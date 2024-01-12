Skip To Content
    31 Fun Products Because Sometimes It’s The Little Things That Make This Strange Life Make Sense

    Even just knowing some of these things exist might brighten your day, tbh.

    Jonathan Mazzei
    by Jonathan Mazzei

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover here to be your new main squeeze. All you have to do is simply massage it onto your damp skin in a circular motion, and it'll gently but effectively pull out whiteheads, blackheads, and other pore-clogging ickies all on its own. 

    A black small octopus shaped remover in a reviewer's hand
    the cap off to show the salt on the top of the remover
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, and it smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust

    Get it from Amazon for $12.50.  

    2. A TikTok-famous 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle known for being the most-backed puzzle in the history of Kickstarter. This whimsically-illustrated, colorful, and magical puzzle takes you on a journey through a rich and unique world, full of surprises, incredible detail, optical illusions, 50+ Easter eggs, and a mind-blowing twist ending designed by magicians.

    close-up of a section of the puzzle showing its whimsical illustration style
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" —Nlbrimberry

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99.

    3. A set of custom stickers — simply upload a photo of your pet, your S.O., or maybe even your *celeb crush* if you want their face on high-quality, matte vinyl stickers. Plus, they're waterproof as well as microwave- and dishwasher-safe so you can use 'em to decorate everything from phone cases to mugs!

    hand holding a small sticker of a dog's face with a full sheet of the same sticker under it
    a small sticker of the writer's husband's face
    Amazon, Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

    And all you have to do is click "Customize Now" and then upload a well-lit image! BTW, My Sticker Face is a small business.

    Promising review: "I think this might be one of the best things I've ever bought on Amazon. I bought one sheet for my mom for Christmas, and they just came. She hasn't seen them, but I know they'll crack her up. They look fantastic. I'll definitely buy more!!" —Claudia

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99.

    4. A decorative cat towel that just wants to look cute while ~hangin' out~ in your kitchen or bathroom. My advice to you: add a pair of these to your cart right MEOW!

    an orange cat towel and a black cat towel hanging from a reviewer's oven door
    a white cat towel and an orange cat towel hanging from a reviewer's towel rack
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I did not buy this to actually use as a towel. To me it doesn’t seem like it would be good at serving this purpose as the material is not very absorbent, however it is great for decoration purposes. It is really, really adorable! I love how there’s little snap buttons to keep it in place. I highly recommend this as a decorative gift for the cat lover in your life or for yourself if you love kitties! Great purchase!" —Crystal

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in 20 designs). 

    5. An ugly Renaissance cats calendar — prepare to be ~purrrty~ shocked and delighted by what each month has to offer, thanks to the brilliant and twisted minds of 16th-century artists. 

    the january and february pages, which feature renaissance-era illustrations of cats that don't look like cats at all
    Decor Hardcore / Etsy

    Decor Hardcore is a small business based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    Promising review: "My brother, sister, and I decided to buy fun esoteric calendars for each other for Hanukkah. My sister is a huge cat lover and this made her day. 100 out of 10 would buy again!" —Gwendy7769

    Get it from Decor Hardcore on Etsy for $33.52 (available in two sizes; there's also an ugly Renaissance dog paintings version).

    6. A clever mug that looks an entire pot of coffee for anyone who can't get through the day without their favorite beverage.

    reviewer photo of mug with coffee beans inside
    reviewer photo of coffee in the mug
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Some reviewers even use this to store and display beans!

    Promising review: "I bought this mug for my dad who just started at an office job. He absolutely loves it! He enjoys making dad jokes about drinking a whole pot of coffee in the morning. The silicone lid is great to keep it warm and makes it easy to drink out of. It's made of thin glass, so its not as sturdy as a mug and it gets hotter, but it's great quality and made well." —tess

    Get it from Amazon for $24.97.

    7. smudge-proof eyeliner stamp if you love a winged-eye look but hate how long it takes you to apply it yourself. This stamp makes it quick and easy so you can speed up your routine and get perfect results every time!

    reviewer wearing cat-eye look created with the winged eyeliner stamp and dark blue lipstick
    reviewer holds two stamps, which each have a slightly curved end for adding a winged eye to black eyeliner
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    This tool is double-sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye!

    The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty

    Promising review: "You need this stamp! I have never in my life been able to draw a wing properly. Ever. I kept seeing this advertised everywhere and thought, what the heck. Super easy to use, you don't need a lot of practice. I love that it's highly pigmented as well. I originally wanted the medium (classic) size but it's on backorder. I opted for the 8-mm mini size instead, and I'm glad I did. I think the size is appropriate for the shape and size of my eye. All in all, great purchase!!!" —SaraPo

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three sizes and a combo pack).

    8. A super cute book-shaped flower vase for all the bookworms out there who wanna give their flowers a more ~literary~ home.

    A clear book-shaped vase with flowers coming out of it
    A clear red version of the base with colorful flowers propped on a desk
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five colors). 

    9. A pair of prism spectacles ingeniously designed to help you comfortably recline without struggling to watch TV, read, or use your devices. 

    a reviewer using the glasses to read on their kindle
    reviewer wearing glasses and taking a funny selfie showing their eyes reflected in the prism mirrors
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I didn't know what I was missing until I used this. My life is now complete. If you enjoy comfort and lazy binge-watching but don't care how ridiculous you look wearing these, then you have found Nirvana. My glasses fit in these just fine. Takes a minute to get used to, then it becomes your reason to live. Expect people to laugh at you, but forgive them for they know not what they are missing." —Michael Boyd

    Get them from Amazon for $13.88.

    10. A silicone crab utensil holder — it just wants to help out when you need an extra hand (or claw) in the kitchen to hold onto your spoon. 

    zoomed out view of the crab sitting on the edge of a pot
    a close up of a reviewer's crab utensil holder
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Probably the coolest holder I have ever seen. Bought it for my wife and she loves it and thinks it's cute. I laugh when I look at it, just cool as all! Hangs on all of our pots and pans, stays cool. Easy to clean and looks awesome. Great addition to any kitchen. Works great, does exactly what it is intended to do!" —Logan E.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in four colors). 

    11. And a Dracula-inspired garlic chopper named ~Gracula~ that — unlike the real Dracula — isn't afraid of garlic. Now you can make your meals as garlicky as you want without your fingers reeking all day long.

    a tiny garlic chopper designed to look like a vampire
    Model using the garlic chopper
    Amazon

    They can also use it to chop nuts, fruits, and veggies!

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her, which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L

    Get it from Amazon for $25.95.

    12. A suction cup drink holder to keep your fave beverage within reach, whether you're taking a quick shower or chilling in the tub.

    the wine holder mounted on a tub surround with a wine glass
    Reviewer reaches for a beer in the drink holder in the shower
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Such a simple idea, how is this just coming into my life now? I didn't think showers could get any better but now I have a brew/wine within reach at all times. Really helps take the edge off after a long day. The thing is way sturdier than you'd expect, I've tugged on it and it's not going anywhere. The slotted design allows you to use stemmed wineglasses too. A truly perfect product. This $13 piece of plastic is working as hard as my therapist and I stan." —Steven

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six colors).

    13. A dino nugget pillow so you can get cozy and dream about your favorite snack. 

    reviewer holding up stegosaurus nugget pillow
    two nugget pillows photographed by reviewer
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dino chicken nugget pillow is a real Jurassic dream come true! It's the perfect cuddle companion for all the paleontologists-in-training or anyone with an insatiable appetite for comfort. Just be careful not to accidentally take a bite while you're napping, because it looks deliciously deceiving!" —LadyTee

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in multiple styles, two sizes, and in multipacks).

    14. Or a microwaveable, lavender-scented weighted plushie for when you need something cute, soft, and warm to help you drift off to sleep. Snuggling with this thing is basically a form of self-care all on its own.

    the manatee heating pad on a reviewer's bed
    the manatee on a different reviewer's lap
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This product changed my life. Seriously, I never knew I could love an inanimate object so much. His heavy body is so comforting, at the end of the day all I want is a hug. He even helped me quit nicotine. Instead of reaching for the Juul, I would reach for his big belly instead. I'm not even joking. This guy is the best thing I have ever spent my money on. Do yourself a favor and get a Warmie." —Bryan & Dana

    "I bought this for cramps and the occasional aches and pains. He is absolutely perfect. He is so cute and adorable and I find myself reaching for him even when I am not in pain. He’s so snuggly and perfect to cuddle up with and is great for anxiety." —Samantha

    Get it from Amazon for $28.34

    15. A pair of BPA-free, reusable glowing chopsticks so you can pretend you're dining in a galaxy far, far away...

    the two lightsaber chopsticks glowing green
    a gif of a buzzfeed editor using the glowing, blue chopsticks to eat sushi
    www.amazon.com, Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I bought these for my dad for Christmas and let me tell you, this was the best gift I think I’ve ever given him. These are so fun and definitely easy to use/clean. Would 100% recommend these." —Alyssa Cannon

    Get the pack of two pairs from Amazon for $13.97 (available in two styles).

    16. A set of nostalgic NES cartridge coasters for the gamers out there who would love to rest their drink on their fave retro games.

    a reviewer's coaster collection which includes Super Mario Bros, Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Duck Hunt, and Excitebike
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Everyone talks about them and wants them! This has been an amazing gift! Something simple and not expensive to just surprise someone else. The size seems perfect for all kind of drinks and so far they don’t seem to be getting ruined by the water so they are perfect! I've recommended them for friends as they keep asking where I got them." —Isaira

    Get a set of eight from Amazon for $9.99

    17. A dimmable sad duck nightlight that'll have you saying "SAAAAAME" at the end of long work days. You'll love having someone cute to commiserate with, and the yellowish glow will help brighten your evenings now that the days are tragically getting shorter. 

    A light up duck laying on its side with a face of just complete bone deep existential despair
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available also as a dog or pear).

    18. Or a plug-in color-shifting mushroom light if you could use more of a colorful ~fun-guy~ energy to brighten up your home. 

    buzzfeed editor holding white plug with pastel mushrooms and leaves blooming out of it
    the LED color shifting mushrooms in the dark
    Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. It's super cute, and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99