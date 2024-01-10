37 Beauty Products With Over 1,000 5-Star Ratings To Help You Narrow Down Your Options

1. A popular, nonaerosol dry shampoo powder for those mornings before work or class when you probably should've showered but simply didn't have the time. Gently rub it in to absorb excess oil and add instant volume — no one has to know!
The bottle is tiny, but reviewers also note that a little goes a long way, so even a small bottle can last for a long time!
Promising review: "OK so I never leave reviews for anything, but I have to for this dry shampoo! I stopped using aerosols several months ago, and I have tried so many dry shampoo powders since then that have done absolutely nothing and are also really annoying to apply. This one actually works and is just as easy as an aerosol. I usually can get maybe three days out of a hair wash with other dry shampoos, but I got to day five with this one and my hair still looked freshly washed. I never thought I would find anything that worked for me as well as my beloved Batiste, but I think I like this one even more!" —Kennedy
2. A pack of two painless, mint-flavored Venus Visage teeth whitening pens designed to give you quick results with just 30 seconds (!) of daily use. Even *years* of stains from things like coffee, tea, wine, soda, and more are no match for this thing, and thankfully it's cheaper than a trip to the dentist or pricier whitening products like Crest Whitestrips.
Promising reviews: "Throw your expensive Crest Whitestrips away! Being the son of a dental hygienist, clean bright white teeth have always been important to me. Though I had my reservations about the whitening pen, it certainly didn't disappoint and works far better than the Whitestrips I've been using for the last several years, not to mention it's a much better deal for your money. I'm a total coffee connoisseur, which has always made having a bright white smile all the more challenging, but the Pen is giving me the upper hand." —Franknsd
"We like these better than Crest Whitestrips and for a fraction of the price! The Crest Whitestrips make my teeth way too sensitive, these work JUST AS WELL and no tooth sensitivity." —Travis Sheveland
3. A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer because you didn't spend time putting on eye makeup in the morning only for it to be all smudged, faded, and creased by the time the afternoon rolls around. This stuff'll help enhance and lock in your eyeshadow, keeping it vibrant and in place all day long!
It's cruelty-free!
Promising review: "Best primer EVER. It goes on very smoothly, and it will keep your eye makeup in place literally all day. It also helps with maximizing the pigments in your eyeshadow, making sure they pop. I also bought a tube for my mom, because she struggles with oily skin and her eyeliner never stays on. Once she used this, not only did her eyeliner stay in place and not budge, but it helped control the oil as well. Out of all the primers I've tried, this is the only one I will use, because it is reliable and affordable." —Carolyn
4. TikTok-beloved Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a gentler and cheaper alternative to many name-brand moisturizers and serums. This lightweight face serum helps repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin as well as heal acne scars, fade dark spots, and smooth fine lines.
It's designed for all skin types, and reviewers love how gentle and effective it is — with many seeing results within the first few uses!
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
5. A Schick Hydro Silk dermaplaning tool so you don't have to make an appointment and spend more money to remove peach fuzz. Plus, it works painlessly and precisely, leaving your face oh-so smooth without the irritation marks that most threading or razors leave behind.
Promising review: "I hated seeing all the peach fuzz in the light when I would do my makeup. I am absolutely in love with these razors! I wasn't expecting much, I just wanted the peach fuzz to go away. I never expected how smooth my skin would feel afterwards. And my makeup looks amazing now — so smooth, and the powder doesn't lay on the peach fuzz anymore and make my face look powdery like it used to. I constantly touch my face and neck now because it feels so good!! The fact that it lasts two weeks is a bonus. I will forever use these!" —Pak669
6. A set of long-lasting matte lipsticks for anyone who hates winding up with dry lips and smudges. After using this stuff, your lips will feel silky soft, and your bold look will stay in place even after meals and beverages!
Promising review: "Holy grail of matte lipsticks right here. BUY IT!! THE best matte lipstick I've ever seen. I've looked far and wide, and spent thousands trying to find the best matte lipstick. No more! Buy it — you won't regret it. This lipstick — besides the wonderful colors — doesn't smudge, cake, or diminish easily. I've worn it all day long, even after several bottles of water, breakfast, and lunch. It's perfect!" —Karen
7. A reusable Revlon volcanic face roller you can roll over your T-zone or other greasy areas to soak up excess oil *without* messing up your carefully applied makeup. Stop buying wasteful oil-blotting sheets and use this instead!
8. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment— it uses ceramides and collagen to help magically bring your damaged hair back to life with all the body and silky softness you could possibly imagine! If you're looking for salon-worthy results for less than $10, don't sleep on this product that reviewers are comparing to Olaplex, which costs over *three* times more!
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.
Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
9. Eva Naturals' vitamin C serum that could make your skin look radiant! It can help lighten dark spots, fight off wrinkles, prevent UV damage, and increase skin firmness and elasticity. If you can't imagine dropping $180 on SkinCeuticals but are looking for something that could give you similar results, try this under-$20 option instead!
Reviewers say it's *especially* effective for sensitive, acne-prone skin and oily/combination skin types (though reviewers with dry skin report great results too).
Promising reviews: "I absolutely LOVE this serum. I was spending an absurd amount of money on SkinCeuticals products. This serum is way better. My skin is clearer and more bright. The only negative about this serum is the smell. It's awful! I will tolerate it and continue to use it because of its effectiveness and price!" —Tish
"I am a licensed esthetician who deals with hormonal cystic acne that leaves scarring on my sensitive skin. My skin has improved so much since I started using this product!!! For the first couple of weeks, my skin purged out any underlying blemishes but afterward was clearer + smoother than I’ve seen it in YEARS! I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!! I love that it not only targets my acne scarring with the vitamin C but also soothes the redness with the niacinimide, has retinol, AND helps minimize my blackheads and pore size with the salicylic acid 😭 It is the perfect product for my sensitive oily acne prone skin!" —Jackie
10. Peach Slices acne spot dots if you're looking for a budget-friendly option that's comparable to trending brands like Mighty Patch. They'll be your BFF when a zit picks an unfortunate time to suddenly appear.
Simply place it over the pimple in question, and it'll suck the gunk out overnight, helping your skin look clearer the next day!
Peach Slices is part of Peach & Lily, a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising reviews: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain." —Savannah Wilson
"So I have been using these for about a year now. I have tried Mighty Patch and a few others, none I feel really worked or worked as well. This product is MY GO-TO and I have turned so many others to it." —Melodie G
11. A shampoo scalp massager here to give you a relaxing lil' massage every time you wash your hair while deep cleaning and exfoliating your scalp.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves this lil' massager: "I started using one of these a few months ago and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice."
Promising review: "I'd always had occasional dandruff, especially in the winter months. Since I've started using this, I have not had ONE day with dandruff. I absolutely love this thing, and will continue to use one of these forever. It really makes the scalp feel better." —Jm
12. Essence's Lash Princess mascara — it defines and separates lashes to give you the bold look you usually need falsies for. It's designed to last all day without clumping, flaking, fading, or wearing! Plus, it's less than $5, making it a great alternative to more expensive mascaras.
Promising reviews: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Two Faced, you name it. I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." —Detti
"This product is fantastic; the best I've used in years! And the price can't be beat. It's [leagues] ahead of the well-known brand names that sell for five times as much and more! Just one or two coats gives me length and volume. With the gloppy other brands, I'd given up wearing makeup at all. I have sensitive blue eyes — and did I say I'm old, which adds another layer of sensitivity — and this mascara don't bother my eyes at all, no redness or irritability." —Antonia Albany
13. An Elf multi-stick that does a beautiful job as an eyeshadow, lipstick, *and* blush so you can easily throw it in your bag without taking up a bunch of space in case you need a mid-day touch-up.
14. A liquid callus remover because it's basically the equivalent of getting a pedicure in your own home (but less expensive). This stuff'll quickly get rid of YEARS worth of calluses that you thought were just part of your feet forever. Not anymore!
Promising review: "BEST THING I'VE EVER BOUGHT. My feet are always dry, and my heels get so bad that they crack and bleed. I’ve tried so many things that I honestly just believed I’d always have cracked heels forever. I followed the directions exactly, and used gloves along with only leaving the gel on for no more than five minutes. I think I could’ve probably left the gel on for a little longer because of how bad my heels are, so I’ll do it again tomorrow, but already they look like brand new feet!! The kind of feet I thought I’d never have! So, I’m incredibly impressed and so excited!" —Heather Nelson
15. And a foot file that might make your feet feel like they were completely reborn.
Promising review: "I'm a man who has had cracked calluses so bad that if I walked barefoot, I'd leave a trail of blood (sorry, TMI). I've ripped bed sheets in half with my dry, desert-like heels. I've tried pumice stones, electric roller things, emery boards — you name it, I've tried it. They helped a little, but this thing has changed my life! I took a shower, dried off, and started using the rasp, and it just started removing everything from my foot (pain-free, but don't go wild with it) with virtually no effort. Then I applied prescription moisturizer (recommended by my podiatrist), and now I have baby feet! (Only in feel, not in size.) I don't write many reviews, but this rasp will now be part of my life forever, especially come wintertime. Thanks, Rikans!" —A.D.
16. Some soothing 24k gold collagen under-eye gels — now you can feel luxurious while recharging after a long day. The cooling effect is super refreshing, and you'll love how smooth these will leave your skin!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes loves these: "If I've had a particularly exhausting few days, I love to pop on these bad boys and let my undereyes drink in the hydration. The cooling sensation feels incredible, and I look and feel so much more refreshed after (and less like a zombie). And you get 20 pairs in one pack, which feels like a great deal!"
Promising review: "This is really an amazing product, for such a good price too. These feel so refreshing under my eyes. It’s really relaxing having them on and just letting them do their magic! I don’t have so much of the puffy eyes but I have been noticing slight dark circles lately. Just after using this one time, I can really see a difference under my eyes and these left my under eyes so soft!" —Kayleena
17. Korean exfoliating mitts here to astound you with how much dried skin they'll lift away from your body. Use these reviewer-loved mitts to unclog pores, remove spray tans, prevent ingrown hairs, and more!
It works in just four easy steps you can simply incorporate into your shower routine: 1) Steam or soak for several minutes to soften skin and loosen stubborn buildup. 2) Dampen and wring out the mitt, then remove skin from direct water. 3) Use steady circular motions to exfoliate one section of your body at a time. Slowly increase pressure until desired level of exfoliation is achieved. 4) Finish with a post-exfoliation moisturizer to nourish and protect the new layer of skin.
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle
