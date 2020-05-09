This Woman Says Her Photos Were Stolen To Spread A Fake Viral Story About Her Uncle’s “Coronavirus Death”

A woman called “Sara Faith” made an explosive claim about the circumstances of her Uncle David’s death in a Facebook post shared tens of thousands of times in recent days.



But Sara Faith does not exist.

The profile pictures used actually belong to a woman called Sarah-Louise Cooper from Manchester in England, BuzzFeed News can reveal.

“I don’t have an uncle called David,” she said.

The post, shared tens of thousands of times by the account, spread a growing conspiracy theory about medics manipulating death certificates to inflate coronavirus deaths.