39 Comfy Clothing Items You Can Wear Without Feeling Like You Just Rolled Out Of Bed

Promising review: "I liked these when I tried them on and after wearing them for a few hours, I ordered four more pairs. These are perhaps the most comfortable thing I have ever worn, that includes a pretty awesome cashmere lounge set. They looked cute running errands and were so perfect for chores of all kind, including outside on a hot winter day (gotta love Florida). I have made a lot of Amazon purchases (a whole lot, lots of lots), and these are definitely in my top five." —Kindle Customer

Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XS–5XL and in 27 colors).