So Unique: These 43 Products Will Turn Your Home Into Your New ~Crush~ In 2024

1. A lovely, yet inexpensive (under $8) beaded garland with tassels you can simply drape around plant pots and candle holders, hang on walls and doorknobs, or arrange on a decor tray to add an extra touch of style to any parts of your home that just need a little *something*.
Promising reviews: "I really love how this made my decor tray stand out! 😍" —Anissa Rae Hansen
"The beads are a steal at this price point! Very well-made, and exactly as described. I wish I had ordered a little longer strand, but these fit the bill this holiday season. I would recommend, and I will probably be purchasing more from this seller." —Baby It's Cold Outside
"It's cute, and I'm going to use it with hanging plants. This item has no job other than to make me smile, and it does. Yes, I may buy another for myself." —redreader
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
2. A Dali clock if your home could use a touch of the surreal. Rest this ~melting~ clock on any flat surface to make checking the time much more fun.
Promising review: "This is an awesome clock for anyone who loves Dali and surrealist art. It is a great value for the money considering it is super cool and seems to be good quality. The whole clock is encased in a distorted plastic bubble which is very cool. The metallic part is also plastic which is fine. It ticks a bit loudly, but I personally like that. I'm just glad such a cool clock is also fully functional." —Zach
Get it from Amazon for $15.25.
3. A pretty (and discreet) ceramic indoor or outdoor ashtray with a lid that hides the butts so you can treat it like a piece of decor when you or your guests aren't using it.
Promising review: "The color and texture of this ashtray are not only charming and soothing to look at, but it overall looks like an expensive item. Glad it wasn't, though, it is worth the price! It is a great gift even for someone who doesn't smoke — for indoor and/or outdoor aesthetic purposes." —c creditt
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two styles and seven colors).
4. A table lamp inspired by Italian Murano glass to give your space a vintage vibe and a soft ambient glow. Plus, the glass is handmade, which means each piece is uniquely one-of-a-kind!
5. A cool cloud mirror because rectangular is so ~been there, done that~.
6. Some faux pampas grass plumes that'll turn an empty vase into the most scene-stealing decor in the room.
7. A beautiful marble soap dish if your soap's home could use a stylish upgrade.
Promising review: "This design and execution is excellent for a soap dish, right down to the non-skid buttons on the bottom. Really nice weight. All waterproof and easy to clean." —Polly McNamee
Get it from Amazon for $22.95 (available in two colors).
8. A set of macaron containers so you can store your trinkets and other small items in the ~sweetest~ way possible.
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling with solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts because I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off." —Mary
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $6.99.
9. A porcelain vase that doesn't even need plants in it to look cool thanks to its vintage-inspired orange juice carton design!
10. Or a ~berry~ cute strawberry vase if your search for the perfect plant holder has been ~fruitless~ so far.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I am obsessed with this. This is literally my favorite purchase I've made on this website. When I got it, I was so excited. The paint is very vibrant and pretty, and it's a lot bigger than I thought. I'm in love with this vase, and I think you will be, too. You need to get this." —Jemma
Get it from Amazon for $26.95.
11. *OR* a set of five adorably petite glass vases for anyone who wants a less kitschy vibe but still loves bold colors.
12. Some prismatic window film — it's easy to stick on any glass surface for an extra layer of privacy and, when the sun peeks out, gorgeous rainbow reflections that'll make your space feel a little more magical.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Ashley Ann
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
13. A boho-style hat hanger so you can show off your hat collection and give it the opportunity to double as a piece of art!
Madhatters by Robyn is a woman-owned small biz based in Los Angeles. Each hat hanger is handmade to order!
Promising review: "Wow. This hatter is beautiful!!!! I can’t wait to show it off. Robyn was nothing but kind, quick to respond, and went above and beyond to make sure my hatter arrived. Customer service was INCREDIBLE. Thank you, Robyn! Our apartment is now complete!" —sambelvin
Get it from