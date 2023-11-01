36 Things For Anyone Who Doesn’t Want Cleaning To Take Forever

1. A spinning makeup brush cleaner because cleaning and drying your brushes by hand takes forever, and you have way better things to do. So, why not let this device do the work for you? It swirls your brushes in soapy water until leftover makeup, dead skin cells, dirt, and debris are gone, and then spins the brush until it's dry.
It comes with the brush spinner, charging station, eight rubber collars that securely connect the makeup brush to the spinner, a glass bowl, and a splash guard ring.
Promising review: "I use my makeup brushes daily, and they get filthy. I've used other cleaners and this product wins hands down. The wand and the cleaner itself take all the hard work and do it for you, not to mention the brushes dry in seconds. This is the cleanest my brushes have ever been. Highly recommend." —Valerie
2. Some Bissell Stomp & Go Cleaning Pads that simply ask you to stomp on them to release a powerful cleaning formula capable of banishing tough, set-in stains from pet messes, wine, mud, coffee, blood, and more so you can keep your carpets looking new.
Promising review: "These things saved me from replacing my entire upstairs carpet! We had already replaced one section before finding these and were worried we’d have to replace another section at a cost of $3,000. Stomp and leave it for 24 hours and I was amazed to see my carpet was its original light cream color. I now stock a box of these and have told every one of my pet-owning friends about them. I’ll never spend hours scrubbing the floor or carpet shampooing again!" —findingk8
3. An "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner — it'll loosen those splatters and stains so all you have to do is wipe them clean.
Just add water and vinegar, and place this gadget in the microwave for five to eight minutes on high heat. Afterward, wipe off with sponge, rag or napkin, and all the grime will come right off!
Promising review: "I'm embarrassed to say I hadn't cleaned my microwave in about six months. It's an awful task. I ran Angry Mama one time, wiped down easily, then ran it one more time to get it detailed really clean. Highly recommend using it more often than once every six months for a super fast, super clean microwave!" —Kelsey
4. A scratch-free scraping tool designed to easily remove stickers, labels, grease, paint, kitchen messes, and other goop that's usually a pain to deal with if you don't have this handy helper!
Promising review: "The perfect handy tool for getting into tight places. It's firm enough for a number of uses, but it doesn't scratch or mar surfaces. I should have gotten the five-pack. I have so many uses for these things. I think the best use yet was cleaning the sliding door track. I finally could get into the corners to get the grunge out. A great invention." —Miss Picky
5. A pet hair remover if you can never seem to get all of your pet's fur off of your clothes and furniture. This thing has over 115K 5-star reviews for a reason! Just roll it over your fuzz-covered item of choice, and watch it lift the fur RIGHT OFF.
Promising review: "If I could give this product six stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
6. *And* a FURemover squeegee broom reviewers say attracts hair like a magnet, making cleaning *much* faster. All that fur and fuzz hiding deep in your carpet is no match for this thing, and while pet hair is the focus, it'll do an impressive job cleaning up water, dirt, and dust too.
Promising review: "I really didn’t expect this to work. We’ve had short-haired cats for years and I had a rubber upholstery brush that never seemed to do anything. Well, we recently got a dog — a black Great Pyrenees mix. There is fur everywhere. Our downstairs is all hard flooring with area rugs and I hate lugging my Shark vacuum every couple of days but just daily sweeping with a regular broom wasn’t cutting it.
I decided to take a chance on this broom and I am so happy I did. It takes some elbow grease but it gets the fur off the area rug in my living room... Not only is it great for getting the fur off rugs, but it’s also even better on the hard floors. My regular broom catches some of the hair (which I then have to clean off by hand) but much of it just swirls away in the breeze the sweeping creates. This broom actually collects even the tiny stray hairs and deposits them in the dust pile without me having to get my hands dirty (literally)." —Sarah R.
7. A TikTok-famous bagless, touchless stationary vacuum — it'll make you wonder why you ever owned a regular dustpan. No more bending over and transporting your filth to the trash can — inevitably dropping crumbs and dust bunnies along the way. Now you can just sweep directly over to this ingenious device and watch it slurp up every last bit of filth.
After debris is collected into the vacuum's canister, an indicator light will turn on to let you know when the canister is full and ready to be emptied out. Pull the canister out and dump debris into the trash without spilling crumbs and dirt everywhere.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor... I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into, and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
8. A pool cleaner device here to passively collect fallen twigs, leaves, and other debris from your pool *all on its own* if you'd rather spend your time doing literally anything else.
Pallet Works by Steve is a small biz!
Promising review: "My pool guy was impressed! Works just like it should and takes the load off of my skimmer. We have two huge trees that we work around every year... in the past burning up two motors due to a clogged skimmer. Thank you!" —Annette Milliff
9. A beard trimmings catcher so you can stop dreading the cleanup that inevitably comes with shaving your face over the sink. Tired of thousands of tiny hairs scattered all over the counter every time you wanna give yourself a trim? This brilliant invention is here to save the day.
Promising review: "My girlfriend bought this for me as a present. At first I was skeptical to use it, but once I got my hands on it there was no going back. I use my Beard Bib anywhere from two to four times a week and cannot live without it. Not only does this serve a big purpose in my trimming routine, but now I no longer have to argue with my girlfriend about all the mess that I USED to create!" —Timur
10. A pack of Bottle Bright tablets to make your gunky, stained tumbler look and smell brand-new, no scrubbing required!
Bottle Bright is a US-based small business established in 2009 that specializes in cleaning products.
Promising review: "I keep two stainless-steel mugs at work, and they rotate between tea, water, and occasionally coffee. I'm good about washing them, but they had still developed a thin, tea-colored patina. I didn't think there'd be much of a difference after using these tablets (I really bought them for a coworker whose mug is thick with stains), but WOW! Ten minutes with simmering hot water made my mugs look brand-new. I didn't realize how stained the mugs actually were." —Library Chick
11. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner that makes it easy to keep your tub and shower nice and shiny. All you have to do is spray, let it sit, and rinse — and it'll clean and prevent scummy buildup all on its own. No scrubbing or wiping required — hooray!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I had tried the Dawn dish soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and had even used toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet & Forget spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!" —Amazon Customer
12. A portable car vacuum you'll definitely want on hand for dealing with on-the-go spills as well as the mud and sand that inevitably find their way into your vehicle no matter what you do.
It's only 2.4 lbs, comes with three different-sized attachments, and plugs into your vehicle's 12-V Aux outlet.
Promising review: "This portable vacuum is ammmmmazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard-to-reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one... do it! Hit that 'buy now' button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha" —Abigail
13. A microfiber window blind cleaner ingeniously designed to help you get rid of all that dust hanging out on your window blinds, fans, and air conditioners without breakin' a sweat!
The cleaner also comes with five microfiber duster clothes.
Promising review: "Where has this blind cleaner been for the past 50 years???? I have struggled to keep my blinds clean for so many years and happily found this item. It WORKS!!! And I love that it comes with extra sleeves, and the sleeves are machine washable. The handle is plastic, but I feel confident it won't break any time soon." —marionvgt
