36 Beauty Products With Results So Magical, They Might As Well Have Been Made In A Cauldron

Take a look at it on TikTok.

HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian is a fan of this concealer and says this: "I have used this concealer for YEARS and truly do not have enough good things to say about it. I have dark under-eye circles and hormonal, often cystic acne that I like to conceal with makeup, but at the same time, I don't like the feeling of heavy products on my face, which is often what's recommended for skin like mine. This concealer covers up my blemishes no matter how angry they may be and brightens my skin while still feeling lightweight and like my skin can breathe. Plus, it lasts all day! I can't recommend this product enough and I'll be using it for as many years as Nars makes it!"

Promising review: "This is my holy grail. This is the only concealer I have ever used for two years! It blends seamlessly into the skin and works if you have no blemishes or if you do have acne. I can’t recommend it enough." —sesh2death

Get it from Sephora for $15+ (available in 30 shades and two sizes) or Amazon for $20.