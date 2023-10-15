"I Can't Say Enough Good Things": 27 Shark Tank Products That Are Actually Worth Buying

1. A self-sealing, airtight, and leakproof reusable silicone bag designed to help keep food fresh while reducing your reliance on single-use plastics. You can put it in the microwave, dishwasher, oven, or freezer, and even use it for sous vide!
This bag is free of BPA, PVC, and latex.
Promising review: "I've tried a LOT of reusable bags as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren't usually dishwasher-safe. There are other silicone ones that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use. No separate pieces to lose. Can withstand any temperature/microwave/dishwasher/whatever.
And if they get gunky they are very easy to clean, and I trust that they aren't hiding gross crumbs in any of the crevices. My only complaint is the cost — they are the most expensive and I wish they offered a bulk discount. If they were cheaper I would use them for EVERYTHING (open cheese in the cheese drawer, all snacks on the go, etc)." —Megan A.
Get it from Amazon for $9.12+ (available in six colors).
2. A car seat gap filler so you can stop struggling to dig for your phone, keys, or anything else that tends to fall into the dreaded black hole between the seats.
Drop Stop is a small business that specializes in car accessories.
Promising review: "I just don’t understand why I didn’t buy this sooner. It’s one of those things that you’re not really sure why you need it but once you have it, you can’t live without. It saved my poor arm from having to dig my keys, cellphone, pens, french fries, hair ties, you-name-it from between the seat gap. Seriously, it’s awesome." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of two from Amazon for $24.99.
3. Some scratch-free, odor-resistant Scrub Daddy sponges – they just wanna smile and make your life easier. They're firm in cold water for tough scrubbing, soft in warm water for light cleaning — and that charming smiley face isn't just for looks! The eyes make this sponge easier to grip so you can reach tight corners or deep into cups, and the mouth is ideal for cleaning both sides of utensils :)
Promising review: "I LOVE them! They remove food off of dishes more easily than a sponge, and I just throw them in the top rack of the dishwasher and they come out spotless! They never smell and always rinse out nicely in between washings. These little gems even take off hard water build up from my shower doors! (I also use regular cleaners with them to do the trick.) I love these so much, I bought a bunch and used them as stocking stuffers last Christmas! Everyone loves them!" —DivaGranny
Get three from Amazon for $9.98.
4. A pair of DrainWigs so the situation in your drain doesn't get too ~hairy.~ Simply leave it in your drain until it's full of hair, then toss and replace as needed.
Promising review: "I didn't even think about my shower drain being such a problem with hair. We have a relatively new shower and the drain was starting to be slow, but not really a problem because the pipe has a long drop. I was watching Shark Tank and thought maybe I need to check this out. Wow, there was a lot of hair to clean! Three long-haired girls in the house! I started using this and it pulled all sorts of hair out. We change it about once a month. Easy to pull out and no breaks or rust. I keep buying!" —Kindle Customer
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $6.99.
5. A Squatty Potty to help you have an easier #2 when nature calls. And if your feet are currently resting on one while you're reading this, you already know what I'm talkin' about!
Promising review: "I had been reading about these for a while and will admit I was a bit skeptical, but still really interested to see how they might impact my bathroom habits. Suffice it to say I am more than pleased with how well this has worked for me.
First off, the unit is significantly stronger and more sturdy than I was expecting. I assumed it was going to be something like lawn chair strength, but this thing is actually moderately strong. It puts my feet at a great angle for pooping, and I would say that I'm able to go more 'thoroughly' than I would otherwise.
Happy with the purchase for sure. As a nice bonus, it's helping with my three-year-old daughter starting to transition to an adult potty as opposed to using her toddler's potty." —M. Smith
Get it from Amazon for $20.33+ (available in two sizes and a pack of two).
6. A Souper Cube so you can store soup or sauce in convenient single-serving portions that make it easy to defrost *only* the amount you need! Each tray has four spaces that fit 1 cup of liquid each.
Souper Cubes is a US-based small business that specializes in bake-and-freeze storage products.
Promising review: "So happy that I found these. I’m the only one in my household who enjoys soup year-round. Have you ever tried to make homemade soup for one? I say it’s impossible! But no longer. I can brew up the stock pot with bone broth or my favorite home soup. Fill up my Souper Cubes, freeze, pop out, store my goodies in a freezer bag, and I’m ready for the next batch!" —Debbie R. Texas
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three colors and multipacks)
7. Some seriously strong, plant-based Better Life tile and tub cleaner — it'll leave your tub, tile, grout, fixtures, sinks, toilet seats, and even shower walls, doors, and curtains sparkling like new. Just spray, let it sit for 15 minutes, and when you come back, the soap scum, mold, mildew, rust, and hard-water stains will easily wipe right off!
Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try to clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs.
I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls, and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree, and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." —Amber Erwin
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.97.
8. A Spatty Daddy set because now you can easily get to every last bit of food, lotion, makeup, or anything else that tends to get stuck in the hard-to-reach nooks and crannies of a bottle. After all, you paid for those remnants! Why let them go to waste?
These are FDA- and USDA-approved, and BPA-free. Plus, they're made of sturdy, resilient, and flexible material, and you can even put them in the dishwasher! Wanna learn more? Check out one former BuzzFeeder's full review of the Spatty Daddy!
Promising review: "So worth it! I'm so happy with it. You will definitely save money using this. I think about how much I could have saved if this was invented 30 years ago. I mostly use it for small makeup jars. I tested out the Spatty Daddy on an 18-ounce lotion and it worked fine. You get so much more makeup than you would without it. I give it five stars." —Liz
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99.
9. Some haircutting clips that'll help make DIY haircuts look like they were done by a pro! You'll have a much easier time getting salon-worthy results at home *and* you'll save money in the long run!
It comes with two clips — the large white clip is great for lengths and layers, while the smaller blue one is for bangs.
Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about this product. I can't wait to tell people what I use on my hair. I hate going to salons. I think I'm one of the few people that has never left a salon feeling like I look better than before I arrived. It doesn't matter how much I've spent on the visit either. This product has been a lifesaver. I just look up YouTube videos and follow the instructions. I just gave myself a layered A-line bob, and it's one of the best cuts I've ever had. It seems like this product would be too good to be true, but if you're patient, it's super easy to use." —Michelle H
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $29.99.
10. A set of Wad-Free pads brilliantly designed to help prevent your sheets from getting all tangled, twisted, and balled up every time you wash them. It'll also help them dry faster with fewer wrinkles!
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads.
Promising review: "THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." —StrangerThings
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99 (also available as a pack of four).
11. A super fluffy bean bag chair – it easily converts into a surprisingly comfy full-size bed! It's the perfect solution for sleepovers, so you can leave the hassle of busting out the air mattress in the past where it belongs. Plus you can put it in the washer and dryer for easy cleaning!
Heads up that it might not seem all that soft and fluffy straight out of the packaging, but reviewers note that if you follow the directions and allow it time to fluff up, it will expand and become super comfy!
Promising review: "I have three boys. They seem to destroy air mattresses and bean bags. This is made from a foam that actually does better being beaten up. The more they jump on it, the better it forms. It’s great as a chair for reading. And great as a mattress for sleepovers. We’ve even had adults sleep on it and they were completely comfortable." —BW
Get it from Amazon for $281.14+ (available in three sizes and seven colors).
12. A set of nonslip silicone mats that'll do...a lot! Here's the rundown: *clears throat* these mats will 1) help you safely grab hot plates without burning your hands 2) protect surfaces from heat and scratches, 3) cover dishes in the microwave to avoid splatters, 4) help you open stubborn jars without the struggle, and 5) act as a utensil rest or curling iron mat. They're also BPA-free, and can be put in the top rack of the dishwasher!
Safe Grabs is a US-based small business established in 2016 that specializes in kitchen safety products.
Promising review: "Okay, so I am a sucker for innovations that I see on Shark Tank, so I bought this without giving it much thought. When it arrived I thought I had probably made a mistake, but turns out I use them all the time.
I keep one in the microwave, which makes clean-up easier but also allows me to use it as a potholder. I keep the other in a drawer and use it as a trivet to protect my counters and table. It stores easily, has lots of uses, cleans in a flash. Pretty cool." —Kathy, Avid Reader
Get a pack of two Amazon for $31.95 (available in 14 colors).
13. A pack of Bottle Bright tablets to make your gunky, stained tumbler look and smell brand-new, no scrubbing required!
Bottle Bright is a US-based small business established in 2009 that specializes in cleaning products.
Promising review: "I keep two stainless-steel mugs at work, and they rotate between tea, water, and occasionally coffee. I'm good about washing them, but they had still developed a thin, tea-colored patina. I didn't think there'd be much of a difference after using these tablets (I really bought them for a coworker whose mug is thick with stains), but WOW! Ten minutes with simmering-hot water made my mugs look brand-new. I didn't realize how stained the mugs actually were." —Library Chick
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $8.
14. A tube of all-natural Nerdwax here to help keep your glasses in place on your nose, instead of partaking in their favorite activity — constantly slipping down your face no matter how many times you push them back up.
Nerdwax is a US-based small business that specializes in all-natural anti-slip eyewear products.
Promising review: "I purchased this product after seeing it reviewed on the GizWiz podcast, which was featuring Shark Tank products. The product is super easy to use, immediately works as advertised, and allows me to avoid stopping work just to adjust my glasses." —Paul Alfredo Ayala, Sr.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
15. A portable, microwaveable Rapid Ramen Cooker for anyone who wants the flavor and texture of stovetop cooked noods without the hassle and wait time that stands between you and a delicious meal.
Just add your noodles, fill with water to the water line marked inside the cooker, microwave for three minutes, and that's it! Perfect ramen noodles! Plus, this is BPA-free and can be put in the dishwasher!
Rapid Brands is a California-based small business that specializes in dishwasher-safe, microwaveable, BPA-free kitchen products.
Promising review: "This thing is amazing. Crack the noodles, throw 'em in, put the spice packet in, fill the water to the line, microwave for four minutes, and they're perfect. Not too hard, not too soft. You can even add in frozen veggies at the start (just make sure they're under the noodles or on the side), and throw cheese on at the very last 30 seconds if you want. The handles don't get hot, so you can grab it right out of the microwave, and it's easy to clean to boot! This is just a DREAM for me when I'm feeling lazy. Oh, and they're dishwasher safe." —Jessica B
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
16. A Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook that'll blast your handwritten notes and doodles straight to your preferred cloud service so you can save them forever. And once it's full, just throw it *in the microwave* to erase all of the pages at once so you can start fresh without constantly having to buy a new notebook... because the future is now!
Promising review: "I love this notebook! This is a very cool product and a great way to keep your notes electronically, but also have the time to process through handwriting (which the experts say is important). Great product — it makes note-taking fun again!" —JeannieInMD
Get it from Amazon for $24.30+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save 10%; available in two sizes).