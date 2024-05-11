36 Beauty Products With Results So Magical, You May Be Accused Of Being A Witch

1. Mielle's (TikTok-famous) Rosemary Mint strengthening oil made with biotin and moisturizing oils like jojoba, rosemary, and mint that can help stimulate and nourish your scalp while also strengthening and promoting hair growth at the root. I know they said a magic flower grew Rapunzel's hair but let's be serious, it was probz this stuff.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, some researchers have found rosemary oil to be as effective at encouraging hair growth as Rogaine! And read more about how biotin could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "Legit magic in a bottle. Wish I could order this stuff by the gallon. Took a chance on this because I was desperate, having already spent so much money on luxury and drugstore products with little results. I use this as a pre-treatment on scalp and ends before I wash hair. Scalp has improved dramatically. I feel like there’s not as much breakage/fallout, and my ends are fuller. (This is after like six months, but my scalp was better immediately.)" —Claire Blanchard
"I hardly write reviews...but this one deserves to be written about!! My hair was falling out a LOT, and somehow just with the FIRST application onwards, I started seeing less fall. And now, after four months, I can see hair growth as well, and my hair is already looking thicker!! And I’ve been using it only once a week.. just a few drops and massaging in. Omg, how can anything be so simple and yet so effective!!! Amazing! Amazing!!! Whoever invented this... hats off!!" —Dee
Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
2. 48 pairs of under-eye masks to keep sleepy-looking eyes at bay. You can kiss puffiness and dark circles goodbye cuz you're gonna look like you slept as much as Sleeping Beauty after you use these. Refreshed, awake, brightened under-eyes are in your future with these lil' miracles. It'll look like your bags drank coffee, too.
Promising review: "I have tried many eye masks through the years and was pleasantly surprised by this product. It's worth the hype. I'm a skincare junkie and have spent tens of thousands on skin products including LED red light masks, infrared saunas, and every new facial device that has come along including high end skincare and everything in between. I have eye bags and hollows for days and these do a phenomenal job at plumping and hydrating the under eye area while reducing the grocery bags. Great quality and quantity for the price. I will be repurchasing." —Nvohpa88
Get 48 pairs from Amazon for $29.95 (available in 6-, 24-, and 72-packs, and in four styles).
3. A wart-removing gel infused with ~salicylic acid~ that'll basically do a magic spell on your little blemishes to dry 'em out and get 'em outta here. This no-drip gel formula also comes with waterproof patches to keep them hidden and prevent them from spreading. People will def think you did some sort of witchcraft but whatever, at least those annoying warts will *poof* away!
Promising review: "I had five awfully painful plantar warts on my foot for about four months. They were all about a 1/4 inch apart on the ball of my foot and I had a massive one under my second toe. It was becoming hard to walk with how painful they were. This was a Hail Mary and it worked phenomenally. The gel coats well right where you apply it. It doesn’t have an awful stench. I applied it every three to four days for a couple of weeks. I noticed the pain was less and less until I didn’t notice any. Last night I was actually able to pull and peel the remains of the dead warts out!! Kinda gross, but kind of cool. Seriously, this product works. If you have annoying warts...this is the answer!!!" —CJ805
Get a kit with the gel and 12 patches from Amazon for $13.27.
4. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips. This stuff helps to morph your lippies into Angelina Jolie's and reviewers are totally loving this affordable swap to all those costly name-brand plumpers. Ooh-la-luscious.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I've used a lottttt of different lip plumping products. Currently, I use this one, a $40 one from Lancer, and Lip Injections by Too Faced and honestly, no cap, I prefer this one out of them all. I actually see the biggest difference with this one and it doesn't feel awful like the Too Faced one. 10/10 would recommend." —Autumn Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
5. A lightweight, suuuper gentle Cosrx mild gel cleanser that'll help remove skin impurities while simultaneously strengthening the protective barrier. Your skin has *slightly* acidic natural pH levels that this low pH cleanser will balance out better than peanut butter balances out jelly. A match made in heaven: this stuff and your gorgeous skin.
Promising review: "I’ve been using this for 19 days now, twice daily. I really love that my skin isn’t dry or tight after cleansing and it doesn’t burn any open acne sores either! I do believe it has helped balance my skin as I have had constant acne for eight years now! My breakouts have lessened and the ones I had when I started using this have been slowly healing and fading. I’ve been using this along with the Some By Mi toner and that has really made the difference! I wish I would’ve known about Korean skincare products earlier! Highly recommend this for any acne sufferers!" —TootTootMcBumberSnazzle
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
6. And, of course, a Cosrx snail mucin serum to help get rid of dark spots, improve skin vitality, and soothe damaged skin. Yep, snail mucin is a Korean skincare product made from snail slime. Sounds ick but your skin will totally fall in love the second you use it. Hmm, wonder if this is why SpongeBob had Gary the pet snail — skincare benefits.
*All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Alright friends, I am here to confirm that the hype surrounding this stuff is SO real. I've had acne since I was literally 8 years old (don't ask, my cousin was a face painter and practiced on me so I broke out BAD) and I'm JUST now starting to get it together. My skin this past year has completely changed, I have gotten super serious about my skincare routine, and I am now ✨ pimple-free ✨ . Now, I am grateful that my skin has cleared up, but it was still kinda dull, uneven, ya know, the little nitpicky stuff. That is until I cracked and bought this little potion. My skin is now ra-di-anttttt! It's never looked better. My only regret is not taking before and after pics but glass skin, I know her. I haven't gone out in public without makeup since I was like 12 because I was so insecure about my skin. Now, chiiiilld, I go out all the time free of makeup. I also bought this for my cousin for Christmas, she's obsessed, a friend slept over and I let them use this, they're now obsessed, I guarantee you'll fall in love after your first use.
Promising review: "This is a great product. It’s not sticky and has no smell. It's my favorite product to use with any other skincare product. Very gentle and helps with acne. Will be a regular in my skincare routine." —C
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
7. A *holy grail* Urban Decay Face Bond foundation that'll have you looking up to the heavens whispering "thank you" cuz this was truly sent by the makeup gods. It has a flawless matte finish, it's waterproof and sweatproof, and it contains ~self-setting~ setting powder and niacinamide serum to deliver you with the best beat of your life. Oily skin friends, you're gonna fall head over heels with this stuff.
I got to try this and to say I'm obsessed does not express how passionately in love I am with this freakin' foundation. Holy cow, put me on a subscription. This stuff is literally flawless, gorgeous, *chef's kiss* on. It's also surprisingly suuuuper lightweight, like, to the point where I forget it's on. Normally when I'm wearing a full face of makeup, I can't WAIT to wash it off because I can feel it on my face but with this, I have to force myself to wash it off cuz it's so comfortable on. When they say "can't feel coverage" they meant that. Oh and btw, I could win the award for world's oiliest skin. I'm a greasy gworl. I haven't found a foundation that keeps me as matte as this does. Look, idk what Urban Decay is into but this potion is truly magic. I have to see how it does on hot summer days and at the pool but so far, it does everything it says it will. Doesn't transfer and blurs my skin beautifully. The setting powder in this really works overtime at keeping me matte all day long. No oily skin by the end of the day with this, just the same flawless beat as I did in the morning. Love this so so much. Def in my top two and it's not two!
Get it from Sephora (available in 40 shades) or Amazon (available in 39 shades) for $40.
8. An Elizabeth Mott face primer — a K-beauty pore-minimizing miracle to help control your oily skin and keep you shine-free. Lock in your look with this bad boy and avoid having your makeup move and shift around. And later, at the end of your day, when you see how good your makeup *still* looks, you'll seriously be thanking this stuff.
Elizabeth Mott is a Korean American woman-owned biz!
Promising review: "I wore this primer under my foundation (Nars and Maybelline Fit Me) along with setting spray (Nyx) in this photo [above right]. I had been dunked in the pool two times and went down a giant slide that caused you to go under water three times. This was the result of my makeup! Love this product. A little goes a long way!" —Ryan Brooks
Get it from Amazon for $15.49+ (available in four styles and in a bundle)
9. An Anua heartleaf pore-clearing cleansing oil that's perfect for all skin types and will effectively get rid of makeup residue, blackheads, and sebum while also helping prevent your pores from clogging up. In fact, it's so effective, some reviewers say you can actually see the gunk and oil leave your face. You'll be kinda grossed out by the ick seeping out of your pores while also being totally in love with the results and shooketh by the way it literally did a magic trick on your face. Blackheads, be gone!
Oh! Anddd reviewers say they use this as a step in their double cleansing routine. What the heck is that, you may ask? Well, double cleansing is a method of cleansing your face twice — first with an oil-based cleanser, and then again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the gross stuff out of your pores.
Promising reviews: "This is my first time ordering an oil-based cleanser and I’m so glad I purchased this one. I originally saw this product on TikTok and wanted to see what the hype was all about. After using the cleanser on my dry face for 2–3 minutes, I could see my white- and blackheads on my fingers. I was a little hesitant to try oil cleansing because I have acne-prone skin, however, my face has never looked better. After each use, my face is as soft as a baby's bottom and my scarring doesn’t look as deep! The cleanser has a light clean scent. Not super strong! I am currently pairing this cleanser with the Anua heartleaf soothing toner to achieve glass skin. #glassskinera" —Myshel Cagle
"I can't live without this cleansing oil, it's magic in a bottle. This is the only thing that's been able to clear the sebaceous filaments on my nose after consistent use daily!! It also helps the milia/filaments under my eyes too! LOVE ITTTTT, WHO LET ME LEAVE THE HOUSE WITHOUT DOUBLE CLEANSING AT NIGHT?" —Sarah Coleman
Get it from Amazon for $17.69 (available in two styles).
10. A hydrating eye stick to help reduce dark circles, lines, and puffiness while delivering moisture without oils. Sensitive skin friends, this one's for us. People may start to think your goldfish are Cosmo and Wanda because these results are jaw dropping.
Promising reviews: "I HAD to write a review. I use this in the morning and night after my whole face routine and putting on moisturizer. I don't have dark bags however, my under-eyes do get a bit puffy and I was noticing fine lines. DUDE, those fine lines are fading. Last night I went to a party and woke up looking like the crypt keeper, and this stuff normalized my creepy zombie eyes in about 20 minutes. It's $9. Do yourself a favor and buy it." —Jasmine Deatherage
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in two styles and in multipacks).
11. And an under-eye brightener because you aren't sure if you'll ever actually not be exhausted, but you can def stop looking like it. It's ~enriched~ with shea butter and hyaluronic acid to give your dark circles a more radiant look. The pinkish tint helps balance out the blueish tint under your eyes as if you said a spell to make your dark circles *poof* away.
Promising reviews: "Anyone with dark under eye probs like myself need to have a brightener! I used to spend $40 on Becca, but this one is better in my opinion!! It’s very pigmented and covers blue hues in the corners of my eyes. It can be worn alone but I prefer it under my concealer. It blends incredibly well, it's very creamy, and easy to apply. It will probably last me six months — a little dab goes a long way. It’s extremely buildable, too. I am just so in love. I’m a sucker for saving money and this purchase just saved me over $30. I will recommend to all my friends and family. Just BUY it!" —Caitlin Newcomb
"Bought this after seeing an influencer use it on TikTok. This works really well. I can instantly see a difference when I use it under my eyes. For the price this is a win win. I had never heard of this brand but I will be using their products more often." —Kerry C
Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in two shades).
12. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that'll quickly get rid of all that thick, hard skin. Holy guacamole, these results! Mind-blowing and magical.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Want to know more? Check out our full Lee Beauty Callus Remover write-up!
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in bundle packs).
13. Bruise cream because you're clumsy as heck and bruise like a peach, what a combo (samesies). If you can't make it through a day without bumping into something, or dropping something on your foot, or falling, grab this. Next time you look at your leg and think *wait, where did that bruise come from?* reach for this to help calm the swelling and discoloration.
It also helps calm bumps so you can get that knot on your head to chill out and avoid letting everyone know you bumped into somethin'.
Promising review: "I am very fair-skinned and bruise easily (doesn't help that I also tend to be very clumsy). I recently got a very large, dark bruise on my arm, and a friend at work whose son is a stunt man told me I should use Arnica on it. Based on the reviews, I ordered this product and started using it approximately four days after I was bruised. At first, it didn't seem like anything was happening, but after three to four days of use, I could see a marked difference just from morning to evening. I have never had a bruise heal that quickly before. I'm sold!" —J. Yount
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two styles and in bundle packs).
14. A mattifying, waterproof On Til' Dawn One/Size setting spray that Beyoncé used at her Renaissance concert in the pouring rain at her DC show. And Queen B's face was still beat 👏 to 👏 the 👏 GODS 👏 through the downpour. Yeah, this stuff has witchcraft in it for sure, sign me up.
One/Size is a queer- and Filipino-owned business founded by makeup expert Patrick Starr to ensure that makeup is really one size fits all, as it should be.
Y'alllllllll — wheeeewwww, let me collect my thoughts, I am shooketh. I *finally* got my hands on this a few weeks ago (it's always sold out!) and all I can say it is sorcery. Patrick Starr is a witch, there's no convincing me otherwise. I did my makeup one morning, set my face with this, and had a full on day — ran errands, went to Trader Joe's, went to a bar, then a restaurant, sweat, and I kid you not, every time I looked in the mirror my face was M👏 A👏 T👏 T👏 E. When I got home that night, my face had not moved at all and there was literally no oil to be found on my face. I have expensive setting sprays I love but by the end of the night, I usually have a bit of shine on my face, which seems like no big deal but as an oily girly, I hate that, I look greasy 🤮. But this stuff is a magical holy grail, no shine formed against me shall prosper. I see why Beyoncé uses this. I kept hearing the hype around this but it is a bit pricey so I kept putting off buying it. This is worth every bit of hype and every single penny. And I'm frugal! I will find a nice, affordable alternative and run with it forever because some big name-brand products do not work for me and I hate spending a lot of $$ for 💩 results. If I recommend any name-brand product, it'd be this. I love this stuff and I will forever eat that price and buy this now. Big fan.
Get it from Sephora for $32 (available in two sizes).