27 Beauty Products Under $20 Because Replenishing Your Makeup Is Getting Expensive

Promising review: "So, I decided to give the E.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter a whirl, hoping to turn my skin from 'dull daily routine' to 'divine radiance'. Spoiler alert: I'm now glowing so much, I might start guiding lost ships at sea. The texture is smoother than my dance moves on a Saturday night. It’s lightweight, and blending it into my skin was easier than my decision to hit snooze every morning. It left my skin feeling like it had just had a spa day – hydrated, happy, and slightly confused about being treated so well. This liquid filter promises a glowing, soft-focus effect, and let me tell you, it delivers. I looked in the mirror and thought, 'Who is she, and how can I keep her around?' It's like having an Instagram filter in a bottle, minus the digital manipulation and existential crisis. You can wear it alone, mix it with foundation, or apply it as a highlighter. It's like the Swiss Army knife of makeup, but please don't take it camping. Considering it turns my complexion from 'meh' to 'miraculous' without requiring a small loan, I'd say it's good value for the money. Overall, the e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter is like a magic wand for your face. It gives a natural, radiant glow that says, 'I drink enough water and get eight hours of sleep' even if your lifestyle screams the opposite. Highly recommend if you want to look like you're glowing with health, or if you just enjoy pretending you have your life together." —christina l.

Get it from Amazon for $12.32+ (available in 12 shades).