Boris Johnson's Fiancé, Carrie Symonds, Has Given Birth To A Baby Boy

British prime minister Boris Johnson and his fiancé Carrie Symonds have had a baby boy, it was announced on Wednesday.



“The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning" a spokesperson said. "Both mother and baby are doing very well."

It has been a tumultuous month for Johnson, who was admitted to intensive care with coronavirus on April 6.

On Monday he returned to work urging the British public to "contain their impatience" in an address to the nation in Downing Street.

"I know it is tough, and I want to get this economy moving as fast as I can," he said on Monday.

"But I refuse to throw away all the effort and the sacrifice of the British people, and to risk a second major outbreak and huge loss of life and the overwhelming of the NHS."

Johnson has four adult children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler. The couple announced the beginning of divorce proceedings in 2018.

Symonds moved in to Downing Street with Johnson when he became prime minister in July last year.

In February Symonds announced the couple's engagement in an Instagram post saying "many of you already know but for my friends that still don't, we got engaged at the end of last year... and we've got a baby hatching early summer. Feel incredibly blessed."



While Johnson has been recovering from his serious bout of coronavirus, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been deputising for him.

Though Johnson is back at work in Downing Street, it is Raab who will go head-to-head with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

Johnson's colleagues have been quick to congratulate the couple on the news.