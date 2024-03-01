30 Beauty Products Reviewers Are “Obsessed” With

1. A jar of Lunar Tides semi-permanent hair dye because you're having a rough week and need to switch up your hair in order to feel better — the ones who get it, get it.
Promising review: "Obsessed! I LOVE IT! It smells amazing! And the color is so bright! I highly recommend this brand and will definitely order again. This was my first bright hair color attempt. I’ve used so many types of boxed dye throughout the years as well as gotten my hair colored in salons. This made my hair feels so incredibly soft, silky, and just healthy feeling despite the four rounds of bleach I had to do before to get my hair light enough to hold the color. This picture (pink hair pictured above) is two weeks and five washes after coloring it and it’s still this bright and vibrant." —LHO
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two sizes and 41 colors).
2. A Kiss falscara lash kit for some DIY lashes at home for waaaay less money and that are waaaay less time consuming. This kit comes with 10 little lash pieces, an applicator, and a mascara-like bond and glue. STUNNING lashes that everyone will think you paid hundreds for, right from the comfort of home.
Promising review: "I'm obsessed. I’m horrible at applying false lashes and a friend recommended these that go UNDER the lash line. Did the instructions step-by-step and BOOM. Perfect lashes the very first time I tried. Will buy this product as many times as I need to." —Danielle Blanchard
Get it from Amazon for $8.96+ (available in two sets).
3. Or an eight-piece magnetic eyeliner and lashes kit to make putting lashes on way WAY easier. Simply apply the magnetic, smudge-proof liner like you would any liquid top liner, place the magnetic eyelashes right on top, and *voila*! Easy peasy and no messing with lash glue.
You'll get five pairs of magnetic lashes and the liner!
Promising review: "I suck at makeup. I have never been able to do fake lashes, which was always a huge bummer to me because they look amazing. Then, I was given these for my birthday and I decided one night to just mess around and try it. Honestly, I was SHOCKED at how easy they were to apply and how incredible they looked but I was so convinced that since I’m such a beginner, they’d just fall right off after a couple of minutes. I was sooooo wrong. They lasted all night. I felt like a baddie, I was up until like, 5 a.m. taking pictures and videos. I had put them on at 5 p.m. and taken them off at 6 a.m. They are now my new favorite part of doing my makeup and honestly, an essential for me at this point. Perfect for a full face or a natural look. I’m obsessed and it's been well worth the purchase every time I’ve bought them. Which now is way more than once because I’m in love!!" —Hope Craig
Get an eight piece set from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sets).
4. A milky white nail polish because it's literally drool-worthy. This sheer, buildable polish will magically have your nails looking like you just came fresh out of a salon.
Promising reviews: "This stuff seems to be magic. Goes on flawless with no base coat, dries nearly instantly, gorgeous color (two coats), no wear after two days. And I’m a person who can NEVER apply sheers properly." —RZH
"I’m obsessed. It is smooth, easy to apply, dries evenly, and is a little thicker than normal polish, which I love. It looks like I got my nails professionally done, but I paid half the price and it took me half the time to do it myself!" —C.M. HervHeitz
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in four shades).
5. A derma roller for a microneedling treatment that'll give you some seriously smooth, glowing results. Professional results at 👏 home 👏 ! These treatments can cost hundreds and you can do it from the comfort of your couch for under $20. Oh anddddd, this can be used as a scalp or beard roller to help stimulate hair growth.
Add a hydrating serum to serve as a primer over your skin as you derma roll to increase absorption. The rolling will allow the serum to sink deep into your skin giving you to allllll its benefits. Make sure you learn how to derma roll properly before trying!
Promising review: "Obsessed! This is a necessity for every person’s daily routine! Works so well at creating blood flow and promoting collagen production. Definitely makes a huge difference in improving product absorption as well. I notice a big improvement in any laugh/forehead lines I get and definitely think this has been helping with my acne scars! Not painful at all either." —Niloo
Get it from Amazon for $15.49.
6. A hair toner mask to save you from constantly throwing $$$ to hairdressers just to keep the brass out your hair. Say goodbye to yellow tones and helloooo to cool, neutral, gorg blonde hair.
Promising reviews: "I have brown hair and my highlights turned out a very orange/ brassy color so I’ve been on the hunt for a product to get them to more of an ashy tone without further damage and this did the trick! I ended up leaving it on for around 30 minutes and I’m obsessed. It was a drastic change after just one time. So happy with the results, will definitely be repurchasing!" —sherri curtis
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
7. A One/Size blurring setting powder, which I'm, like, 98% sure Fiona & Cordelia Goode from AHS: Coven conjured up. Silky smooth, poreless-looking, matte skin for up to 14 hours?! Where's the cauldron that this was made in?
Promising reviews: "Literally, what's in this powder? Beauty spells? I have normal to dry skin but tend to grease up pretty easy when I use dewy foundations. I used this for the first time today and fell absolutely in love! I usually don’t care too much for high end powders or powders at all but this one for me is top tier. It didn’t necessarily dry out my skin but it stopped it from becoming greasy and it kept my makeup looking the same as when I applied it for hours. I definitely will be repurchasing, I’ve never been more in love with a setting powder!" —Kamoni
"I’m obsessed with this powder. I’ll definitely be buying the big size. I see why One/Size is usually sold out!" —ciarakay08
Get it from Sephora for $18+ (available in two sizes and four finishes).
8. A volcanic stone face roller to soak up excess face oil even if you're wearing makeup. This baby is reusable AND washable!! So if you wanna toss those blotting papers, be my guest.
Promising reviews: "So I saw this on TikTok, and as an esthetician, I’m all about skincare. I got the product today and wanted to test it out in the evening when my skin is most oily. Holy moly, what type of witchery is this? It literally absorbed my oily T-zone. 🤯 I’m impressed. My skin type is combination but more on the oilier side. This thing is like an oil blot, but made of volcanic stone. I love that we can take it apart to wash and reuse. Def would recommend!" —Frances
"Obsessed! I have super oily skin and it takes the oil away without taking my makeup off." —Reiley Young
Get it from Amazon for $8.14.
9. A roll-on waxing kit because treating yourself to a wax every few weeks is breaking the bank and those coins are adding up! Treat yourself to this bb and do it yourself at home so you can *magically* avoid those salon prices and still keep your legs silky smooth!
The kit includes a premium digital wax warmer, a removable silicone bowl, 20 large applicator sticks, four bags of wax beads, pre- and post-wax oil, 20 mini brow sticks, and a how-to book guide. You can use this for your bikini/Brazilian, face, and body.
Promising review: "I don’t write many reviews but for this product, I had to! The wax machine is small, compact, and easy to use. Plus, the shade of pink is very mature and cute. I am a first time wax user and I didn’t even have to read the instructions to understand how to use it :). It even pulled hairs that were less than 1/8 of an inch and managed to pull the follicle, too. I couldn’t believe it lol. I also have eczema so my skin is very sensitive to new products but the wax is great for sensitive skin! I even felt comfortable enough to use it on my face. Obsessed." —Sydney Laroe
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in two styles).
10. A snail mucin serum to help get rid of dark spots, improve skin vitality, and soothe damaged skin. Yep, snail mucin is a Korean skincare product made from snail slime. Sounds ick but your skin will totally fall in love the second you use it. Hmm, wonder if this is why SpongeBob had Gary the pet snail — skincare benefits.
Promising reviews: "This is going to be part of my skin care routine for forever!! My face has always been dry, cracked, and I would get pimples because of all of the moisturizers I tried. This makes my face soft, smooth, dewy, AND I haven't had any breakouts since! I'm obsessed!" —Emily Murphy
"The first time I applied this to a fresh clean face, it felt very sticky on my skin, I was disappointed but just went to sleep with it on my face. The next morning I woke up with the softest, most glowy skin I’ve ever had. I am obsessed with this product. Don’t give up if it feels sticky at first." —Abbi Cairns
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
11. A hydrating eye stick with a cutie little polar bear design perfect for its cooling and calming effect. It'll help reduce dark circles, lines, and puffiness while delivering moisture without oils. Sensitive skin friends, this one's for us.
Promising reviews: "I HAD to write a review. I use this in the morning and night after my whole face routine and putting on moisturizer. I don't have dark bags however, my under-eyes do get a bit puffy and I was noticing fine lines. DUDE, those fine lines are fading. Last night I went to a party and woke up looking like the crypt keeper, and this stuff normalized my creepy zombie eyes in about 20 minutes. It's $9. Do yourself a favor and buy it." —Jasmine Deatherage
"OBSESSED. I L O V E this little bear! It has become my favorite thing about my skincare routine and it really does work very well when it comes to reducing puffiness and toning down the dark circles under my eyes. This is one of my favorite purchases and something that would make a cute gift, also." —Jae
Get it from Amazon for $9.85+ (available in two colors and in two-packs).