"My Favorite Purchase For Our Deck": 40 Things To Spruce Up Your Outdoor Space

1. An umbrella with built-in solar LEDs here to help when the sun is doing the most *and* the least. Now you've got a shady spot to chill on hot days, and can seamlessly transition your afternoon patio party into a nighttime hang once it gets dark out!
Note that this includes just the umbrella, not the table!
Promising review: "I normally don’t like buying products like this sight unseen, but I’m very pleased with the look and especially with the solar lighting. We enjoyed a pleasant evening on the deck with just the right amount of ambient light tonight, and we are hopeful that it will prove to be durable." —Dee
2. Or a triangular sail — it comes in a variety of colors and sizes if you're looking for a more stylish and customizable approach to shade in your outdoor space.
The corners of the sails have D rings so you can attach them to whatever you'd like with your choice of hardware or rope.
Promising review: "Purchased this to increase privacy and provide some shade. The color is vibrant, hasn't faded, and the loops are well-stitched. The sail has also faired well in winds, thunderstorms, monsoon rain, and the brutal heat of Vegas. The shade is wonderful and one can definitely feel the temperature difference from full sun to being under this sail. The look and feel compliments our pool area, and will certainly be purchasing an additional one." —VHC Media
3. A tall table cooler combo in case you need both a high top AND somewhere to keep your bevvies chilled.
Promising review: "I have received a lot of compliments regarding this little cooler/table and for the price, I'm very happy with the purchase. We were looking for a smaller table to complement our larger patio set. After our last party, I think I may have made a couple of sales for the Keter brand. The cooler kept drinks cold for quite a while especially considering we didn't put much ice in it. The standing feature is nice too. Just lock the table in the open position and you can use it for a tall drink stand which works well. If you're looking for a little table for a patio set OR for a little patio cooler this product can take care of both needs." —Phenom13
4. A citronella candle that mosquitoes hate almost as much as you hate them.
This candle has a 60-hour burn time!
Anchored Northwest is a husband and wife–founded small biz based in Spokane, Washington making the most delicious-smelling candles and room sprays,
Promising reviews: "Haven't lit it yet but the candle smells great! The smell alone is so potent even without lighting it yet, we've seen a decrease in mosquitos just leaving it out!" —Michelle Gulino
"Great, light scent that sent the early spring Texas bugs packing when I lit it last night." —Jessica Booth
5. A comfy, zero-gravity canopy swing so you can feel weightless while gently rockin' back and forth in the shade.
Promising review: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable, and made very well!! And it only took my hubby and I 25–30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!" —Marash
6. A fast-acting lawn repair formula if you're looking for an easy way to fix all the damage your dog has done to your lawn. This stuff is designed to minimize the damaging effects of urine, and grow new grass *even* in spots where your playful pup has done some serious digging.
Promising review: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah
7. A five-piece sectional sofa and table set made with comfy water resistant cushions, durable PE wicker, and tempered glass so it can stand up to the elements and provide you and your guests with an attractive and comfortable spot to relax outdoors.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this couch! Had it for a while at this point, and it really brings my patio together. Had plenty of people come over for cookouts, and everyone compliments me on how comfortable it is and how good it looks! Super easy to assemble, and has lasted me many months so far. Definitely worth the money!" —Amazon Customer
8. A super satisfying-to-use electric pressure washer if you need a little extra power at your disposal when it comes to cleaning layers of grime and discoloration off of your deck, patio, fence or driveway. It also works great on cars, boats, and more!
Promising review: "Power washer was delivered Monday, it’s Wednesday and I have washed two cars, cleaned driveway and sidewalks, cleaned back fence, and the work keeps piling up; everything I see now needs to be cleaned! This little dude does not back down; plenty of power and it's surprisingly not too loud. Soap dispensers work great, and the tips are easy to change." —MAR
9. A strong and bright magnetic barbecue light for anyone who wants to keep the grill going after sundown.
Promising review: "These grill lights are exactly what I needed! They light up the area so well. The magnets are strong, and the ability to direct the light where needed is great. The package they came in is perfect to store them in when not in use! I have recommended these to several people who also think they are great. I was worried they would be cheap and maybe not have a lot of magnetic hold to them, but they do!!" —LC
10. A standing weeder here to help you achieve a flawless lawn without ending up with a sore back every time you do yard work.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
