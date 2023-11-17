If Finding A Good Pair Of Shoes Is Always A Nightmare For You, Check Out This List

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Surprisingly inexpensive waterproof Chelsea rain boots with over 16,000 5-star ratings from reviewers who love how well they protect your feet from the elements while still being supremely comfortable and cute — especially for under $35!?
Promising review: "I got these boots right before leaving on a three-week vacation to Scotland and London. I didn't want to bring big heavy boots in my bag, so I got these. They are pretty lightweight and very comfortable. I put an insole in to help with the cobblestone streets, but I was able to wear them comfortably through long days of walking. They definitely have a chemical smell when you first open them up, but it has worn off by now." —epop86
Get them from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes 4–12 and 14 colors).
2. A pair of versatile clogs — they go nicely with a variety of outfits and have a memory foam footbed your soles will adore. They're as comfy as sneakers, while being easy to dress up when needed! Plus, you can wear them with *or* without socks.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I've gotten compliments every single time I've worn them. I love the feel and how flexible they are for skirts, pants and rolled-up jeans, etc." —Kindle Customer
Get them from Amazon for $139.95 (available in sizes 5.5–12 and in two colors).
3. A pair of Steve Madden Chelsea boots if you're looking for a dusty color to lighten up your outfits
Promising review: "These shoes are so comfy and versatile. You can wear them with jeans or a dress, and they’d be so cute with either. So happy I got them!!" —Natalie Watson
Get it from Amazon for $70.82+ (available in sizes 5.5–13 and in 13 colors).
4. Polished Lucky leather ankle boots that'll kick your wardrobe into gear. They work great with a variety of outfits and are super comfy. Prepare for a new fall staple!
Promising review: "These are the most comfortable booties I have ever worn. The footbed is divine. I would seriously like to thank the genius that designed them. I can walk all day in them in the city and my feet feel great. I have both black and toffee leather — very soft leather, which I like. I did take another reviewer's advice and treated them with beeswax sealer before wearing. So, they are holding up pretty well considering how much daily wear and abuse they've had." —M.Jerge
Get it from Amazon for $99.97+ (available in sizes 5–12, medium and wide widths, and a variety of styles).
5. A pair of waterproof Columbia hiking boots — they're ultra-breathable and designed for long-lasting comfort. Plus, the advanced traction rubber soles will help keep things slip-free in case you're trekkin' through any rough terrain.
Promising review: "I needed a waterproof boot that would also be good for lots of walking. I did a lot of walking in Ireland and Scotland, mostly in rainy weather, and these boots were true to their description. My feet were dry and comfortable." —Louise M.
Get them from Amazon for $73.98+ (available in sizes 5–12, in regular and wide widths, and 14 colors).
6. A versatile chunky ankle boot here to add some extra style to any outfit! Plus, reviewers say they wear them in the rain and note that they're super easy to clean off!
Promising review: "I love everything about these boots. They are well made, very fashionable, and comfortable. I was a little concerned about the height of the heel being uncomfortable, but I wore them to work all day and didn't have any problems with my feet hurting. Very happy with my purchase!" —momtojsh
Get it from Amazon for $20.93+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 regular and wide and 10 styles).
7. A pair of classic and comfy mini Ugg boots that are lined with sheepskin to ensure peak coziness. Plus, they're easy to slip on so you have one less thing to worry about before darting out the door.
Promising review: “Can’t go wrong with Ugg boots! These are super comfortable and warm. They hit just above the ankle, which is super cute paired some rolled-up jeans. These fit as expected. I would definitely recommend!" —R. Warne
Get them from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 15 colors).
8. Mid-calf lace-up boots with a slip-resistant outsole and warm faux fur lining to get you through the winter. PLUS, they have a secret small zipper pocket if you need somewhere safe to keep cards and extra cash!
Promising review: "I love these boots! My feet are always cold at work, but I stand for nine hours straight every day, so I have to be comfortable. These are the first boots I have found that I am comfortable in standing all day. They have fur on the inside and are soft. The boot has a little wiggle room, so I can wear thick socks without them being tight. They have good traction for walking around outside in snow or ice. I can’t say enough about how great these boots are! You won’t be disappointed!" —MamaMoRx
Get it from Amazon for $46.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in five colors).
9. Cushy lace-up loafers boasting over 22,000 5-star ratings from reviewers who love how lightweight and comfortable they are. Plus, lots of shoppers swear these feel more like wearing slippers than shoes!
Promising review: "GOAT. These are SO cute, even more so in person. I LOVE them. I don't think you could go wrong no matter what color you buy. So easy to slip on quickly, but also great for all-day wear. Like a shoe and a slipper had a baby... and SO cute to dress up or down. Highly recommend." —Sommer Skrzyniarz
Get them from Amazon for $38.47+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 15 styles).
10. Or a faux-fur–lined version if you're looking for a little extra warmth to keep your feet nice and toasty.
Promising review: "My husband got these for me for Christmas, and I love them. They fit snugly at first, but are the most comfortable slip on-type shoes I've had. They're lightweight and easy and convenient to slip on, and the faux-fur lining is so soft and adds a little bit of warmth." —Vaeda
Get it from Amazon for $29.98 (available in sizes 5–11 and in six colors).
11. *OR* a faux-fur–lined version with a foldable cuff that'll be a cozy paradise for your chilly feet.
Promising review: "Love these! So cute and cozy. I find this brand to run true to size, and these fit the same as my other Dudes. Not fully fur lined, just partially. But that’s fine for me, as I am wearing these for a cozy fall shoe and not a winter snow boot." —darkski2610
Get it from Amazon for $32.48+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 11 colors).
12. Amazingly comfortable Dr. Scholl's shoes reviewers love for making a day full of walking easy on their feet *and* for being warm enough to wear even when it's cold out!
Promising review: "These are by far my favorite shoe. I have three pairs, and I’ve worn them to walk miles and miles in Europe and on vacation. I found them comfy right off the bat, but they do loosen up a bit after wear. They are warmer than other sneakers, which works great for spring, winter, and fall. I have average (average width, average arch) size 10 feet, and the size 10 was a perfect fit." —Pagan45
Get it from Amazon for $46.50+ (available in sizes 5–13 in regular and wide widths and in a variety of colors and patterns).
13. Or some Skechers walking shoes designed to revolutionize your walking experience with responsive cushioning, a rebound insole, and a mesh fabric upper to help keep your feet happy no matter how many steps you take.
Promising review: "This is my third pair (although slightly different makes). They always fit well, give me good support, and are comfy for work or play. I wear them in the spring, fall, and winter months." —Crystal Koster
Get them from Amazon for $40+ (available in sizes 5–13 in regular, narrow, and wide widths and 26 colors).