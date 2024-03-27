35 Products That Make Cleaning Almost Absurdly Quick And Simple

1. A small (but surprisingly powerful) desktop vacuum you can use to easily slurp up all of the crumbs, dust, and other filth from your desks, tables, countertops, computers, and other surfaces and hard-to-reach areas.
Plus, it's wireless and rechargeable, so you can bring it anywhere!
Promising review: "Holy geez, where was this all my life? This is the perfect crumb catcher/sweeper for your table. Have little ones that leave toast crumbs everywhere? Or a husband that drops little bits of stuff? This will vacuum it all up and voila clean table! It’s a nice compact size and can pick up sizable crumbs easily." —Kestrel
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in two colors and battery-powered or rechargeable).
2. A spinning makeup brush cleaner because cleaning and drying your brushes by hand takes forever, and you have way better things to do. So, why not let this device do the work for you? It swirls your brushes in soapy water until leftover makeup, dead skin cells, dirt, and debris are gone, and then spins the brush until it's dry.
It comes with the brush spinner, charging station, eight rubber collars that securely connect the makeup brush to the spinner, a glass bowl, and a splash guard ring.
Promising review: "I use my makeup brushes daily, and they get filthy. I've used other cleaners and this product wins hands down. The wand and the cleaner itself takes all the hard work and does it for you, not to mention the brushes dry in seconds. This is the cleanest my brushes have ever been. Highly recommend." —Valerie
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).
3. Some Wet & Forget shower cleaner — it makes it easy to keep your tub and shower nice and shiny. All you have to do is spray, let it sit, and rinse — and it'll clean and prevent scummy buildup all on its own. No scrubbing or wiping required — hooray!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I had tried the Dawn dish soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and had even used toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile.
"I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet & Forget spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents, a refill size, and a two-pack).
4. A pet urine stain removing spray perfect for pet owners who are desperate to remove spots and smells both old and new. Simply spray and let the enzymes gobble up all the gross stuff you don't feel like spending forever scrubbing away at. Then just blot and let air dry, and you can cross it off your to-do list!
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.
Promising review: "Y’all! This stuff is AMAZING! I sprayed the carpet thoroughly to where it was pretty saturated and let it sit overnight. Let me just say I was EXTREMELY impressed. The carpet was brighter, smelled fresher and it wasn’t stiff how other carpet cleaners tend to leave your carpet! The thing I was most impressed by though was that the dark spots on our carpet were completely gone and this was without having to do any scrubbing! I literally sprayed the carpet the night before and I woke up to a cleaner like new carpet the next morning! I’m extremely extremely impressed and will be ordering the gallon size to do the entire carpet." —Ieshia M.
Get a a 32 oz bottle from Amazon for $19.31+ (available in two sizes).
5. A pack of Bottle Bright tablets to make your gunky, stained tumbler look and smell brand new, no scrubbing required!
Bottle Bright is a US-based small business established in 2009 that specializes in cleaning products.
Promising review: "I keep two stainless-steel mugs at work, and they rotate between tea, water, and occasionally coffee. I'm good about washing them, but they had still developed a thin, tea-colored patina. I didn't think there'd be much of a difference after using these tablets (I really bought them for a coworker whose mug is thick with stains), but WOW! Ten minutes with simmering hot water made my mugs look brand-new. I didn't realize how stained the mugs actually were." —Library Chick
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $8.
6. A powerful, but gentle silicone paw cleaner — just add water, insert filthy paws, give 'em a little twist, and dab till dry! No scrubbing, no pain, and no more dirt, mud, sand, ice melt, and other grime getting tracked around your otherwise spotless home. Sounds like a win-win!
Promising review: "I have to admit that I was skeptical... but this is worth EVERY PENNY and more! Our Great Dane's paws would track in huge amounts of dirt/mud, and wiping them down with a towel was never good enough. This is definitely big enough for his huge feet, and he doesn't even fight it. I wonder if it feels good on his paws? The fact that the rubber 'bristles' are removable for cleaning out afterward is an awesome bonus, too. You can actually see all the dirt it's cleaning off. Thanks for a great product!!!!" —Bitsy C :-)
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three sizes, eight colors, and with or without a lid).
7. A *loooooooooooong* vacuum hose attachment capable of reaching those hard-to-get-at spaces behind the stove, fridge, couch, and laundry machines that you know are getting grosser and grosser the longer you avoid them.
It's also great for cleaning out your dryer vent so it doesn't get clogged with lint — which makes for longer drying times, higher utility bills, and even dangerous fires. Skip all that hassle by simply attaching this hose to your vacuum and letting it do all the hard work!
This hose adapter fits on most vacuum cleaners (except for some Dysons), and some reviewers have even found socks they thought were gone forever after this thing pulled them out of their lint traps!
Promising review: "This thing is seriously amazing. I figured out how to use it very quickly and it worked like a charm. I had a sock stuck way down in my vent and would've had no idea! I still can't believe how much lint and dust came out of my dryer. My husband is already talking about other uses for this unique tool, like getting into tight spaces in our cars." —J. Johnson
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.24+ (available in two colors).
8. A super-long extendable duster so you can stop neglecting cleaning your ceiling fans as well as other hard-to-reach spots like vents and under your furniture. This'll make it easy peasy!
Promising review: "I love my new duster. The ability to extend the pole makes it easy to clean the ceiling fan blades, chandeliers, and the AC vents. Because it’s so light weight it makes reaching very easy." —Linette Leadon
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three colors and a multipack).
9. A garbage disposal cleaner — it requires basically zero work on your part, and even puts on a bubbly little show while getting rid of that vom-inducing smell you thought would never leave your sink.
10. A TikTok-famous bagless, touchless stationary vacuum to make you wonder why you ever owned a regular dustpan. No more bending over and transporting your filth to the trash can (inevitably dropping crumbs and dust bunnies along the way). Now you can just sweep directly over to this ingenious device and watch it slurp up every last bit of filth.
After debris is collected into the vacuum's canister, an indicator light will turn on to let you know when the canister is full and ready to be emptied out. Pull the canister out and dump debris into the trash without spilling crumbs and dirt everywhere.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor... I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into, and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $87.98+ (available in nine styles).