30 Beauty Products Reviewers Are “Obsessed” With

You'll get five pairs of magnetic lashes and the liner!

Promising review: "I suck at makeup. I have never been able to do fake lashes, which was always a huge bummer to me because they look amazing. Then, I was given these for my birthday and I decided one night to just mess around and try it. Honestly, I was SHOCKED at how easy they were to apply and how incredible they looked but I was so convinced that since I’m such a beginner, they’d just fall right off after a couple of minutes. I was sooooo wrong. They lasted all night. I felt like a baddie, I was up until like, 5 a.m. taking pictures and videos. I had put them on at 5 p.m. and taken them off at 6 a.m. They are now my new favorite part of doing my makeup and honestly, an essential for me at this point. Perfect for a full face or a natural look. I’m obsessed and it's been well worth the purchase every time I’ve bought them. Which now is way more than once because I’m in love!!" —Hope Craig

Get an eight piece set from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sets).