Just 15 Comfy Pairs Of Shoes (Because Life Is Too Short To Deal With Foot Pain)

Ma’am Shoes is a woman-owned small biz creating staple shoes that are built to last and, most importantly, are comfortable enough to see you through your busy day. They use environmentally responsible packaging and work exclusively with local LA-based manufacturers to reduce carbon emissions.

Here's what BuzzFeed editor Danielle Healy has to say about these:

"Sometimes it feels like my feet are made of paper with how easily they blister. So when a brand markets itself as having a focus on stylish comfort, I am all ears. Fresh out of the box, I wore these red beauties out to dinner (a 20-minute walk each way) and my feet were no worse for wear. So I decided to put them through the ultimate test — a wedding. Even after hours of dancing, my feet felt great and I got loads of compliments. A statement shoe that really does look and feel great? *Big swoon.*"

Get them from Ma’am Shoes for $150 (originally $300; available in sizes 4.5–11 and in five colors — not every color is available in every size).