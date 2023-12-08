28 Things From Amazon To Help You Cross "Buy Stocking Stuffers" Off Your To-Do List

1. A seven-pack of fluffy socks, aka the real stocking stuffer MVP. Round of applause for the most appreciated winter gift. And since they come in a pack of seven, there's a pair for everyone in the house. There are even Christmas-y ones! You get fluffy socks, you get fluffy socks, you all get fluffy socks!!
Promising review: "I bought some and ended up giving them out as Christmas gifts then later came back and bought myself the whole set of colors." —susanchill
Price: $18.99 (available in 19 color sets)
2. A pack of 50 Pokemon cards since your child is suddenly obsessed with tryna catch 'em all. If every conversation at the dinner table includes Charizard, Pikachu, and Jigglypuff, they'll obsesssssss over this little gift.
Promising reviews: "My kids are always pleased with these. I’ve bought them a few times. They make a perfect stocking stuffer." —Samantha H.
"So cheap and affordable, great quality, no dents, no wear and tear, nothing. Perfect, brand-new cards wrapped in sealed packaging. You absolutely get a variety and you never know what you’re going to get. Works great as a gift, a stocking stuffer, or if you’re a collector yourself." —Crystal Joubert
Price: $6.29
3. A bottle of seriously yummy hot honey to take their food to the next level. A perfect blend of sweet and spicy — they probz won't be able to resist the urge to put this stuff on literally everything.
Promising reviews: "Oh Michael, my tongue yearns for the sweet burn, as my mouth opens almost on its own in anticipation for this honey. I've spent weeks obsessing over the feeling of the honey, drizzling into my mouth and down my chin. The honey has nearly consumed my entire life as I cannot prepare a dish without looking into the pantry longingly, wondering if this honey will improve yet another unexpected food item (it always does) and bring me endless joy and satisfaction. Please, I beg of you, do yourself a favor and put this on every food item for the rest of your life." —yeehaw dandy
"Bought this stuff to put in my husband's Christmas stocking to be funny, but we ended up LOVING it. Delicious on so many things. Will definitely keep buying it!!" —Susie Saffelle Hughes
Price: $8.32 (also available in multipacks)
4. A holiday version of the beloved Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza game, Santa Cookie Elf Candy Snowman. This game is simple, and silly enough to keep everyone, any age, laughing and having a great time. Perfect if they are TCGCP obsessed and even it they aren't, this game is sooo popular, they'll love it after a few intense, belly laugh rounds.
To play, pass out all of the cards to players and have everyone keep their pile face down. Everyone takes turns putting a card in the middle while saying "santa," "cookie," "elf," "candy," and "snowman," in that order. If the picture on the card that's placed down matched the word that's been said, everyone races to slap the center pile of cards, and whoever slaps the pile last has to add the center pile to their personal pile. Oh! And there's also three wildcards with matching motions. Whoever does the motion last picks up the center pile. Whoever runs out of cards first wins! You can play with three to eight players, and the *recommended* age is 8 and up.
Andddd you could even grab the original, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza for even more fun.
Promising review: "We love games and this one is so much fun! Easy instructions and fast paced! All ages enjoyed this game and it’s a great stocking stuffer! The holiday theme is perfect! Would definitely gift this to any family for the holidays, though we are sure to play it year round!" —Kriston
Price: $9.99
5. A set of 20 reusable bamboo makeup pads so they never have to go buy those disposable ones ever again. The gift of saving money, we stan.
Promising review: "These are so nice. I use them to remove my eye and face makeup every night. I do not rewash them as directed, I actually do it right after I am done using them at night after taking my makeup off. I run them under water and use a bit of soap on them then lay them to dry. They clean up real well and stay soft use after use. I have bought more to have on hand to give as stocking stuffers." —Yellowbird
Price: $9.99 (available in a multipack)
6. A two-pack of dip clips, which is without a doubt my favorite stocking stuffer I've ever received. They'll love love love being able to dunk their nuggets and fries with ease. This Shark Tank-approved little baby clips right onto their car vent and holds their sauce so on those days where they gotta eat on the go, they don't have to worry about making a mess or struggling to dip their food in their fave sauce. Seriously, the bomb dot com.
Promising review: "I got these for my mom as a stocking stuffer for Christmas and OMG, she absolutely loves them! I kind of got them as a gag since we are always teasing her about trying to hold the ketchup and dip her fries or nuggets while she's driving, but this little plastic holder made her SO happy, lol. 😊 They work great for pretty much most ketchup or sauce cups and it has a handy little attachment so that if the sauce comes in packets, you can pour it in there and still attach it to the air vent. My mom tells everyone who gets in her car about them and I will definitely purchase as a gift for more people!" —🌈 Summer of '75 🦄
Price: $9.99 (available in four colors and in multipacks)
7. A pair touchscreen gloves so they can be blessed with the gift of texting in the winter when it's freezing. The ultimate winter dilemma is trying to text with gloves on and having to take one off to reply to someone. Well, that ~was~ the ultimate dilemma until these babies.
Promising review: "This winter in Vermont has been especially cold and as many of you know, it sucks touch screening with gloves! I was amazed that they are warm enough for -15 weather, but so thin you can easily use your phone. The black and purple weaving is stylish, and the grip lives up to its pitch. These are low priced, stylish and do exactly what they promised to do. This is definitely going on my Christmas stocking stuffer/secret Santa list!" —Laurie Delaney
Price: $8.95+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and in 24 colors)
8. A pack of four Mr. Bubble bath potions that'll make bath time a lot more fun for them and a lot less whiny and stressful for you. Once they add water, the science beaker will begin to fizz and foam like some Bill Nye experiment. So fun.
Promising reviews: "Perfect stocking stuffer. Kids love them and makes bath time fun." —Marcy B.
"My daughter LOVES baths! It’s her unwind time. Making 'potions' out of shampoo, soap and whatever she can find is her favorite. Thanks to this wonderful product, my expensive conditioner is safe now. She said that it was her favorite Christmas present. 100% kid and parent approved!" —carmella
Price: $16.89 (available in two sizes and scents)
9. A set of six organic lip balms — the gift that keeps on giving alllll winter long. Always appreciated because painful, dry, cracked lips are a nightmare.
The set comes with six lovely little flavored lip balms — mint burst, citrus, beeswax, eucalyptus mint, vanilla, and coconut.
Promising review: "My daughters, 22 and 14, got these in their Christmas stockings in place of the other kind they always get. They were surprisingly impressed by the how moisturizing and how nice the flavors were. Not overpowering at all." —Samantha
Price: $9.99 (available in multipacks)
10. A genius rechargeable selfie ring light for their phone so they can take gorg selfies without lugging around their full-length ring light. This little baby simply clips onto their cell (Android or iPhone), laptop, or tablet and is easy to take with them for a night out. It's got three settings and 40 LED lights for some seriously perfect pics.
Promising review: "I love it! I love it! I love it. It's the perfect compact little gadget to have that fits in your purse. Easy access for those picture perfect moments and it adds just a little extra shimmer. It's really lightweight and there's multi-tone lighting suitable for everyone. To my surprise, it's actually bigger than what I expected. I wish it had other colors like (red, blue, purple etc.) but I still love it. It'll go everywhere I go. It's a great purchase for the price. I definitely recommend it." —Tish
Price: $9.99
11. A three-pack of holiday Pez candy dispensers that everyone will want in their stocking. Cute and tasty = always a Christmas morning hit.
12. Or a 20-pack of Kinder Bueno candy bars because yum, freakin' yum. Chocolate and hazelnut cream? I just drooled.
Promising review: "Where have these been all my life? Kinder, your flavors never cease to amaze me. These are next level. Thin crispy cookie like shell with a super creamy hazelnut filling and a chocolate coating that isn't overly sweet. I'm glad they came in a case, I bought them to hand out for Halloween, and ate five already this week with my husband eating the other half. I like that they are wrapped so you can enjoy half later as well, keeping it fresh. Yummmmmmmoooooo. I think they also come out to under a dollar a piece which is more cost effective than most other bulk candy bars out there (which are overly sweet). These would make great stocking stuffers, or be perfect as the decorative sides of a tall chocolate hazelnut buttercream cake, or an accompaniment to tea/coffee with friends/family." —CA Girl in Portland
Price: $15.99 (available in other multipacks)
13. Or! A delish can of gourmet double-dipped chocolate-covered peanuts for the salty sweet snack lover in your life. They may eat 'em all in one sitting, but that's how you'll know they totally loved them.
Promising review: "Got these for my husband for Valentine's Day and couldn't stop eating them myself. Tastes like good quality complex chocolate, not the cheap stuff. Highly recommend." —Alla Londinski
Price: $29.99 (available in three flavors)
14. A set of seven stainless-steel measuring spoons because they love love LOVE to bake up goodies. Throw these in their stocking and cross your fingers that they'll whip up something tasty for you for the New Year.
Promising review: "Most measuring spoons are light and lousy. If they aren't metal, the printing that tells you the size of the spoon wears away and you don't know one from the next. These are a little more expensive, but they're the last measuring spoons you'll ever have to buy. They are hefty and feel good in the hand. The oblong shape makes it easier to get into jars and spice tins. The measurements are stamped into the metal. They are so worth the additional small handful of dollars. Great stocking stuffer for the cooking enthusiast in your life. FYI: I got the oval ones and they're elegant." —Laurie
Price: $11.97
15. A pack of 10 slingshot chickens so they can have EPIC slingshot battles. Fling them onto the ceiling and just let them eventually fall off and startle people, in a silly way!
Promising review: "Great stocking stuffer or fun little gift. These slingshot chickens are so fun and my kids think they are the most hilarious things on earth. They fling them so they get stuck on the ceiling and then watch until the chickens drop down. It definitely provides hours of entertainment!" —Nichole G
Price: $14.99+ (available in 11 colors and quantities)