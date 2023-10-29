1. A Crave Naturals Detangling Brush designed to glide through wet *or* dry hair while gently separating tangles (instead of tugging or ripping through them like other brushes) — all thanks to the firm but flexible bristles and unique cone shape that makes this brush a great option for kids *and* adults!
Promising review: "This is the BEST detangler EVER!!! Do not use on dry hair though if you have curly or wavy hair. It will straighten your hair and leave it frizzy. But, use this in the shower with your conditioner, and you can finger-comb your hair, air dry if possible, and your waves and curls will be the best ever!" —TDHokey
2. A pack of 36 acne patches that'll absorb pimple-causing gunk out of your skin overnight! They'll speed up the healing process and give you clearer-loking skin without the picking or popping that can leave scars behind.
Promising review: "When I ordered this product, I admit, I didn't think it would work. I have adult acne and visit a dermatologist regularly. My chin area is especially bad. I used one the first night I received them. It's acne sorcery. I honestly could not believe it worked. Pimple gone overnight and a flat surface remained. I do not know how they get this pimple magic to work, but I am sold and have literally texted all the people in my life. It's complete magic! Do it. I promise you will be shocked!" —Heather L.
3. A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Shadow Base because you didn't spend time putting on eye makeup in the morning only for it to be all smudged, faded, and creased by the time the afternoon rolls around. This stuff'll help enhance and lock in your eyeshadow, keeping it vibrant and in place all day long!
It's cruelty-free!
Promising review: "Best primer EVER. I absolutely LOVE this primer! It goes on very smoothly, and it will keep your eye makeup in place literally all day. It also helps with maximizing the pigments in your eyeshadow, making sure they pop.
I also bought a tube for my mom, because she struggles with oily skin and her eyeliner never stays on. Once she used this, not only did her eyeliner stay in place and not budge, but it helped control the oil as well. Out of all the primers I've tried, this is the only one I will use, because it is reliable and affordable." —Carolyn
4. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence — a lightweight face serum that could repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin, helping to heal acne scars, fade dark spots, and smooth fine lines. It's designed for all skin types, and reviewers love how gentle and effective it is — with many seeing results within the first few uses!
Promising review: "I’m legitimately shocked by this product! I think this is the best thing I’ve ever put on my face. I have super sensitive skin, and I gave myself a retinol burn. I had huge dry patches all over my face, and it was so uncomfortable. I ordered this, and after using it for one day, my face wasn’t red anymore. I’ve been using it for three days, and the fine lines I had on my forehead and smile lines are hardly visible, and I have no more dry patches on my face anywhere. I’m amazed. I can’t wait to see what this continues to do for my skin. If you’re thinking about buying this, here’s your sign — get it!!!" —Colleen Barringer
5. A first-of-its-kind, plant-based Youthforia color-changing oil blush — it reacts to your skin’s natural pH to instantly give you the perfect shade of natural flush that complements your skin tone. You can use it on its own or on top of foundation for a little extra vibrancy. Science is cool!
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on!
Promising review: "I can go down the list of impulse buys I've made after seeing them on TikTok. Most of them fall way short of what I had hoped for or expected. Not this stuff. I'd give it 10 stars if I could. After turning 40, I've not been happy with my blush or tinted moisturizers. More often than not, they either pill or settle into my pores, etc.
I don't wear very much makeup, and I'm surely no makeup artist. I'm sure I'm doing something wrong, but to be honest, I'm not willing to put the time or effort into learning at this point in life. YOUTHFORIA to the rescue! This stuff is awesome. I can use it to create nothing more than a healthy glow, or can build it for more if I care to. It is undetectable once on the skin, and it lasts all day. It's all I was hoping for and so much more. I highly recommend it." —Kate F.
6. L’Oreal’s 8 Second Wonder Water that'll give your hair the moisture, shine, and silkiness it's missing, with instant results visible after the first use. Use it on wet hair after shampoo for healthier-looking locks and a weightless feel that takes a mere *eight seconds* to achieve!
Promising review: "Why haven't I tried this sooner? This is hands down the absolute best product I have tried on my hair in years, maybe decades! I have very thick, coarse, highlighted hair that proves to be a challenge for any product that claims smoothing, frizz control, shine, etc. I have tried so many high-end products that do not live up to their claims with my hair. Consequently, after so many disappointing products, my expectations were low when I tried this.
As soon as I removed the towel, I knew this product was a winner. My hair looked smoother than usual before I even started to blow dry. When I finished blow drying, it looked the way it does when I leave a salon. I am super impressed and immediately ordered more." —shopsalot
7. An easy-to-use heated beard straightener (with three heat levels) if you want a straighter beard or find it easier to trim after straightening. All you have to do is comb it through your beard like a magic wand to groom it in a single stroke, no beard oil necessary! Plus, it can also double as a hair straightener!
It also comes with a wooden comb and a travel bag.
Promising review: "I purchased this item because I have a short/medium beard that’s more often curly than not. I looked at similar items that cost three or four times the price of this one. I have had this comb for a couple of weeks now, and it’s working beautifully. I normally use it to straighten my beard before trimming — making a more even cut. Even if I keep it curly after, the trim just looks better." —Laz
8. A painless mint-flavored Venus teeth-whitening pen designed to give you quick results with just 30 seconds (!) of painless daily use. Even *years* of stains from things like coffee, tea, wine, soda, and more are no match for this thing.
Promising review: "The best teeth whitening product ever. I've used so many products before and this one is the best so far! I bought this because it wasn't expensive and it had good reviews. It's very easy to use, and it works even after the first application. It doesn't burn gums, and doesn't leave your teeth sensitive." —Eleny Araujo
9. Or some reviewer-beloved professional-level Crest Whitestrips because they can remove 14 years of stains in under a month using the same enamel-safe whitening ingredient that dentists use. *Three* days is all it takes to see a whiter smile, and they even come with two bonus one-hour express treatments if you need same-day results!
Check out a TikTok of the Crest 3D Whitestrips in action.
Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over five years. Since then, my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked at how much these have improved! Before, the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package, and really hard to keep on your teeth — the old ones would slip or bunch up.
These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased them, I have only used them about four times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as well as a professional treatment. I have had friends who have done professional treatments, and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5
10. An Elizavecca hair treatment — it uses ceramides and collagen to help bring your damaged hair back to life with all the body and silky softness you could possibly imagine! Simply let it sit on your hair after shampooing for five to 20 minutes and rinse!
This is designed to work on all hair types — reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioned it worked for them!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! It left my hair so soft and shiny. I never let my hair fully air dry, because it gets too frizzy and fluffy, and it was maybe even more frizzy using this stuff as my hair air dried. But after I did my normal flat iron, my hair never looked so good. I replaced my normal conditioner — this gives me all the moisture I need. It is a small bottle, but I only wash my hair once every five days, so the bottle lasted me about five weeks (I have long, thick hair). I am now a forever user of this product." —B
11. A bottle of plant-powered vitamin C serum that could make your skin look radiant! It can help lighten dark spots, fight off wrinkles, prevent UV damage, and increase skin firmness and elasticity.
Promising review: "Love, love, love this product! I’m completely 100% forever a customer! I’m nearing 30 and needed a good skin care regimen, as I’ve NEVER had one. I can’t believe my results! Not only has it taken away all dullness, but it has also reversed some sun damage! I’m HIGHLY SATISFIED!!!!!" —Heather C.
12. A liquid callus remover because it's basically the equivalent of getting a pedicure in your own home. This stuff'll quickly get rid of YEARS worth of calluses that you thought were just part of your feet forever. Not anymore!
Promising review: "BEST THING I'VE EVER BOUGHT. I’ve spent so much money on foot creams, lotions, and foot scrubbers over the years. Like for legit 10 years now I’ve had cracked heels. My feet are always dry, and my heels get so bad that they crack and bleed. I’ve tried so many things that I honestly just believed I’d always have cracked heels forever.
I followed the directions exactly, and used gloves along with only leaving the gel on for no more than five minutes. I think I could’ve probably left the gel on for a little longer because of how bad my heels are, so I’ll do it again tomorrow, but already they look like brand new feet!! The kind of feet I thought I’d never have! So, I’m incredibly impressed and so excited!" —Heather Nelson
13. And a foot file that might make your feet feel like they were completely reborn.
Promising review: "I'm a man who has had cracked calluses so bad that if I walked barefoot, I'd leave a trail of blood (sorry, TMI). I've ripped bed sheets in half with my dry, desert-like heels. I've tried pumice stones, electric roller things, emery boards — you name it, I've tried it. They helped a little, but this thing has changed my life! I took a shower, dried off, and started using the rasp, and it just started removing everything from my foot (pain-free, but don't go wild with it) with virtually no effort. Then I applied prescription moisturizer (recommended by my podiatrist), and now I have baby feet! (Only in feel, not in size.) I don't write many reviews, but this rasp will now be part of my life forever, especially come wintertime. Thanks, Rikans!" —A.D.
