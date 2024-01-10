21 Shoes For Anyone Who Likes Walking But Hates Foot Pain

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Adidas Cloudfoam Pure running shoes that'll make you feel like you're truly walking on a cloud — thanks to the memory foam sockliner, stretchy mesh upper, and Cloudfoam cushioning. Plus, you can slip these right on and off without tying and untying the laces!
2. Some Skechers walking shoes designed to revolutionize your walking experience with responsive cushioning, a rebound insole, and a mesh fabric upper to help keep your feet comfy no matter how many steps you take.
3. Strappy pumps for anyone looking for a little extra height and style without sacrificing comfort. They're designed with extra support, flexibility, and cushioning so that every step is a breeze!
4. Some fashion-forward, lightweight knitted sneaks with a futuristic-looking rubber blade sole and *so much* comfort and support that you'll wonder if these shoes really are from the future.
5. A pair of waterproof Columbia hiking boots — they're ultra-breathable and designed for long-lasting comfort. Plus, the advanced traction rubber soles will help keep things slip-free in case you're trekkin' through any rough terrain.
6. Slip-on mules that are surprisingly comfy and easy to walk in for those days when you need something a little dressier than a sneaker.
7. Skechers Go Walk boat shoes made with lightweight, responsive cushioning reviewers swear by for ultra comfort.
8. Cushioned wedge sandals so unbelievably comfy, you'll wanna wear them nonstop when the weather warms up.
9. Lightweight and breathable sneakers that go all out for comfort while looking chic and giving your outfit some minimalist vibes. The knit upper hugs your foot and stretches with it as you move, the ventilating insole keeps things dry while making you feel like you're walking on pillows, and the pattern on the bottom of the sole is made from flexible grooves for extra grip to help avoid unexpected slips and falls.
10. Cute faux-leather, strappy pumps — they're flexible, cushy, and way more comfortable and supportive than any heels you've ever known.
11. A ballet flat with over 42,000 5-star ratings from shoppers whose happy feet love these comfy and stylish classics.
Promising review: "Ok so, on day one after just over eight hours and almost 19,000 steps on concrete, my feet are just now starting to hurt. These shoes are so cute and very comfortable. They have the most support of any flat I have ever worn. I will be buying more in different colors! Great price, great shoes." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $10.50+ (available in sizes 5–15 in regular and wide widths and in 22 colors — not every color is available in every size).
12. Vegan and sustainably-made all-purpose lace-up boots designed with versatility in mind, making them great for keeping your feet comfy, dry, and cozy whether you're taking on city streets or hiking trails.
Thesus is a mission-driven, Ontario, Canada-based small biz creating outdoor footwear that's easy on the planet, the eyes, and your feet! Their materials are 90% sustainable and traceable — and they're working toward 100%. This brand is all about the details, taking years to develop each collection, traveling the globe to seek out the best materials for the health of both people and the planet.
Promising review: "Loooove them! Very neatly made, great quality, soft and comfy. Have to mention customer service — they were super helpful, responsive and flexible in regards to shipping. Personally, I found it really interesting to follow the story of the boots being made — thanks for the updates! Overall, very happy 😊." —Dalia
Get it from Thesus for $198 (available in EU sizes 36–46 and 14 colors — not every color is available in every size).
13. Amazingly comfortable Dr. Scholl's shoes reviewers say are great vacay companions if you're gonna be doing a whole lotta walking. Plus, they're easy to slip on and off at the airport, making TSA a breeze!
Promising review: "Amazing shoe. Very comfortable. I wore all week at Disney, and we walked a minimum of 20,000 steps or 10 miles per day for seven days! They were brand new, and I didn’t even break them in! Best shoes I’ve ever purchased. I will probably be getting another pair!" —Vogler - Mezick
Get it from Amazon for $48+ (available in sizes 5–13 in regular and wide widths and in 25 colors and patterns — not every color is available in every size).
14. Steve Madden sandals that somehow manage to be comfy to walk in despite having no arch support. Maybe don't plan on hiking for hours in these, but they're great for everyday walking around when you wanna let your toes get a lil' fresh air.
15. Slip-on OLUKAI sneakers ingeniously designed with a drop-in heel, so you can slide your feet right over the foldable back — making them convenient to slip into when you're in a hurry. Plus, they're ultra-breathable and made to be super cushy and supportive so your easiest shoe can also be your comfiest!
16. A pair of pumps loved by reviewers who usually *hate* wearing heals. These are adored because 1) they look taller than they feel — making them much easier to walk in, 2) they're designed with soft cushioning that makes them feel almost as comfy as sneaks, and 3) they don't make that loud ~click clack~ sound that alerts everyone to your arrival when you're still way down the hall.
17. Low wedge flats with a supportive ankle strap, cushioned foot-bed, and a whole lotta style to accompany you through the day.
18. Embroidered floral high tops reviewers love for everything from days spent shopping to hiking trips, because they're super comfortable, supportive, and stylish.
BANGS Shoes is a mission-driven small biz that creates ethically made, high-quality canvas sneakers for your daily adventures. Their embroidered sneaks are super cute and every purchase helps to fund loans that invest in entrepreneurs around the globe.
Promising review: "I LOVE these shoes. The embroidery is sturdy and has held up to many hikes already. I get compliments all the time on them!!" —alisha
Get it from BANGS Shoes for $84 (available in women's sizes 5–10.5 and men's sizes 3.5–9).
19. Sorel Kinetic Impact Lace Sneakers with a trendy street style vibe and lots of comfort to ~boot~!
20. A pair of timeless block heel mules designed specifically for a day spent on your feet with both comfort *and* style in mind.
Ma’am Shoes is a woman-owned small biz creating staple shoes that are built to last and, most importantly, are comfortable enough to see you through your busy day. They use environmentally responsible packaging and work exclusively with local LA-based manufacturers to reduce carbon emissions.
Here's what BuzzFeed editor Danielle Healy has to say about these:
"Sometimes it feels like my feet are made of paper with how easily they blister. So when a brand markets itself as having a focus on stylish comfort, I am all ears. Fresh out of the box, I wore these red beauties out to dinner (a 20-minute walk each way) and my feet were no worse for wear. So I decided to put them through the ultimate test — a wedding. Even after hours of dancing, my feet felt great and I got loads of compliments. A statement shoe that really does look and feel great? *Big swoon.*"
Get them from Ma’am Shoes for $150 (originally $300; available in sizes 4.5–11 and in five colors — not every color is available in every size).
21. A pair of versatile clogs that go nicely with a variety of outfits and have a memory foam footbed your soles will adore.
