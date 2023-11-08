54 Extra Special Gifts For Birthdays That Always Get Lumped Into Holidays

1. A gorgeous constellation print that lets you customize the constellation, location, title, date, and font color to make it even more of a romantic and thoughtful gift for someone who shines bright in your life.
Finch & Cotter is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based small business run by husband-and-wife duo Jeff and Niki.
Promising review: "Probably one of the best shops I’ve dealt with on Etsy ever! Amazing customer service — everything felt personalized and intimate from beginning to finish. Packaged perfectly. And absolutely BEAUTIFULLY made. I couldn’t be happier with my purchase. I got this for my husband for our one-year anniversary, and I know he’s just going to love it. I absolutely plan on ordered more from this shop. Thank you for making our big day so special! This is a 6-star shop!" —Natalie
Shipping info: Orders are estimated to arrive within 6 to 11 days. See the estimated arrival date range for your zip code on the listing.
Get it from Finch & Cotter on Etsy for $28+ (available in four sizes, as well as with matting and framing options).
2. Talking Bingo and Bluey plush dolls your little ones will LOVE!
Promising review: "I bought this for my grandson because he loves Bluey. The minute the Bluey song played he just lit up and smiled. It was well worth the purchase to see the smile on his face." —Lille Bowler
Get it from Amazon for $16.89+ (available in Bingo or Bluey).
3. A cushioned bath pillow to ensure that their head *and* back are both as comfy as possible while they enjoy some much-deserved relaxation time in the tub.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! Five stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any press\ure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $42.99.
4. A super comfy heated eye massager so they can bask in the ultimate relaxation after a long day. This device has five different massage modes to help relieve pain from eye strain and headaches, *and* it can play music via Bluetooth!
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in three colors).
5. A Love Lingual card game to bring you and your partner even closer. Whether you've just started dating or have been together for decades, this game will strengthen your connection with questions designed to create fun and powerful convos on topics like family, intimacy, the past, the future, yourself, your relationship, and more <3.
Promising review: "Got this for my husband for our anniversary this year and we absolutely love these cards! They provoke such good, deep, loving, funny, and insightful conversations with your partner. We like to answer a couple each night at dinner!" —Celest Rayanne
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in two levels and a Spanish-language version).
6. Or a game for couples that'll help you and your partner get to know each other better through meaningful conversations, funny challenges, and fun competitions you can even play with other couples to find out who knows who best.
Promising review: "Bought this game for me and my girlfriend without really knowing what to expect. We had 20 minutes to kill before dinner so we thought we would give it a try, we ended up having so much fun that we played for over two hours and skipped our dinner reservations to keep playing. This is a great game for any couple, regardless of how long you have been dating, because it goes beyond your usual boring surface-level questions along with adding fun and unique challenges/dares. If you're looking for the perfect couples' gift, look no further! I will definitely be buying a few as holiday gifts for some couples on my list." —JP Johl
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
7. A speedy RC car both kids *and* adults will love thanks to the easy-to-use, long-range remote control, rechargeable batteries, and the ability to withstand rugged surfaces. VROOM VROOM!
Promising review: "I’ve bought many RC cars ranging from $20–$500, and this one is by far the best RC car yet. It’s been able to handle rough riding — muddy terrain, water, and massive jumps off ramps. I will definitely be buying more. In fact, half the neighborhood bought one after seeing my son drive his around. I would say this is for a more 'experienced' operator, but it’s so well built, it can also handle a newbie. It’s fast though, so if you are new to the RC world, drive it with caution." —ShearSassyStyles
Get it from Amazon for $74.99+ (available in four sizes and 15 colors).
8. A first-of-its-kind, plant-based Youthforia color-changing oil blush — it'll react to their skin’s natural pH to instantly give them the perfect shade of natural flush that complements their skin tone. They can use it on its own or on top of foundation for a little extra vibrancy. If someone on your list is obsessed with trying the best TikTok beauty finds, they've probably been eyeing this stuff.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on!
Promising review: "I'd give it 10 stars if I could. After turning 40, I've not been happy with my blush or tinted moisturizers. More often than not, they either pill or settle into my pores, etc. I don't wear very much makeup, and I'm surely no makeup artist. I'm sure I'm doing something wrong, but to be honest, I'm not willing to put the time or effort into learning at this point in life. YOUTHFORIA to the rescue! This stuff is awesome. I can use it to create nothing more than a healthy glow, or can build it for more if I care to. It is undetectable once on the skin, and it lasts all day." —Kate F.
Get it from Amazon for $36.
9. The Book with No Pictures — a groundbreaking children's book by The Office's own B.J. Novak that'll leave you and your little one crying with laughter every single time. 😂
The book is recommended for ages 5–8.
Promising review: "Our 4-year-old is always pestering us to 'let me see the pictures' of her books every night, making storytime drag on forever, so I thought this would be great to chill her out at bedtime. NOT! She laughs so hard she gets the hiccups and has tears rolling down her face by the time we're two thirds through the book! What a perfect idea!" —Straight Outta the Suburbs
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
10. A dimmable sad duck night-light that'll have them saying "SAAAAAME" at the end of long work days. They'll love having someone cute to commiserate with, and the yellowish glow will help brighten and warm up their space.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp...but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available also as a chick, dog, and pear).
11. A compact kid's drum set to give the gift of music to all the little rockers out there. While it's by no means a professional adult drum kit, lots of reviewers are surprised by how much better it is than other more toy-like sets.
Promising review: "Amazing quality. This is a legit drum kit. Perfect for a beginner but gives them a real experience with sound, set up, and quality. With such a low price, I was skeptical, but when they arrived, I couldn’t believe it! It wasn’t a toy or a poor attempt of an instrument. They are even made out of quality wood like expensive full-size drum sets. Being a former drummer myself, my expectations were low with this set. I can’t say enough how impressed I am with these. My son is 7 and it fits him perfectly." —Legacy
Get it from Amazon for $209.99+ (available in six colors).
12. An easy-to-use cold brew maker so they can stop spending money on Starbucks and make their fave beverage at home!
Promising review: "This cold brew jar is awesome! I haven’t bought cold brew from the store since I purchased this! Super easy to use and no leaks! Fits great in my fridge on the door, and the material of the jar is great!" —Keri Wilburn
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in two sizes and with or without a handle).