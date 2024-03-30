36 Beauty Products With Results So Magical, They Might As Well Have Been Made In A Cauldron

1. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap because you never thought you'd be able to fade your acne scars, but you thought wrong, my friend! The combo of hyaluronic acid, shea butter, olive oil, retinol, and tumeric can help reduce hyperpigmentation and scars while also restoring moisture to your skin. Dark spots on your bikini area? Ahaaaa, not this summer! After using it once, you'll be belting out "Do You Believe In Magic" by The Lovin' Spoonful.
Promising reviews: "My wife and I recently started using this kojic acid soap, and it has truly worked wonders for our skin. The results have been impressive. Not only has it helped fade dark spots and blemishes, but it has also given our skin a brighter and more even complexion. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the texture of my skin as well, and it feels smoother and softer. This soap lathers well and has a pleasant scent for us, making it a joy to use daily. We’re delighted with the results and highly recommend this for anyone looking to achieve more radiant skin." —BATHUSI LOBAKA
Get a set of two from Amazon for (available in more multipacks).
2. An O'Keeffe's Lip Repair sleeping mask so you can wake up with soft, hydrated lippies. No one loves a chapped pout, so let this cauldron-crafted balm heal and repair your dry, cracked lips. Reviewers love love love this brand's Working Hands and Healthy Feet creams, and they're obsessing over this sleep mask just as much.
Promising review: "When I travel, my lips get so chapped! It's painful. I found this product when I searched for something for extremely chapped lips. I've used other O'Keeffe's products so I trusted the brand. I used this as directed in the morning and before bed and my lips healed up faster than ever. Also, on the next trip I went on, I took it with me and used it daily. My lips stayed healthy and didn't get chapped at all. This stuff is magic and I won't go anywhere without it now." —Anna C. Adams
Get it from Amazon for $10.08 (also available in a two-pack).
3. A jar of Brazilian Bum Bum body cream made with a caffeine-rich guarana extract formula to help smooth and tighten skin. Over 36,000 people are in loooove with this stuff, myself included, and some reviewers even just use it as, like, a perfume. Yeah, it smells that good.
Promising reviews: "Y'all. This stuff smells like heaven. Somehow this scent is appropriate for summer and winter at the same time. It absorbs quickly with no sticky feelings afterward. The one thing that might deter some people from buying it is that there is a shimmer to it. Once I've used it on my hands, I notice that in sunlight, my skin has a bit of a glimmer. I personally love this and can't wait to use this lotion during the summer. I think it's 100% worth the high price tag. When I can summon up the will to spend the money, I'll be buying the body wash, spray, and full-sized lotion as well but for now, the mini lotion stays in my purse." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in three sizes).
4. A tube of the cult-favorite Essence Lash Princess Mascara so good, people will ask you "are those your lashes?" This mascara def brings as much drama as Cathy did on Dance Moms.
Promising reviews: "This is an amazing mascara! I wear contacts and I’m especially sensitive to mascaras. I had absolutely no sensitivity to this could wear my contacts for 18 hours with this mascara. It really lengthens and adds volume to my lashes. This is as good, if not better, than any mascara that I have purchased from Sephora, including Better than Sex, Dior, Lancôme, etc. I am also extremely happy with the price. Do not hesitate to buy this product. It’s amazing! ❤️🙏🏻" —Isabella
"I tried this mascara for the first time in 2020 after seeing it go viral on TikTok. It was too inexpensive to not try, right?!?! Well, let me just say how upset I was to find out this little inexpensive bottle outperformed EVERY expensive mascara I had ever bought. This is now the only stuff I use!" —Amanda Sims
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in a three-pack and in two colors).
5. Plus Essence's Volume Booster Lash Primer, infused with nourishing, moisturizing mango butter and acai oil that'll help take your lashes to a whole new level of volume. Pair it with your fave mascara for the lashes of your dreams.
Just apply it until you see a thin, white layer and then let it sit for 20–30 seconds before putting on mascara.
Promising review: "Saw this primer recommended on TikTok and they were right. Let it dry before mascara application, and it does wonders. Adds volume! Stays all day." —JC
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in a three-pack).
6. A Some By Mi Miracle toner that really lives up to its whole ~miracle~ name. It uses a holy grail blend of tea tree water extract, AHA/BHA/PHA, papaya extract, and witch hazel extract to help remove dead skin and help improve skin texture. WITCH EXTRACT?! Idk what they extracted from Winifred Sanderson but I am here for it.
After cleansing, soak your cotton pad with this stuff, gently wipe your face, and lightly tap for absorption. Follow up with moisturizer!
Promising review: "This stuff works! First off all there was no purging period, which my acne-prone skin is grateful for. It also doesn't sting or smell harsh. Within a week of using this toner I stopped having breakouts. My dark spots are slowly getting lighter and my skin is starting to glow. I'm on my second bottle now and I have nothing but good things to say. I really hope they never stop making this." —kem
Get it from Amazon for $11.30.
7. Nars radiant creamy concealer because a buildable, lightweight, long-lasting (up to 16 hours) concealer sounds like the ultimate makeup dream. Your under-eyes will be nice and bright even on those days where you only get, like, four hours of sleep. Plus it has magnolia bark and grape seed extracts to help cover acne and calm redness, so likeee, what more could you need outta this little baby?
HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian is a fan of this concealer and says this: "I have used this concealer for YEARS and truly do not have enough good things to say about it. I have dark under-eye circles and hormonal, often cystic acne that I like to conceal with makeup, but at the same time, I don't like the feeling of heavy products on my face, which is often what's recommended for skin like mine. This concealer covers up my blemishes no matter how angry they may be and brightens my skin while still feeling lightweight and like my skin can breathe. Plus, it lasts all day! I can't recommend this product enough and I'll be using it for as many years as Nars makes it!"
Promising review: "This is my holy grail. This is the only concealer I have ever used for two years! It blends seamlessly into the skin and works if you have no blemishes or if you do have acne. I can’t recommend it enough." —sesh2death
Get it from Sephora for $15+ (available in 28 shades and two sizes) or Amazon for $19.95+ (available in 19 shades).
8. Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray that'll make sure your makeup isn't going ANYWHERE. IDK what's in this bottle, but my guess is some sort of witch's potion because there's no other explanation for how well this spray works. *Chefs kiss 🤌*.
This is personally one of my absolute favorite setting sprays — a holy grail I've sworn by for years. My skin is soooo so oily some days it looks like I rubbed Popeye's chicken on my face. This spray keeps me matte and keeps my makeup in place ALL 👏 DAY 👏. Like, even after brunch in DC (if you're from DC you know brunch is an all day event) my makeup looks absolutely perfect. You know when you come home from a full day out and you kinda cringe because your makeup has moved all around? Yeah, never happens with this spray. I get home, look in the mirror, and I'm still a matte girly!! My oily skin and I can not live without this. 10/10 recommend.
Get it from Amazon or Sephora for $16+ (available in two sizes).
9. A paraben-free self-tanner because you're sooo tired of waiting on the sun to come out and kiss your skin. I mean, come on Mother Nature, stop teasing us with 75-degree days then throwing 40-degree weather at us a day later. The mousse-y will apply evenly and deliver you some magical results in only an hour. And best of all, no fake tan smell! Talk about witchcraft.
Promising review: “If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME. Dries quickly, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies evenly, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I’ve used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!” —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in 10 shades).
10. An Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later face primer — a K-beauty pore-minimizing miracle to help blur your pores and give you a ~velvety complexion~. Lock in your look with this SPF30-packed bad boy and avoid having your makeup move and shift around. And later, at the end of your day, when you see how good your makeup *still* looks, you'll seriously be thanking this little potion.
Elizabeth Mott is a Korean American, woman-owned biz!
Promising reviews: "I wore this primer under my foundation (Nars and Maybelline Fit Me) along with setting spray (Nyx) in this photo [above right]. I had been dunked in the pool two times and went down a giant slide that caused you to go under water three times. This was the result of my makeup! Love this product. A little goes a long way!" —Ryan Brooks
"I have extremely sensitive, acne prone skin. I realized the makeup I was previously using was breaking me out so I threw it away and purchased this primer with a powder foundation from another brand. THIS PRIMER THOUGH!! I hated the powder foundation I purchased and got rid of that too, but this stays. I use this as my foundation now! It comes out green but blends into your face quickly. It covers my redness and uneven skin tone, but my freckles can still be seen. It makes my face look almost flawless, hydrated, and clear. This blew me away. I've already been suggesting it to friends and I will continue to buy this over and over again." —Lucy
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in four styles and in a bundle).
11. A pack of 50 cult-favorite Clean Skin Club Clean Towels that are actually reaaaaaally multitalented. You can use 'em to take your makeup off with cleansers and makeup remover, use them to dry your face, to wet and remove face masks, and even to clean your skincare and makeup tools. Your wash cloth could have some bacteria on it, especially if you're using it a few days in a row. Use these babies instead and toss the funky rag to the side.
Clean Skin Club is a US-based small biz specializing in hygienic, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare products.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these. I saw these on TikTok and bought them. I will be buying more. They are great for my face. Really soft and VERY durable and strong, even when wet. You can wash your face [with it] or just dry your face, either way, it’s the best option." —Sahara
Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $17.05 (available in six quantities).
12. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips. This stuff has to have some Dr. Strange magic in it because it morphs your lippies into Angelina Jolie's. Ooh-la-luscious.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I've used a lottttt of different lip plumping products. Currently, I use this one, a $40 one from Lancer, and Lip Injections by Too Faced and honestly, no cap, I prefer this one out of them all. I actually see the biggest difference with this one and it doesn't feel awful like the Too Faced one. 10/10 would recommend." —Autumn Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
13. A Truly Beauty boob polish made of an acai and retinol concoction to help smooth your skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and stretch marks, and brighten, firm, and tighten your booby skin. Bestie, I'm sure your tatas already look *absolutely amazing*, but if you've ever been intrigued by these beautiful jars at Ulta (🙋🏽♀️🙋🏽♀️🙋🏽♀️), give this a try! And if anyone compliments your boobs you can be like "oh yeah, I had 'em polished."
Promising review: "I was super skeptical of all these pretty beauty products when they popped up on my FYP, but I figured I'd give a few a try and BOY am I glad that I did. The polish smells amazing, and it's such a nice little way to indulge in some self care in the morning before work, after a long day, or whenever you need. The texture of the polish is super smooth, and the color is really pretty. I don't use it every day, but when I use it more often I definitely notice a difference. My skin is softer, boobs are perkier, and honestly the 'tightening' and 'perking' effect does kind of make them look bigger. They're certainly looking and feeling their best! Would absolutely buy again. I just ordered my second jar because I was running out!" —Melissa R.
Get it from Truly Beauty, Ulta or Amazon for $30.
14. Verb Ghost Oil — a lightweight hair oil that helps smooth, soften, and defrizz your beautiful mane. It magically locks in moisture, promotes shine, and revitalizes your strands from root to end, ooh la la. And I'm personally intrigued by the name.
Promising reviews: "Go a day without Ghost Oil! NO WAY!!! I can't believe the results I get with this product! I am bouncy, shiny, silky and sassy!!" —Curly in Florida
"This stuff is amazing. My hair was very dry and the ends appeared split. I bought this stuff because of a TikTok recommendation and will never go back. Super light and moisturizing." —Leah
Get it from Amazon for $20+ (available in two sizes and as a two-pack).