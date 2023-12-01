41 Futuristic Gifts That’ll Make Them Feel Like They're Living In 3023

1. A lightsaber umbrella so they can use the Force to fend off the rain.
It's powered by three AAA batteries (not included) and has seven LED color options. There's an on/off button as well as a flashlight on the bottom!
Promising review: "This umbrella ROCKS! It was a gift for my husband. It dries quickly so he doesn't have to carry around a dripping umbrella. The 'saber' aspect of it has the option to choose a color or even have them alternate. They all look really vivid and beautiful, especially at night. The flashlight on the bottom is really helpful at night when we're walking our dog, too. My husband gets tons of comments on this umbrella, and I plan to buy more in the future. Really, it's the coolest umbrella ever." —TrivialShark388
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in six colors).
2. A self-stirring mug that does a bang-up job blending sugar and creamer into coffee all on its own!
Check out a TikTok of the self-stirring mug in action.
Promising review: "I'm a huge fan of coffee, and I need it in daily life. Absolutely loving this new cup! Easy and quick to mix your coffee and milk. Pretty handy! Cleaning the cup couldn't be easier with the self-stirring function. Just put a little dab of soap, fill the mug half way with water, turn it on, and let it do its own thing." —Lina
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in five colors).
3. And a Mr. Coffee mug warmer so their hot, life-giving coffee stays the perfect temperature from the first sip to the last — no matter how long it takes them to drink it!
Promising review: "It's going on a little over a year since I got this coffee warmer, and I felt I needed to let everyone know that this is the best coffee warmer I've gotten. I work 7 a.m.–5 p.m. and it is on the entire time, five to six days a week. It keeps my tea at just the right temperature. Not scalding or room temperature like other warmers I've purchased. The 60-inch cord is long enough to go across my large desk. The hot plate is 3.25 inches in diameter, making it the right size for even my large-bottomed coffee mug. It's not cumbersome having it sit on my desk." —Christin Fern
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
4. A pack of Magical Flames they can drop on any wood fire to miraculously change its color into a long-lasting, vibrant rainbow that'll delight them and their guests.
Promising review: "So cool! A great way to add a little bit of simple fun to our bonfires! The color lasts a LONG time and is vibrant! In fact, long after the fire went out down to coals, the next day we built another fire and were surprised to see a few colored flames come up from the coals/ash. No smell." — Cathryn
Get a pack of 25 from Amazon for $25.95 (available in two colors and as a pack of 10, 12, and 50).
5. A TikTok-famous bagless, touchless stationary vacuum to make them wonder why they ever owned a regular dustpan. No more bending over and transporting their filth to the trash can — now they can just sweep directly over to this ingenious device and watch it slurp up every last crumb.
After debris is collected into the vacuum's canister, an indicator light will turn on to let you know when the canister is full and ready to be emptied out. Pull the canister out and dump debris into the trash without spilling crumbs and dirt everywhere.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor... I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into, and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in nine colors).
6. A rechargeable hand warmer with three temperature levels for anyone whose hands are always cold. Plus, they can even use it to charge their phone!
Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold, and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm, but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g., sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well." —RK
Get it from Amazon for $20.92+ (available in a variety of colors/styles and two-packs).
7. A first-of-its-kind, plant-based Youthforia color-changing oil blush — it'll react to their skin’s natural pH to instantly give them the perfect shade of natural flush that complements their skin tone. They can use it on its own or on top of foundation for a little extra vibrancy. If someone on your list is obsessed with trying the best TikTok beauty finds, they've probably been eyeing this stuff.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on!
Promising review: "I'd give it 10 stars if I could. After turning 40, I've not been happy with my blush or tinted moisturizers. More often than not, they either pill or settle into my pores, etc. I don't wear very much makeup, and I'm surely no makeup artist. I'm sure I'm doing something wrong, but to be honest, I'm not willing to put the time or effort into learning at this point in life. YOUTHFORIA to the rescue! This stuff is awesome. I can use it to create nothing more than a healthy glow, or can build it for more if I care to. It is undetectable once on the skin, and it lasts all day." —Kate F.
Get it from Amazon for $36.
8. An incredibly detailed, dual-color moon-shaped light they can leave on its perch or carry around with them to make their space feel extra cozy.
Promising review: "These moons charge up fast with a cord (with a cool 'blue moon' color when charging) and then once charged, they are completely free from cords or any connection dependence. They light up with a very detailed real moon surface design in white or yellow, and it will totally mesmerize you. You can literally 'hold the whole moon in your hand' and use it as a cordless and battery-free lamp, a nightlight, a lantern, or a quasi-candle in the dark. The wood stand is sleek and super easy to assemble and is a perfect accent to any room décor. These moons are the best gift for friends, family, co-workers, kids, pets, and spouses." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.59+ (available in four sizes and three color combos).
9. A Rocketbook smart reusable notebook that'll blast their handwritten notes and doodles straight to their preferred cloud service so they can save them forever. Then they can simply wipe the pages blank using the included cloth and start fresh without constantly having to buy a new notebook!
This is especially useful for students or anyone else who's always taking notes! The package includes the notebook (with 36 dotted pages), a Pilot Pen, and microfiber cleaning cloth. There's another version of Rocketbook that includes a planner!
Promising review: "I absolutely love these books. It’s so easy to take notes and upload them to the Rocketbook app and view them later. It also allows for me to only use one notebook for all my classes. Given that I can upload my notes — it makes it so much easier to study. Personally, I have a habit of losing the notes I take in class so having them uploaded to the app makes it easy and convenient to look at them when I need them. Overall, Rocketbook has really changed my academic life. I’m definitely going to continue to buy their products." —Justice A.
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in two sizes and 16 colors)..
10. A HyperChiller device — it'll turn any hot or cold non-carbonated drink into an iced one in *less than 60 seconds* WITHOUT watering it down. It's great for turning steaming hot coffee into iced coffee immediately, but they should also try it out with wine, cocktails, and other beverages they might wanna chill quickly!
Promising review: "Got this for my boyfriend who hates hot coffee but makes his coffee with the Keurig. This little thing fits right on the freezer door, cleans really easily, and cools down whatever you put into it so quickly. We have even used it to cool down wine and other spirits that aren't carbonated. It beats adding ice to a drink you don't want to water down!" —J_Thrill
Get it from Amazon for $17.49+ (available in five colors).