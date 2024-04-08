Building The Defining Media Company For The AI Era

We started with “infinity” quizzes like What Town Should You Live in Based on Your Lifestyle and AI-image creations like 50 States of Barbie Dreamhouse. We then expanded to chatbot style games and characters like our Nepo Baby simulation game Nepogotchi, which saw twice as much time spent per pageview when compared to our static content published in 2023. We also launched utility-focused AI products, like Shoppy, an AI assistant that helped our audience find the perfect holiday gift for everyone on their list. We also created a new “content engine” format: a custom Emoji Generator, which skyrocketed to join the top 10 most-engaged BuzzFeed posts of all time.

The test-and-learn phase has given way to a deeper understanding of the landscape, the preferences of our audience and the potential for this medium. It’s clear that users aren’t as excited by the static, unimaginative uses of AI, but are hungry for the more creative and responsive potential that the technology enables. Even though we are just getting started on this journey, we see opportunities for this technology to enable new levels of personalization that not only understand user preferences but respond to real-time changes in mood or interests.

We are at the start of creating an entirely new medium that is so responsive and dynamic that our content and platform will feel almost alive. And while hyper-personalized algorithms of the major platforms can be isolating, we see this medium as a way to build and enhance communities of people, through content and experiences that build on social relationships and shared interests, in much the same way that social content was once made to share. We think there are ways to unlock new forms of storytelling and imagination, create conversational media, and endlessly remix and evolve the creative output of our teams and our audience. In the near future, we will bring this work together into a reimagined BuzzFeed web and app experience as we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with AI and drive the industry forward. I can’t wait to show our audience what we are building next.

As you will see in the accompanying financial statements presented within our Annual Report, 2023 was a challenging year for our business and digital publishing more broadly. As competition for audience time between the platforms intensified and advertisers contended with uncertainty in the market, we were impacted. On a continuing operations basis, excluding Complex, our 2023 revenues declined 26% to $253 million, which was accompanied by an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5 million, as compared to approximately breakeven in 2022.

To be clear, we are not satisfied with this performance. And, earlier this year, we made key strategic and organizational changes to address this. Specifically, we:

sold Complex , bringing in nine-figures of liquidity and reducing our exposure to lower-margin revenue streams with lower demand in a tighter digital ad market

These changes created a new foundation for the company, providing a platform to begin transforming our business in the coming years. Following these changes, BuzzFeed, Inc. is stronger and poised to capitalize on the emergence of GenAI to build the defining media company for the AI era.

Before I wrap up, I want to share a final thought. We had a choice when we reset BuzzFeed’s strategic direction earlier this year. We could have become more of a media company, more of a content company or more of an agency to make content for clients. We chose to move in the opposite direction to become more of a tech company. The reason is because the “tech way of thinking” - the implicit ideas that underlie the industry - are what will end up defining our shared future. Companies grow and thrive when they prize scalability, technological leverage, zero marginal costs, machine learning and positive feedback loops. There is a reason TikTok beat Quibi. Or Netflix outcompeted all the big media companies. Even Disney was originally led by a technologist who invented a new medium, creating the first animated feature film with Snow White.

Tech billionaires may say dumb things sometimes, but the core *ideas* behind the tech industry, and the pursuit of scalability and technological leverage, provide the best path to: grow a company, have a big impact and, in our case, spread truth, joy, and creativity on the internet.

We are an ambitious company, and we aren’t satisfied with simply making commodity content for the platforms. We’ve always been as obsessed with the medium as we are with the message. We are determined to build the future of media and we are adjusting our strategy accordingly.

As we embark on the next stage of our journey, I want to welcome all the new shareholders who are joining us and supporting our next stage of growth. We are committed to delivering for you and creating value the best way we know how - by innovating to push the digital media industry forward.