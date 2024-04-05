27 Beauty Products Under $20 Because Replenishing Your Makeup Is Getting Expensive

1. A ✨glowy foundation✨ by E.l.f. that'll have you walking around looking like you have a permanent IG filter on. You won't believe how radiantly perfect your skin looks. Fine lines and pores will magically blur away right before your eyes, almost like a perfect skin spell. Sabrina the teenage witch has some explaining to do.
Promising review: "So, I decided to give the E.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter a whirl, hoping to turn my skin from 'dull daily routine' to 'divine radiance'. Spoiler alert: I'm now glowing so much, I might start guiding lost ships at sea. The texture is smoother than my dance moves on a Saturday night. It’s lightweight, and blending it into my skin was easier than my decision to hit snooze every morning. It left my skin feeling like it had just had a spa day – hydrated, happy, and slightly confused about being treated so well. This liquid filter promises a glowing, soft-focus effect, and let me tell you, it delivers. I looked in the mirror and thought, 'Who is she, and how can I keep her around?' It's like having an Instagram filter in a bottle, minus the digital manipulation and existential crisis. You can wear it alone, mix it with foundation, or apply it as a highlighter. It's like the Swiss Army knife of makeup, but please don't take it camping. Considering it turns my complexion from 'meh' to 'miraculous' without requiring a small loan, I'd say it's good value for the money. Overall, the e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter is like a magic wand for your face. It gives a natural, radiant glow that says, 'I drink enough water and get eight hours of sleep' even if your lifestyle screams the opposite. Highly recommend if you want to look like you're glowing with health, or if you just enjoy pretending you have your life together." —christina l.
Get it from Amazon for $12.32+ (available in 12 shades).
2. A set of six color-changing jelly flower lipsticks made with cocoa butter, beeswax, and more yummy, hydrating ingredients to keep your lippies nice and moisturized. Depending on the temperature of your lips, the color of the lipstick will ~change~ to a shade that's unique! Almost like it was practically made for you. And can we just take a moment to marvel at how beautiful these are?! 😍😍
Promising review: "Third set I've ordered! I was gifted one first and loved the way it saturated my lips with moisture and a natural color. Gave to my daughters and teacher besties and they loved it too! So interesting to see the different color on every lip!" —KevinB
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.99 (available in a three-count and seven color sets).
3. Or a buildable Essence Electric Glow Stick lipstick that'll react to your natural pH to deliver your pout a *unique to only you* rosy shade. Oh! And reviewers are also loving this as a blush!
Check out a TikTok of the Electric Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "Beautiful color lipstick that looks great with my skin tone. Not too bright but a rosy color that I love." —Faloli
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush for a stunning, natural flush that rivals Glossier's Cloud Paint at a fraction of the cost. A 👏 FRACTION 👏 OF 👏 THE 👏 COST 👏 . *Sigh* one of the best phrases to hear. I wanna add all six shades to my cart, how about you?
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says:
"I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!"
Get it from Amazon for $5.91+ (available in six shades).
5. A set of beauty sponges that'll *effortlessly* blend your makeup. Oh, and, you'll get five sponges for under $10! You won't even need to ask your magic goldfish for a deal this sweet andddd you'll be saving money! If You wanna toss those expensive name-brand ones, I'll totally understand.
Promising reviews: "Closest thing to magic I have ever seen with my own eyes. These sponges are ahhhhhh-mazing. So amazing that I have been handing them out like hot cakes so every one I'm close to can try them (I now have to order more because I gave them all away). So far, they all agree that these sponges are the way to go, especially because they're a fair price. Five sponges for $9.99. I can afford that. Thanks, Beakey!!!!!" —Elena
"These are seriously the BEST generic makeup sponges!! Why anyone would pay $20 for a name-brand Beauty Blender when there are excellent alternatives like these is beyond my realm of comprehension. These are just as soft, bouncy, and absorbent (but not overly so, as to waste product) as the name brand. And they cost a little over $1 a piece, in comparison to the AT LEAST $20 price tag on the name-brand Beauty Blenders! This is a total no-brainer! I find washing my makeup sponges to be a pain so at this price, they’re pretty much disposable. This is the fourth or fifth package of these I’ve purchased and I hope they never stop making them at this cost cuz I’ll buy this brand 'til the end of time, if they let me!" —philip
Get a five-pack from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in eight color combos).
6. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously juicy lips. Since filler is soooo expensive, get the plump without having to blow your entire check. Ooh-la-luscious. Angelina Jolie, is that you?
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising reviews: "I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" —Alexandra
"I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
7. An under-eye brightener because you aren't sure if you'll ever actually not be exhausted, but you can def stop looking like it. It's ~enriched~! with shea butter and hyaluronic acid to give your dark circles a more radiant look. The pinkish tint helps balance out the blueish tint under your eyes, so no one will be able to tell that losing that hour of sleep is kicking your butt.
Promising reviews: "Anyone with dark under eye probs like myself need to have a brightener! I used to spend $40 on Becca, but this one is better in my opinion!! It’s very pigmented and covers blue hues in the corners of my eyes. It can be worn alone but I prefer it under my concealer. It blends incredibly well, it's very creamy, and easy to apply. It will probably last me six months — a little dab goes a long way. It’s extremely buildable, too. I am just so in love. I’m a sucker for saving money and this purchase just saved me over $30. I will recommend to all my friends and family. Just BUY it!" —Caitlin Newcomb
"Bought this after seeing an influencer use it on TikTok. This works really well. I can instantly see a difference when I use it under my eyes. For the price this is a win win. I had never heard of this brand but I will be using their products more often." —Kerry C
Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in two shades).
8. A hydrating grip primer by E.l.f. that'll keep your makeup intact all day. It's ~infused~ with niacinamide to help smooth and brighten any dull skin and will really grip up your makeup so it won't even dare to try and move in the slightest.
Promising reviews: "When they say GRIP! Lmaoo they never lied baby, the grip is gripping. I love this primer so much, it gives makeup a smooth application and the sticky formula really gives that mega grip to keep products in place. This is a good alternative to the more expensive Milk primer. I haven’t experienced any caking or creasing. I’m also an oily girl and this primer definitely held up 9+ hours. Love it." —Hey Kae
Get it from Amazon for $9.46+ (available in two styles).
9. Or an Elizabeth Mott face primer — a K-beauty pore-minimizing miracle to help control your oily skin and keep you shine-free. Lock in your look with this bad boy and avoid having your makeup move and shift around. And later, at the end of your day, when you see how good your makeup *still* looks, you'll seriously be thanking this stuff.
Elizabeth Mott is a Korean American woman-owned biz!
Promising reviews: "I wore this primer under my foundation (Nars and Maybelline Fit Me) along with setting spray (Nyx) in this photo [above right]. I had been dunked in the pool two times and went down a giant slide that caused you to go under water three times. This was the result of my makeup! Love this product. A little goes a long way!" —Ryan Brooks
"I have extremely sensitive, acne-prone skin. I realized the makeup I was previously using was breaking me out so I threw it away and purchased this primer with a powder foundation from another brand. THIS PRIMER THOUGH!! I hated the powder foundation I purchased and got rid of that too, but this stays. I use this as my foundation now! It comes out green but blends into your face quickly. It covers my redness and uneven skin tone, but my freckles can still be seen. It makes my face look almost flawless, hydrated and clear. This blew me away. I've already been suggesting it to friends and I will continue to buy this over and over again." —Lucy
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in four styles and in a bundle)
10. A tube of Essence Lash Princess Mascara so good, people will ask you "are those your lashes?" This mascara def brings as much drama as Cathy did on Dance Moms.
Promising reviews: "This is an amazing mascara! I wear contacts and I’m especially sensitive to mascaras. I had absolutely no sensitivity to this could wear my contacts for 18 hours with this mascara. It really lengthens and adds volume to my lashes. This is as good, if not better, than any mascara that I have purchased from Sephora, including Better than Sex, Dior, Lancôme, etc. I am also extremely happy with the price. Do not hesitate to buy this product. It’s amazing! ❤️🙏🏻" —Isabella
"I tried this mascara for the first time in 2020 after seeing it go viral on TikTok. It was too inexpensive to not try, right?!?! Well, let me just say how upset I was to find out this little inexpensive bottle outperformed EVERY expensive mascara I had ever bought. This is now the only stuff I use!" —Amanda Sims
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in a three-pack and in two colors).