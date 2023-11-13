A No-Scrub Shower Cleaner, Plus 32 Other Low-Effort Cleaning Products For A Spotless Home

1. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner that'll bubble and fizz through the odor-causing grime all on its own while you just stand back and wish you'd gotten it sooner.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.61.
2. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner making it easy to keep your tub and shower nice and shiny. All you have to do is spray, let it sit, and rinse — it'll clean and prevent scummy buildup all on its own. No scrubbing or wiping required, hooray!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I had tried the Dawn dish soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and had even used toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet & Forget spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two colors, two sizes, and multipacks).
3. An ingeniously designed microfiber window blind cleaner that'll help you get rid of all that dust hanging out on your window blinds, fans, and air conditioners without breakin' a sweat!
The cleaner also comes with five microfiber duster clothes.
Promising review: "Where has this blind cleaner been for the past 50 years???? I have struggled to keep my blinds clean for so many years and happily found this item. It WORKS!!! And I love that it comes with extra sleeves, and the sleeves are machine washable. The handle is plastic, but I feel confident it won't break any time soon." —marionvgt
Get the six-piece set from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in green).
4. Some Bissell Stomp & Go Cleaning Pads — simply stomp on them to release a powerful cleaning formula capable of banishing tough, set-in stains from pet messes, wine, mud, coffee, blood, and more so you can keep your carpets looking new.
Promising review: "These things saved me from replacing my entire upstairs carpet! We had already replaced one section before finding these and were worried we’d have to replace another section at a cost of $3,000. Stomp and leave it for 24 hours and I was amazed to see my carpet was its original light cream color. I now stock a box of these and have told every one of my pet-owning friends about them. I’ll never spend hours scrubbing the floor or carpet shampooing again!" —findingk8
Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $27.49.
5. A TikTok-famous bagless, touchless stationary vacuum to make you wonder why you ever owned a regular dustpan. No more bending over and transporting your filth to the trash can (inevitably dropping crumbs and dust bunnies along the way). Now you can just sweep directly over to this ingenious device and watch it slurp up every last bit of filth.
After debris is collected into the vacuum's canister, an indicator light will turn on to let you know when the canister is full and ready to be emptied out. Pull the canister out and dump debris into the trash without spilling crumbs and dirt everywhere.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor... I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into, and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in seven colors).
6. A beard trimmings catcher so you can stop dreading the cleanup that inevitably comes with shaving your face over the sink. Tired of thousands of tiny hairs scattered all over the counter every time you wanna give yourself a trim? This brilliant invention is here to save the day.
Promising review: "My girlfriend bought this for me as a present. At first I was skeptical to use it, but once I got my hands on it there was no going back. I use my Beard Bib anywhere from two to four times a week and cannot live without it. Not only does this serve a big purpose in my trimming routine, but now I no longer have to argue with my girlfriend about all the mess that I USED to create!" —Timur
Get it from Amazon for $11.30 (available in five colors/styles).
7. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp that'll hang out on the inside of your bowl and give it a lil' clean with every flush...so you don't have to get in there and do the cleaning yourself!
Simply stamp it on, and it'll ward off gross toilet rings and keep your throne smelling nice and fresh for up to 12 days before you have to add another one. Problem solved!
Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%!" —Janet
Get it from Amazon for $4.37.
8. *OR* some eucalyptus toilet-cleaning bombs — they'll fizz around to freshen and clean your bowl. When used regularly, they'll even eliminate the need to get in there with a pumice stone, so you can spend as little time face to face with your throne as possible.
Happy Earth Boutique is a woman-owned small biz making organic alternatives for your health and home.
Promising review: "The eucalyptus is strong and it fizzes nicely. I drop one in once or twice a week and scrub the toilet a bit, and the scent lingers after flushing. Perfect for keeping my bathroom fresh!" —kd Bromley
Get it from Happy Earth Boutique on Etsy for $12.
9. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets because the thing that washes your dishes needs to be cleaned sometimes too. Not to worry though, you won't ~actually~ be the one cleaning it! Just pop one of these tabs in, run it through a cycle, and that's it. Now your dishes'll come out sparkling and any odor emanating from your machine will be long gone!
These tablets are designed to penetrate, dissolve, and remove odor-causing residue that accumulates inside your dishwasher over time, as well as remove lime and mineral build-up. Using Affresh tablets once a month can prolong the life of your dishwasher and make it more effective at doing its job: cleaning your dishes.
Promising review: "Works extremely well. We haven't done any cleaning on our dishwasher in five years, and the sliding dish trays were tough to pull out or push in, there was detergent build up all over the inside, and there was a milky film on all our cups. I bought Affresh, ran the dishwasher with two tablets while it was empty, and the difference was astounding.
"There was still some buildup and I figured it would require another cycle, so I popped another two tablets in, ran the machine a second time, and now it looks and sounds brand new. No more film on the glasses, no more dirty dishes from clogged sprayers, no more odors, or build up around the door seals. I'm going to be buying Affresh from now on, and hopefully it will extend the life of my dishwasher." —Martoune
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.99.
10. A small, surprisingly powerful, desktop vacuum you can use to quickly and easily slurp up all of the crumbs, dust, and other filth from your desks, tables, countertops, computers, and other surfaces and hard-to-reach areas.
Plus, it's wireless and rechargeable, so you can bring it anywhere!
Promising review: "Holy geez, where was this all my life? This is the perfect crumb catcher/sweeper for your table. Have little ones that leave toast crumbs everywhere? Or a husband that drops little bits of stuff? This will vacuum it all up and voila clean table! It’s a nice compact size and can pick up sizable crumbs easily." —Kestrel
Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in two colors and two styles).
11. A powerful, but gentle silicone paw cleaner here to make cleaning your pet's cute lil' feets way more effective *and* a lot less of a hassle. Just add water, insert filthy paws, give 'em a little twist, and dab till dry!
No scrubbing, no pain, and no more dirt, mud, sand, ice melt, *POOP*, and other grime getting tracked around your home for you to clean up.
Promising review: "I’ve been using this for a few weeks, and I love it. It cleans the salt off my dogs’ paws so easily. When it’s super dirty and the streets are covered in salt, I’ll refresh the water supply. I add a few drops of their doggie shampoo, and it works great. I have four dogs in NYC. I have to wash their feet after every walk because the streets are so filthy. It would take me about 10–15 min to clean their paws with a spray bottle and towel. Now, it takes about five minutes. And the towel doesn’t end up filthy. The dirt gets caught in the cup. Plus the dogs seem to like it. The silicone bristles must feel good. A huge thumbs-up!" —Sandra
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes, eight colors, and with or without a lid).
12. An "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner — it'll loosen those splatters and stains so all you have to do is wipe them clean.
Just add water and vinegar, and place this gadget in the microwave for five to eight minutes on high heat. Afterward, wipe off with sponge, rag or napkin, and all the grime will come right off!
Promising review: "I'm embarrassed to say I hadn't cleaned my microwave in about six months. It's an awful task. I ran Angry Mama one time, wiped down easily, then ran it one more time to get it detailed really clean. Highly recommend using it more often than once every six months for a super fast, super clean microwave!" —Kelsey
Get it from Amazon for $6.91 (available in four colors).
13. A drain clog remover that makes it super easy to clear your drain in mere seconds! No plumbing skills required whatsoever.
Promising review: "When I pulled the orange plastic spiked strip from the package, I was immediately skeptical and felt like all those 5-star reviews were from people who exist in an alternate universe. I was tempted to initiate a return on Amazon but decided that I might as well gamble on a piece of $9 plastic before gambling $200 on a plumber. I slipped the plastic strip down my shower drain and literally FIVE SECONDS LATER I was pulling up gobs and gobs and gobs of hair. HOLY COW!!!!!!!! OHMYGOSH. I can't believe I still have any hair left on my head. SO MUCH REPULSIVE GUNK!!!! It's a grisly, messy, smelly, and oh so rewarding job." —