I am a mom of two young kids and just love how convenient they are to slip on with whatever and go! Also they are warm and comfy!! Very happy with them. —Taylor Brown
Get them from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and in 10 colors).
9. A quilted zip-up jacket reviewers are praising as a cheaper alternative to the super popular name-brand one. Best part is you get the look without breaking the bank and we always LOVE that!
See it in action on TikTok here.
Reviewers mention that it's oversized, so size down if you want a closer fit.
Promising review: "This is a literal cheaper alternative to the name-brand jacket that’s $200. The material is amazing. It is thicker and heavier than I expected, but I totally love that! I loved it so much I bought it in three colors! The dark gray, brown, and the dusty pink. The online pictures don’t do justice for the colors. They are much more vibrant in person! The fit is oversized and perfect!!" —Ashley M
Get it from Forever 21 for $45 (originally $64.99; available in sizes XS–XL and in 10 colors).
10. An expensive-looking faux-leather belt to throw on and rock with your jeans. It's the little things that make the outfit and this little thing will make a big difference for a small price.
Promising review: "These are awesome! They are good quality, function just as a belt should, and oh my gosh, they are so cute! I originally purchased one for my daughter — she gets compliments on it all the time and it is constantly mistaken for a Gucci belt. I have since ordered one in another color for her and one for me. Very happy customer!" —Glacier girl
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in sizes XS–XL, in multipacks, and in 10 colors).
11. A comfy ribbed bra and short set you'll fall in love with as quickly as Disney princesses fall in love with princes. Perfect to work out in or to wear out and about while staying comfy and stylish.
Promising review: "Literally SHOCKED at how good this is — my friends guessed Aritzia, Zara, Skims, etc. when I asked them where they thought it was from when I wore it. The set is super thick and good quality. Fits like a glove, true medium. Legit shocked." —Allison K. Batinelli
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–L and in 30 colors).
12. Or a so cute workout set that'll double as your *throw on and run errands* 'fit. Reviewers ~also~ say it's similar to the Skims set BUT without that Skims price so you don't have to break the bank.
Psssstt! Reviewers recommend sizing down.
Promising review: "BUY IT NOW!! I purchased this a couple of months ago and I absolutely love it. It’s a perfect fit, stretches, and is super comfortable. I usually wear it as an airport outfit or to work out and it’s amazing. People are also always confusing it for Skims so if that’s what you're looking for, just buy!! I will definitely be purchasing more." —Maya Memere
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available with shorts or leggings, in sizes S–2X, and in 28 colors).
13. A pair of comfy flared high-waisted crossover leggings with slits at the ankles to add a not-so-average touch to your everyday leggings. The perfect lounge-y look and feel while also looking like the fashionista you are.
Promising review: "Great Aerie alternative. Love these! Wish they did not go viral on TikTok, as they are now hard to find." —Jamie Zins
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X and in 12 colors).
14. A stunning mixed print puff-sleeve dress because I heard you wanted something jaw-droppingly beautiful for a low low price and this bb serves up both. Plus, this can seriously pass for the Rixo version — you know, the one that's over $400. This dress is literally a itsy bitsy fraction of that cost!
Get it from Asos for $51 (available in sizes 16–30).
15. A popular half-zip pullover, which is so cute, I totally get the hype. Simple, oversized, cozy-looking, and stylish — a winner.
Promising review: "This sweatshirt is billed as a brand-name alternative and I'll tell you, I don't own the name brand one, but this sweatshirt is the real deal awesome. I wore it one day and immediately ordered a second color. Soft, thick, and warm, I'm very pleased." —RhondaK
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes S–2X and in 27 colors).