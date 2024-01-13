These 36 Products Prove That Cleaning Doesn’t Have To Be A Big Ol’ Pain

1. A jetted bathtub cleaner — it can get rid of the grime inside your jetted bathtub, Jacuzzi, or whirlpool in just *15 minutes* with basically no effort required on your end! Now you can actually enjoy using your tub instead of feeling like you're cooking in a bacteria soup.
Just fill up the bath, add a quarter of the bottle, wait 15 minutes for it to clean all the gross residue, then drain the tub! Each bottle cleans about four times, and it's septic safe. Check it out in action (and some very gross results) in this TikTok!
Oh Yuk is a small, family-owned business based in Minnesota that specializes in PhD chemist-formulated cleaning products for home appliances, from dishwashers and washing machines to hot tubs and jetted bathtubs.
Promising review: "I wish I could give this stuff 10 stars. I've been using my jetted tub daily for almost two years. Never seen any sign of issues with gunk in the pipes, but I thought I'd give this stuff try as part of my spring cleaning. OH. MY. WORD. I followed the directions on the website, not the bottle because the bottle directions are for maintenance and not the initial clean. For the initial clean I filled the tub, turned on the jets and added 6 ounces of Oh Yuk. Ran it for about an hour. It got pretty sudsy but not too bad. When I came to check, I found this slimy green grossness around the tub. So disgusting!!!!! I am going to run this monthly and will be buying the gallon next time because I never want to be without this stuff." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $17.84.
2. A spinning makeup brush cleaner because cleaning and drying your brushes by hand takes forever, and you have way better things to do. So why not let this device do the work for you? It swirls your brushes in soapy water until leftover makeup, dead skin cells, dirt, and debris are gone, and then spins the brush until it's dry.
It comes with the brush spinner, charging station, eight rubber collars that securely connect the makeup brush to the spinner, a glass bowl, and a splash guard ring.
Promising review: "I use my makeup brushes daily, and they get filthy. I've used other cleaners and this product wins hands down. The wand and the cleaner itself take all the hard work and do it for you, not to mention the brushes dry in seconds. This is the cleanest my brushes have ever been. Highly recommend." —Valerie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
3. A set of three drill brush attachments capable of making your surfaces look brand-new — without any scrubbing on your part! Just attach the brush head to your drill, turn it on, and watch all of that grime disappear so fast and easily, you'll think it's magic.
Need a drill? Here's one! And check out our Drill Brush attachment review for more on just how well it works.
Note: Each color of the Drill Brush attachment corresponds to the type of bristles they have, and each one is best suited for a specific type of cleaning job (for example, the yellow brush has medium bristles, best used for bathroom cleaning — bathtubs, showers, tile, and porcelain). Be sure to check the listing for which color is best for your intended purpose before buying!
Drill Brush is a small business based in New York that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from carpal tunnel and needed a way to clean without causing him harm.
Promising review: "I bought the yellow and use it regularly for cleaning shower tile, removing hard-water stains from glass (with Lime-A-Way), and even for my oven top. For the price, you can't beat it. They are good quality and the different sizes are convenient for different jobs. Gonna get a red set next for the tougher jobs!" —Emir D Hayric
Get the set of three from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors with different bristle types).
4. A jar of The Pink Stuff, which is beloved by reviewers for how little effort it takes to quickly and easily remove stains, rust, discoloration, and other stubborn marks from metal, ceramic tiles, saucepans, grills, and much more — without leaving behind any scratches!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in three sizes and multipacks).
5. A lovely smelling and powerful odor-eliminating spray — if you've spent forever scrubbing away at pet messes, but *still* can't seem to get rid of the odor, simply spray this stuff for a fast and low-effort solution! And when it's done, it'll leave behind the scent of fresh-squeezed oranges instead of irritating chemicals.
While reviewers love the way this stuff deals with gross smells, you shouldn't spray it directly on pets!
Promising review: "LOVE this stuff! Great smell, and stains come right out! New puppy went frequently in one room. That room stunk even after using almost a whole bottle of a different cleaner! I sprayed one time with this, and all the smell was gone! In the pics, the before is of a puppy accident after cleanup with paper towels, and the after picture shows how it looked after using Angry Orange." —Jamie L Stewart
Get it from Amazon for $17.96+ (available in three sizes).
6. Or a gallon of pet urine stain and odor eliminator perfect for pet owners who are desperate to remove spots and smells. Simply apply it to the area and let the enzymes gobble up all the gross stuff you don't feel like spending forever scrubbing away at. Then just blot and let air dry, and you can cross it off your to-do list!
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.
Promising review: "Y’all! This stuff is AMAZING! I sprayed the carpet thoroughly to where it was pretty saturated and let it sit overnight. Let me just say I was EXTREMELY impressed. The carpet was brighter, smelled fresher and it wasn’t stiff how other carpet cleaners tend to leave your carpet! The thing I was most impressed by though was that the dark spots on our carpet were completely gone and this was without having to do any scrubbing! I literally sprayed the carpet the night before and I woke up to a cleaner like new carpet the next morning! I’m extremely extremely impressed and will be ordering the gallon size to do the entire carpet." —Ieshia M.
Get a gallon from Amazon for $49.97.
7. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner making it easy to keep your tub and shower nice and shiny. All you have to do is spray, let it sit, and rinse — it'll clean and prevent scummy buildup all on its own. No scrubbing or wiping required, hooray!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I had tried the Dawn dish soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and had even used toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet & Forget spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents, a refill size, and a two-pack).
8. Some Bissell Stomp & Go cleaning pads — simply stomp on them to release a powerful cleaning formula capable of banishing tough, set-in stains from pet messes, wine, mud, coffee, blood, and more so you can keep your carpets looking new.
Promising review: "These things saved me from replacing my entire upstairs carpet! We had already replaced one section before finding these and were worried we’d have to replace another section at a cost of $3,000. Stomp and leave it for 24 hours and I was amazed to see my carpet was its original light cream color. I now stock a box of these and have told every one of my pet-owning friends about them. I’ll never spend hours scrubbing the floor or carpet shampooing again!" —findingk8
Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $27.49.
9. A set of Wad-Free pads brilliantly designed to help prevent your sheets from getting all tangled, twisted, and balled up every time you wash them. It'll also help them dry faster with fewer wrinkles so you can stop paying for extra cycles.
Wad-Free is a woman-owned small business! After wasting time and energy on wadding problems, Cyndi Bray invented Wad-Free for bedsheets.
Promising reviews: "It's a miracle product! Oh my gosh, I only had to run the dryer one time to dry the sheets instead of my usual four times. They looked cleaner too!" —Bonnie
"I was mildly skeptical, but it works exactly as promoted! I've used it five times and each time there's been no twisting of the sheets and no pillowcases balled up and still wet when the dryer goes off. Super helpful that it comes with two units, one for the top sheet and one for the fitted sheet so I don't have to split them into separate loads. I no longer dread washing sheets and plan to buy some of these as gifts. LOVE it!" —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
10. A reusable pet hair remover for anyone who can never seem to get all of their pet's fur off of their clothes and furniture. Just roll it over your fuzz-covered item of choice, and watch it lift the fur RIGHT OFF. Then simply dump out and reuse — no more annoying sticky papers like other lint rollers!
Promising review: "If I could give this product 6 stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
11. *And* a FURemover squeegee broom reviewers say attracts hair like a magnet, making cleaning *much* faster. All that fur and fuzz hiding deep in your carpet is no match for this thing, and while pet hair is the focus, it'll do an impressive job cleaning up water, dirt, and dust too.
Check this out in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "I decided to take a chance on this broom and I am so happy I did. It takes some elbow grease but it gets the fur off the area rug in my living room. Not only is it great for getting the fur off rugs, but it’s also even better on the hard floors. My regular broom catches some of the hair (which I then have to clean off by hand) but much of it just swirls away in the breeze the sweeping creates. This broom actually collects even the tiny stray hairs and deposits them in the dust pile without me having to get my hands dirty (literally)." —Sarah R.
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
12. A powerwash dish spray that'll make it way easier to clean those gunk-covered dishes that have been chilling in the sink for a few days too many. It'll instantly start breaking down all that stuck-on grease and grime so you can simply wipe and rinse it away instead of spending forever scrubbing and scraping.
Promising review: "This is Dawn, but about 50 times stronger! I used to dread cleaning pots and pans, but Dawn Platinum Powerwash makes that chore a lot quicker and gets the pots and pans cleaner. Note: You get the original spray bottle plus three refills, so when you run out of the product in the bottle, it’s no problem. I would highly recommend this cleaning powerhouse! I don’t think there is anything else on the market even close to what this does." —Phoenix Tyler
Get a spray bottle and three refills from Amazon for $17.50.
13. An "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner — it'll loosen those splatters and stains so all you have to do is wipe them clean.
Just add water and vinegar, and place this gadget in the microwave for five to eight minutes on high heat. Afterward, wipe off with sponge, rag or napkin, and all the grime will come right off!
Promising review: "I'm embarrassed to say I hadn't cleaned my microwave in about six months. It's an awful task. I ran Angry Mama one time, wiped down easily, then ran it one more time to get it detailed really clean. Highly recommend using it more often than once every six months for a super fast, super clean microwave!" —Kelsey
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).
14. A cleaning K-Cup you can pop into your Keurig just like you're making a normal cup of coffee. Then all you have to do is brew one large cycle with the cleaner pod, at least one cycle with just water (depending on how dirty your machine is), and you're done!
Promising review: "Our coffee can start to taste funky after several uses. We run this through once, then two times with just water. Works great and coffee goes back to tasting like normal! It clears out any build up that can affect the taste of your coffee. It is super easy and just as quick as making a cup of coffee." —Maine Customer
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in larger packs).
15. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner that'll bubble and fizz through the odor-causing grime all on its own while you just stand back and wish you'd gotten it sooner.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.46.
16. A pack of Bottle Bright tablets to make your gunky, stained tumbler look and smell brand new, no scrubbing required!
Bottle Bright is a US-based small business established in 2009 that specializes in cleaning products.
Promising review: "I keep two stainless-steel mugs at work, and they rotate between tea, water, and occasionally coffee. I'm good about washing them, but they had still developed a thin, tea-colored patina. I didn't think there'd be much of a difference after using these tablets (I really bought them for a coworker whose mug is thick with stains), but WOW! Ten minutes with simmering hot water made my mugs look brand-new. I didn't realize how stained the mugs actually were." —Library Chick
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $8.
17. A toilet wand cleaning system with a disposable head (and six refills) preloaded with Clorox so cleaning is a breeze. Just swish, swirl, and scrub as needed with the hexigon-shaped sponge head designed to hit those tough-to-reach places, then pop it off and toss it when you're done! Your toilet will be sparkling and smelling fresh in record time.
Includes a wand, storage caddy, and six disinfecting wand head refills.
Promising review: "So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff and built up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session! Before and after pic attached." —Whitney
Get it from Amazon for