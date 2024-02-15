34 Things That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses

1. A pair of ceiling fan charms so you'll finally be able to tell which one controls the fan and which controls the light without always pulling the wrong one first.
Promising review: "This is the definition of 'product you didn't know you needed because you didn't know it existed.' I was FOREVER pulling the wrong chain on our bedroom ceiling fan. (Want the light off? Oh no...now the fan's on high. Need to change the fan speed? Eek...now you're in the dark.) They're much better quality than I expected. They're actually quite heavy-duty pull chains, and they add a bit of fun to the decor." —LHD
Get them from Amazon for $5.88+ (available in six styles).
2. An RFID-blocking travel wallet with a whooooole lotta pockets and storage spaces for passports, boarding passes, credit cards, IDs, coins, pens, and more! Now you can keep everything conveniently in one place so there's no more scrambling to find important belongings while traveling. It even has a cellphone pouch!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese Yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 37 colors).
3. A clever coffee pod tray ingeniously designed to let you take advantage of underused space and store your pods under shelves, cabinets, and countertops!
Promising review: "This space saver K-Cup is wonderful! It is attractive and keep my counter clutter-free. It is lightweight but very sturdy. I would highly recommend this for anyone wanting to gain valuable counter space." —christine h
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
4. A jewelry cleaning stick capable of getting inside the nooks and crannies of your favorite jewels so they can sparkle and shine once again.
Promising review: "I use this to clean my engagement ring every week — sometimes every two weeks so I can REALLY see the difference, lol. It does a better job than the expensive liquid cleaner I bought from a high-end jeweler and it’s much easier and faster to use. Can’t recommend enough!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.48 (also available in packs of two or three).
5. A Cat Dancer toy no one expects their cats to love as much as they inexplicably do.
Honestly, I could spend all day LOLing at the review photos. And in case you're wondering what this thing is made of that drives cats so wild... it's literally a springy steel wire and rolled up cardboard — that's it. But 29,000+ reviewers LOVE it *and* it's under $5, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
Promising review: "This little toy is a miracle! Was skeptical at first since it’s such a simple design but my cat (who usually only plays for a couple of minutes) was obsessed with this toy from the moment I opened the package. Even more, he won’t let it out of his sight and brings it to me so he can play some more. Will be buying a lot more of these in the future!" —Amcooper2006
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
6. Or an interactive magic cat ball for anyone whose feline friend never gives them a moment of peace. This smart toy will move around randomly, automatically change direction after colliding with something, and shut off after 30 minutes in case your cat loses interest.
Promising review: “My cat is lazy, and a bit overweight. I wanted to find a toy that would encourage her to run around the house and exercise, and this does just that. At first she was a little hesitant to play, but after watching it zoom around the house for a while she got the hang of it and now 'hunts' it. She will chase this toy all over the house with ease. This little toy never gets caught or stuck on anything. The battery lasts forever and doesn't take too long to charge either. It's a great toy for a picky cat.” —Amber Mobley
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in six colors).
7. An unbelievably fast and easy-to-use Yonanas soft serve maker capable of turning any frozen fruit into a creamy, sorbet-like dessert in just minutes — *without* having to add any other ingredients! Plus, when you're done, all removable parts can go straight onto the top rack of the dishwasher, and the base simply wipes clean.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $34.69.
8. A drain cover if your tub is too shallow to even bother trying to enjoy a bath in. This'll give you a few extra inches of toasty water, without causing your overflow drain to make that obnoxious gulping sound that's the *opposite* of relaxing.
Don't worry, it doesn't block your overflow drain completely but rather moves it up several inches — there's a 1-inch hole at the top of this cover that still allows excess water to safely drain.
Promising review: "Can I give this thing 10 gold stars? I have a four foot bathtub (so small it should be illegal) so I used to bring a towel in the tub to cover myself just to keep warm because the water was so shallow. I've used this drain cover three times and now I literally bask in my Epsom salts baths. The silence is wonderful; I used to seethe at hearing the precious bath water drip-drop down the overflow drain. Buy it, hands-down a peace preserver." —M. Smith
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in nine colors).
9. A Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer for anyone who wants salon-worthy results with minimal time and effort! It's much quicker and easier than using a dryer, flat iron, or curling iron, because it uses special vents that help your hair dry faster without becoming damaged.
Plus, it's under $50, which should make you second guess spending $500+ on a Dyson Airwrap.
The oval brush design smooths the hair and the round edges create volume — leaving you with a salon-worthy blowout at home. It also has two heat and speed settings and a cool option. While it's designed to work on all hair textures (reviewers with 2b–4c hair mentioned it working for them), some reviewers with 4a-4c hair say it didn’t work the best for them. For a brush designed with coilier hair in mind, check out the Revlon One-Step paddle brush!
Promising review: "I wanted to try this because I had tried the Dyson hair tool and loved it, but didn’t necessarily want to pay the $500+ to buy one. This product works great and is budget friendly. Has a cool setting and then low, medium, and high for heat. I noticed my hair gets frizzy if I don’t do the heat but I do have bleached blonde hair. My hair looks and feels great! This product is very easy to use! I love it and would buy it again!" —TbearZ86xoxo
Get it from Amazon for $39.89.
10. An adjustable mug organizer set here to revolutionize the way you store your mugs. The expandable legs make it easy to securely stack mugs of different shapes and sizes so you can take advantage of unused vertical space in your cabinets.
Promising review: "I was wondering if it works on mismatched mugs and it does!! It cleared up a lot of space and makes a FANTASTIC addition to my kitchen tools to keep things organized!! Must have! Will buy again!" —J.D.
Get a set of six (to organize 12 mugs) from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
11. A genius meal planning pad so you'll have one less decision to make every day. It also includes a detachable shopping list so you can avoid having to make an extra trip to the store to pick up that one ingredient you forgot you needed.
Plus, it's got magnets on the back so you can easily hang it on your fridge! My very organized mom swears by these. They're made by a small biz that's all about pretty planners.
Promising review: "This simple tool is just what I need to get dinner organized for each week. Deciding what to cook one night at a time can be stressful for me, and the added time of running to the store for the day's missing ingredients can really add up. Sometimes we'd just give up and go out for dinner. This product has saved me time and money." —minmom24
Get it from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in five designs).
12. A bug bite suction tool reviewers say can help reduce itching and swelling from a mosquito, bee, or wasp sting by literally SUCKING the venom right out of your skin!
The suction can be pretty strong, so use caution and try a small amount of suction first and work your way up if necessary.
Promising review: "Oh. My. Goodness!! Where has this been all my life? I have always been a bug magnet — I can be in a group of people, and I’m the only one getting bitten. This morning, I went to a plant nursery and forgot to put on bug spray. On the 10-minute drive home, I could feel the welts rising on my calves from all the mosquito bites. The first thing I did when I got home was open my brand new Bug Bite Thing and get to work. By the time I finished treating my eight mosquito bites, the itchiness had reduced from distressingly distracting to a relatively minor irritation. Now, an hour later, I am completely itch-free!! I’ve not only found my saving grace, but everyone’s stocking stuffer this year. The product sounds too good to be true, but the relief is *real*!" —Philip J. Priest
Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in three colors and a two-pack).