These 36 Products Prove That Cleaning Doesn’t Have To Be A Big Ol’ Pain

Just fill up the bath, add a quarter of the bottle, wait 15 minutes for it to clean all the gross residue, then drain the tub! Each bottle cleans about four times, and it's septic safe. Check it out in action (and some very gross results) in this TikTok!

Oh Yuk is a small, family-owned business based in Minnesota that specializes in PhD chemist-formulated cleaning products for home appliances, from dishwashers and washing machines to hot tubs and jetted bathtubs.

Promising review: "I wish I could give this stuff 10 stars. I've been using my jetted tub daily for almost two years. Never seen any sign of issues with gunk in the pipes, but I thought I'd give this stuff try as part of my spring cleaning. OH. MY. WORD. I followed the directions on the website, not the bottle because the bottle directions are for maintenance and not the initial clean. For the initial clean I filled the tub, turned on the jets and added 6 ounces of Oh Yuk. Ran it for about an hour. It got pretty sudsy but not too bad. When I came to check, I found this slimy green grossness around the tub. So disgusting!!!!! I am going to run this monthly and will be buying the gallon next time because I never want to be without this stuff." —Elizabeth

Get it from Amazon for $17.84.