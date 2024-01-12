31 Fun Products Because Sometimes It’s The Little Things That Make This Strange Life Make Sense

1. An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover here to be your new main squeeze. All you have to do is simply massage it onto your damp skin in a circular motion, and it'll gently but effectively pull out whiteheads, blackheads, and other pore-clogging ickies all on its own.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, and it smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
2. A TikTok-famous 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle known for being the most-backed puzzle in the history of Kickstarter. This whimsically-illustrated, colorful, and magical puzzle takes you on a journey through a rich and unique world, full of surprises, incredible detail, optical illusions, 50+ Easter eggs, and a mind-blowing twist ending designed by magicians.
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" —Nlbrimberry
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
3. A set of custom stickers — simply upload a photo of your pet, your S.O., or maybe even your *celeb crush* if you want their face on high-quality, matte vinyl stickers. Plus, they're waterproof as well as microwave- and dishwasher-safe so you can use 'em to decorate everything from phone cases to mugs!
And all you have to do is click "Customize Now" and then upload a well-lit image! BTW, My Sticker Face is a small business.
Promising review: "I think this might be one of the best things I've ever bought on Amazon. I bought one sheet for my mom for Christmas, and they just came. She hasn't seen them, but I know they'll crack her up. They look fantastic. I'll definitely buy more!!" —Claudia
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
4. A decorative cat towel that just wants to look cute while ~hangin' out~ in your kitchen or bathroom. My advice to you: add a pair of these to your cart right MEOW!
Promising review: "I did not buy this to actually use as a towel. To me it doesn’t seem like it would be good at serving this purpose as the material is not very absorbent, however it is great for decoration purposes. It is really, really adorable! I love how there’s little snap buttons to keep it in place. I highly recommend this as a decorative gift for the cat lover in your life or for yourself if you love kitties! Great purchase!" —Crystal
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in 20 designs).
5. An ugly Renaissance cats calendar — prepare to be ~purrrty~ shocked and delighted by what each month has to offer, thanks to the brilliant and twisted minds of 16th-century artists.
Decor Hardcore is a small business based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Promising review: "My brother, sister, and I decided to buy fun esoteric calendars for each other for Hanukkah. My sister is a huge cat lover and this made her day. 100 out of 10 would buy again!" —Gwendy7769
Get it from Decor Hardcore on Etsy for $33.52 (available in two sizes; there's also an ugly Renaissance dog paintings version).
6. A clever mug that looks an entire pot of coffee for anyone who can't get through the day without their favorite beverage.
Some reviewers even use this to store and display beans!
Promising review: "I bought this mug for my dad who just started at an office job. He absolutely loves it! He enjoys making dad jokes about drinking a whole pot of coffee in the morning. The silicone lid is great to keep it warm and makes it easy to drink out of. It's made of thin glass, so its not as sturdy as a mug and it gets hotter, but it's great quality and made well." —tess
Get it from Amazon for $24.97.
7. A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp if you love a winged-eye look but hate how long it takes you to apply it yourself. This stamp makes it quick and easy so you can speed up your routine and get perfect results every time!
This tool is double-sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye!
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty.
Promising review: "You need this stamp! I have never in my life been able to draw a wing properly. Ever. I kept seeing this advertised everywhere and thought, what the heck. Super easy to use, you don't need a lot of practice. I love that it's highly pigmented as well. I originally wanted the medium (classic) size but it's on backorder. I opted for the 8-mm mini size instead, and I'm glad I did. I think the size is appropriate for the shape and size of my eye. All in all, great purchase!!!" —SaraPo
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three sizes and a combo pack).
8. A super cute book-shaped flower vase for all the bookworms out there who wanna give their flowers a more ~literary~ home.
9. A pair of prism spectacles ingeniously designed to help you comfortably recline without struggling to watch TV, read, or use your devices.
Promising review: "I didn't know what I was missing until I used this. My life is now complete. If you enjoy comfort and lazy binge-watching but don't care how ridiculous you look wearing these, then you have found Nirvana. My glasses fit in these just fine. Takes a minute to get used to, then it becomes your reason to live. Expect people to laugh at you, but forgive them for they know not what they are missing." —Michael Boyd
Get them from Amazon for $13.88.
10. A silicone crab utensil holder — it just wants to help out when you need an extra hand (or claw) in the kitchen to hold onto your spoon.
Promising review: "Probably the coolest holder I have ever seen. Bought it for my wife and she loves it and thinks it's cute. I laugh when I look at it, just cool as all! Hangs on all of our pots and pans, stays cool. Easy to clean and looks awesome. Great addition to any kitchen. Works great, does exactly what it is intended to do!" —Logan E.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in four colors).
11. And a Dracula-inspired garlic chopper named ~Gracula~ that — unlike the real Dracula — isn't afraid of garlic. Now you can make your meals as garlicky as you want without your fingers reeking all day long.
They can also use it to chop nuts, fruits, and veggies!
Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her, which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L
Get it from Amazon for $25.95.
12. A suction cup drink holder to keep your fave beverage within reach, whether you're taking a quick shower or chilling in the tub.
Promising review: "Such a simple idea, how is this just coming into my life now? I didn't think showers could get any better but now I have a brew/wine within reach at all times. Really helps take the edge off after a long day. The thing is way sturdier than you'd expect, I've tugged on it and it's not going anywhere. The slotted design allows you to use stemmed wineglasses too. A truly perfect product. This $13 piece of plastic is working as hard as my therapist and I stan." —Steven
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six colors).
13. A dino nugget pillow so you can get cozy and dream about your favorite snack.
Promising review: "This dino chicken nugget pillow is a real Jurassic dream come true! It's the perfect cuddle companion for all the paleontologists-in-training or anyone with an insatiable appetite for comfort. Just be careful not to accidentally take a bite while you're napping, because it looks deliciously deceiving!" —LadyTee
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in multiple styles, two sizes, and in multipacks).
14. Or a microwaveable, lavender-scented weighted plushie for when you need something cute, soft, and warm to help you drift off to sleep. Snuggling with this thing is basically a form of self-care all on its own.
Promising reviews: "This product changed my life. Seriously, I never knew I could love an inanimate object so much. His heavy body is so comforting, at the end of the day all I want is a hug. He even helped me quit nicotine. Instead of reaching for the Juul, I would reach for his big belly instead. I'm not even joking. This guy is the best thing I have ever spent my money on. Do yourself a favor and get a Warmie." —Bryan & Dana
"I bought this for cramps and the occasional aches and pains. He is absolutely perfect. He is so cute and adorable and I find myself reaching for him even when I am not in pain. He’s so snuggly and perfect to cuddle up with and is great for anxiety." —Samantha
Get it from Amazon for $28.34.
15. A pair of BPA-free, reusable glowing chopsticks so you can pretend you're dining in a galaxy far, far away...
Promising review: "I bought these for my dad for Christmas and let me tell you, this was the best gift I think I’ve ever given him. These are so fun and definitely easy to use/clean. Would 100% recommend these." —Alyssa Cannon
Get the pack of two pairs from Amazon for $13.97 (available in two styles).
16. A set of nostalgic NES cartridge coasters for the gamers out there who would love to rest their drink on their fave retro games.
Promising review: "Everyone talks about them and wants them! This has been an amazing gift! Something simple and not expensive to just surprise someone else. The size seems perfect for all kind of drinks and so far they don’t seem to be getting ruined by the water so they are perfect! I've recommended them for friends as they keep asking where I got them." —Isaira
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $9.99.
17. A dimmable sad duck nightlight that'll have you saying "SAAAAAME" at the end of long work days. You'll love having someone cute to commiserate with, and the yellowish glow will help brighten your evenings now that the days are tragically getting shorter.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available also as a dog or pear).
18. Or a plug-in color-shifting mushroom light if you could use more of a colorful ~fun-guy~ energy to brighten up your home.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. It's super cute, and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.