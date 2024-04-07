A Genius Spice Organizer, Plus 30 Other Storage Products To Help You Feel Less Overwhelmed By All Your Clutter

1. An under-cabinet sliding basket that'll make it way easier to find everything that's currently piled haphazardly in the cabinet under your sink.
Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based on the high ratings and they hold true." —Brad J. Leahy
2. A Shoe Slotz space saver designed to *double* the amount of shoes you can store by neatly stacking each pair of shoes on top of each other — without getting all squished!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Sally Elshorafa has to say about this handy organization unit: "This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."
Promising review: "These things are genius. I had my closet redone and asked for the back wall to have cubbies so I can easily display my shoes, but I either underestimated the number of shoes I have or overestimated the space that was in the closet and I couldn't display them all. I bought a few packs of these and now I have extra space. I guess I'll have to go out and buy more shoes now!" —Hercules
3. A convenient water bottle organizer for anyone running out of places to store their ever-growing collection of tumblers.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising review: "This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus of water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I’ve been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" —RT17
4. A folding car trunk organizer to hold all of the things that have been chaotically tumbling around in your trunk for way too long.
Promising review: "It was just what I needed for my messy and unorganized truck! I wanted something not too bulky, but just the right size to help me reorganize my trunk. This product did that for me. I was also concerned that it’ll move when I drove but luckily there is Velcro on the bottom that secures it in place while you drive, and sure enough it did just that! This product does not take up a lot of space and gives you the right amount of measure to place other things like groceries and a suitcase. I am completely satisfied and content with this product! I wish I had it all along!" —Neese
5. A sock and underwear organizer set in case your drawers have devolved into a writhing, tangled mess. No more digging for that one sock that you swear you just saw when you're already running late and texted "omw" like 20 minutes ago.
It comes with four sets in different dimensions so they can hold different size garments.
Promising review: "I hemmed and hawed over this while it spent months on my wish list. My top dresser drawer was full to the brim with bras, undies, socks, and tights and I kept using the same few items that were always on top. I was afraid not all my undergarments would fit but finally, I had little choice and ordered this in pink.
"Oh my! I’m in LOVE! I feel like one of those uber-organized TikTok moms every time I pull the drawer open. Super easy to set up and fill. If you have too many socks or tights or undies, each well can fit more than one on top of each other. The included pieces fit perfectly in a standard tall bureau, which I had been concerned about. Take the plunge, you’ll be super glad you did!" –Chrissquasi
6. A set of airtight food storage containers because they're much nicer looking than bulky cereal boxes and half-empty snack bags. Now your kitchen will look *much* more organized, and your food will stay fresher for longer!
This 14-piece set comes with reusable labels and markers!
Promising review: "No matter how many times I tried to make the package clutter in my pantry look nice, it wasn't happening. I tried the pop-top containers before but things still got stale and they were too expensive to do the entire pantry. This set was so affordable that I bought two of them and was able to finally get everything organized! I've had no issues with things getting stale and my 4-year-old is now able to easily see, access, and open cereal or snacks when he wants to. Definitely recommend!" —Fisch
7. A two-tiered slide-out storage basket with dividers to upgrade any cabinet that needs some assistance with not just one, but TWO layers of storage. Now you can squeeze even more in there!
Promising review: "This was perfect for organizing under my bathroom cabinet. I used one each for facial and dental, hair, makeup, and 'medicine cabinet' type randomness including sanitary care. I just pull a whole bin out for whatever I'm doing and put it back when I finish. Bye-bye countertop clutter and under cabinet disaster area." —Tee H.
8. A hanger stacker that'll revolutionize your closet experience.
No more searching for missing hangers, no more cluttering up your space with empty hangers. We love an easy solution!
Promising review: "Great functionality. I gather hangers as I gather dirty clothes. This stacker lives in my laundry room between the washer and dryer. It keeps my plastic hangers under control and I no longer suffer 'clothes hanger rage' from them getting tangled and not cooperating with me." —msw
9. A clever coffee pod tray ingeniously designed so you can take advantage of underused space and store your pods under shelves, cabinets, and countertops!
Promising review: "This K-Cup space saver is wonderful! It is attractive and keep my counter clutter-free. It is lightweight but very sturdy. I would highly recommend this for anyone wanting to gain valuable counter space." —christine h
10. A bakeware rack for anyone who hates having to dig through their overstuffed cabinets for those baking pans that just don't fit anywhere else.
P.S. You can also purchase a lid holder or a combo pan and lid rack!
Promising review: "I like how easy it is to put together, and that the separation pieces are adjustable. You customize it for your own storage needs! The separators are fairly easy to move and extremely sturdy. No more pans falling over!" —Marilee Housden
11. A four-tiered storage shelf – it's ideal for placing over the top of your toilet! Plus, it holds a lot, so you can neatly store all your bathroom essentials without taking up too much of your precious floor or cabinet space.
Promising review: "Great storage capacity. Bought for my son in his new apartment. Very little storage space in the vanity and no shelves on the wall. This gave him a huge amount of storage space for his clean towels and toiletries." —Judkinfo
