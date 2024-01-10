21 Shoes For Anyone Who Likes Walking But Hates Foot Pain

Thesus is a mission-driven, Ontario, Canada-based small biz creating outdoor footwear that's easy on the planet, the eyes, and your feet! Their materials are 90% sustainable and traceable — and they're working toward 100%. This brand is all about the details, taking years to develop each collection, traveling the globe to seek out the best materials for the health of both people and the planet.

Promising review: "Loooove them! Very neatly made, great quality, soft and comfy. Have to mention customer service — they were super helpful, responsive and flexible in regards to shipping. Personally, I found it really interesting to follow the story of the boots being made — thanks for the updates! Overall, very happy 😊." —Dalia

Get it from Thesus for $198 (available in EU sizes 36–46 and 14 colors — not every color is available in every size).