34 Things That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses

The suction can be pretty strong, so use caution and try a small amount of suction first and work your way up if necessary.

Promising review: "Oh. My. Goodness!! Where has this been all my life? I have always been a bug magnet — I can be in a group of people, and I’m the only one getting bitten. This morning, I went to a plant nursery and forgot to put on bug spray. On the 10-minute drive home, I could feel the welts rising on my calves from all the mosquito bites. The first thing I did when I got home was open my brand new Bug Bite Thing and get to work. By the time I finished treating my eight mosquito bites, the itchiness had reduced from distressingly distracting to a relatively minor irritation. Now, an hour later, I am completely itch-free!! I’ve not only found my saving grace, but everyone’s stocking stuffer this year. The product sounds too good to be true, but the relief is *real*!" —Philip J. Priest

Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in three colors and a two-pack).