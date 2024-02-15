34 Things That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses

Plus, it's under $50, which should make you second guess spending $500+ on a Dyson Airwrap.



The oval brush design smooths the hair and the round edges create volume — leaving you with a salon-worthy blowout at home. It also has two heat and speed settings and a cool option. While it's designed to work on all hair textures (reviewers with 2b–4c hair mentioned it working for them), some reviewers with 4a-4c hair say it didn’t work the best for them. For a brush designed with coilier hair in mind, check out the Revlon One-Step paddle brush!

Promising review: "I wanted to try this because I had tried the Dyson hair tool and loved it, but didn’t necessarily want to pay the $500+ to buy one. This product works great and is budget friendly. Has a cool setting and then low, medium, and high for heat. I noticed my hair gets frizzy if I don’t do the heat but I do have bleached blonde hair. My hair looks and feels great! This product is very easy to use! I love it and would buy it again!" —TbearZ86xoxo

Get it from Amazon for $39.89.