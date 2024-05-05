BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    20 Target Parenting Products That Save A Couple Of Minutes On Everyday Tasks

    Because a few seconds here and a few seconds there can really add up for exhausted parents.

    John Mihaly
    by John Mihaly

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Graco Pack and Play so babies and toddlers can stay put. That's it. Pop them in there, keep your hands free, and give yourself at least a few minutes to do what you need to do.

    Toddler standing inside a gray and black pack and play with mesh sides
    Target

    Promising review: "Our daughter is in her "terrible twos" She's getting into everything and ensuring that cleanup is as difficult as possible. She recently discovered "mosh pits", as both of her parents are metalheads, and that's where we decided we had to do something. Vacuuming with a 2-year-old is hard enough without them throwing an elbow right into your knee. Since we got this, she can disrespect her surroundings without actually disrespecting her surroundings. We can vacuum, sweep, etc. without it disrupting her precious play time. 5/5 Do recommend." —DRSARSSRS

    Price: $59.99 (available in four colors)

    2. A Prepworks thin apple slicer that takes a once tedious snack preparation scenario and turns it into one of the quickest, most efficient ways to feed hungry little mouths.

    A person using an apple slicer to cut an apple on a wooden board
    Target

    Promising review: "Who knew something that does exactly what it says would be a happy surprise! I love this because it’s thinner slices compared to a normal apple slicer. Would buy again and purchase as a gift for someone!" —maitheshark 

    Price: $11.99

    3. A two-pack of Munchkin faucet extenders for making already difficult (and messy) tasks like handwashing and teeth brushing easier for the little ones and time spent cleaning up at a minimum.

    Child model washing hands at sink with aid of faucet extender
    Target

    Promising review: "So much easier for my toddler to be able to wash her own hands without hurting her belly leaning so far! I love these, and they fit on all of our faucets which are all very different!" —Amber

    Price: $11.49

    4. A battery-operated LED toilet bowl nightlight because in the middle of the night, a child's aim (and let's be honest, some adults, too) is not always true. And the last thing you want to spend any time cleaning up is floor pee.

    Two images of a toilet with an LED light device in various colors under the seat
    Target

    Promising review: "Works well and very well made. Love having this! No need to turn on the light each time through the night." —Love this rug

    Price: $10.59

    5. A 790-piece Lego Classic brick box to start or add to any budding Scandinavian building block collection. This comes with 33 different colored pieces and the ever-important brick separator tool that, I assure you, will save a ton of time on those deconstruction projects.

    Target

    For ages 4+.

    Promising reviews: "Got this for my 8-year-old daughter and she enjoys it. I wanted one that had a lot of pieces so she can create whatever she wants without being limited. Great tub to keep all the pieces together." —Gorjes

    "Played this with my 4-year-old grandson for hours. His words, 'This is so fun.' He will play Legos all day." —Connie

    Price: $33.49

    6. A wooden Melissa & Doug Deluxe magnetic responsibility chart with 90 magnets featuring responsibilities, positive behaviors, and rewards to encourage good behavior and teach accountability (but, in like, a reasonably fun way). Put them kids to work.

    Child model showing off colorful magnetic chart
    Target

    Promising review: "My 5-year-old loves this. She is working to earn a prize, so when one whole row gets filled without me asking, she's going to earn it. Great that it has pre-printed chores that are good for young ones too, and all the dots. Wish there was a more convenient way to store the unused ones (a little bag or pocket somewhere). Otherwise amazing!" —Katie

    Price: $22.39

    7. A two-pack of baby pacifier clips for all those times wasted searching all over the place for a clean binky while dealing with a very unruly child. The pacifier is one item to which the "five-second rule" does not apply.

    Pacifier clip with rainbow design attached to pacifier in baby&#x27;s mouth and their shirt
    Target

    Promising review: "Love these to prevent losing the binkis! They are super cute, work well, and you can throw them in the washer!" —Mama Bear

    Price: $6.79+ (available in five colors)

    8. A Roomba Wi-Fi robot vacuum because your hardwood and carpeted floors need all the help they can get when there's a kid in the home, and you've got no time to do it yourself. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, this sucker will map out a dynamic path of your home (all you have to do is get stuff, like toys and charging cables, off the floor).

    Black Roomba vacuum on hardwood floor
    Target

    Promising review: "I love how easy it is to clean and how well it cleans!! I’m a full-time mom with a zoo, and this little Roomba is mighty enough to suck up copious amounts of dog hair, litter, Cheerios, you name it!" —Sativasymphony 

    Price: $244.99 (originally $279.99)

    9. A clippable baby changing station and diaper clutch with enough room for several nappies and a pack of wipes to turn every clean (hopefully) flat surface into a changing table. No more time spent searching for a bathroom changing table.

    Target

    Promising review: "I love love love this purchase! It is nice to just throw this in the undercarriage of your stroller, and that’s all I really need when going to the mall or a quick run into the store. I keep a couple of diapers in here and enough wipes for small trips. Fits in my backpack/purse, too so I don’t have to lug around a giant diaper bag. Also super easy to clean/wipe because it has a plastic inlay! This is just a terrific all-in-one!" —MZ

    Price: $23.99 (originally $29.99; available in three colors/patterns)

    10. A do-it-all Nanit Pro camera and wall mount for next-level, 24/7 information gathering (aka spying) on your child while they're sleeping (or supposed to be sleeping) from any location via your smartphone.

    Baby sleeping and three images of camera
    Target

    The Nanit is a big-time investment in everyone getting a good night's sleep, getting their work done, and getting time back. The camera mounts above the crib and streams live HD and night vision to iOS, Android, Kindle Fire, or Echo Show devices. That essentially means your phone becomes a monitor (via the app) that you're less apt to lose and won't forget to charge. The night vision allowed us to hang back whenever we heard a noise so we could make better decisions about whether the baby's "got this" or we needed to handle the situation. We get weekly reports on our baby's sleep patterns, updates, and tips sent directly to the app. I'm not sure how we lived without this, but I would recommend it to every new parent.

    Promising review: "Highly recommend this camera!! So many details about when baby wakes, falls asleep, how many times you tended to baby. Love all the “data”!" —Mollym

    Price: $242.99

    11. A tub of OxiClean because laundry piles up real quick, and failing to pre-treat or soak stained baby clothes means you're going to have to wash them a second (and maybe even third) time. And no parent has time for that.

    Container of OxiClean detergent on countertop advertising stain and odor removal
    Target

    Promising review: "Go to stain remover! I love oxi clean and love the added bonus of scent! I incorporate this product into my towels, which tend to get stained and smelly after lots of use. This helps get the stains out, and they come out smelling so fresh!" —Jem

    Price: $12.79

    12. A time — and lifesaving/changing — Baby Brezza formula dispensing machine that'll mix and warm consistently perfect formula-based ba-bas in a matter of mere seconds.

    Baby bottle being prepared in white and black formula machine
    Target

    The Baby Brezza has been one of my best investments for year one in Babyland. Late-night feeds no longer become about fumbling, spilling, mixing, warming, and minutes later delivering a so-so bottle to a crying child. No, in seconds, a measured and warm concoction is in hand and then in the baby's mouth. Just add water to the tank and formula to the dispenser and serve bottles ranging between 2—10 ounces warmed to three different temperatures. The time, effort, and stress this wonderful machine has saved me from is emotionally immeasurable and worth the price tag. It even forces you to clean it after every four uses because that formula gets gunky, and you get lazy. Beyond worth it! 

    Promising review: "I bought this for a baby shower. There’s nothing I recommend to people more than this. Mine lasted from 2020-2022 until I gave it away…. Yes fully functional. If you take care of it, it will last. Best thing there is." —Letty

    Price: $199.99 (available in two colors). 

    13. Or a Philips fast baby-bottle warmer for when babies want, nay demand, that their babas are above room temperature, and you know there will be hell to pay if they're not. No time to waste here!

    Model&#x27;s hand placing a baby bottle of milk into white bottle warmer device
    Target

    Promising review: "This warmer gets the job done and doesn't take up a huge amount on my counter like some of the others out there." —Hand

    Price: $49.99

    14. A Dr. Brown's All-in-One Sterilizer & Dryer to quickly win the war against the staggering amount of funky-smelling baby bottles currently amassing in your kitchen.

    Person using a bottle sterilizer with various baby items on kitchen counter
    Target

    Promising review: "Complete game changer. We were using the microwave sanitizer, which was great, but we had to dry everything. It was so tedious. This machine is extremely efficient and saves so much time." —Krystle

    Price: $79.99

    15. A Frida electric nail trimmer set because tiny baby nails slice like Wolverine's adamantium claws, and cutting them can be a precarious and time-consuming proposition.

    person using the nail trimmer set on baby hands
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this nail buffer! I’ve been so terrified I’d nick her finger again by using nail clippers. I would highly recommend it to any new mom! And my daughter never fussed while I buffed them!" —AmberL

    Price: $34.99

    16. A kids' detangle hair brush with longer bristles to make combing through medium, thick, and curly hair with ease (meaning: no tears, no running away, no chasing).

    Woman combing child&#x27;s hair on couch, both dressed casually, in a home setting
    Target

    Promising review: "Works well for detangling my three-year-old daughter’s very curly hair. I also have curly hair, and it has worked for me as well. No pain as long as detangling is done properly and a detangling spray is being used." —STC

    Price: $5.99

    17. A 6-quart digital window air fryer because the oven takes too long to warm up and the microwave doesn't always leave food tasting its best. And that window lets you see exactly how everything is cooking.

    Air fryer on kitchen counter with various cooked foods around it
    Target

    Promising review: "I wish I had bought one sooner. I love the quick cleanup. And the fact that it has a clear window. It also has a recipe book included. In one week, I have used it several times. I am going to get through the learning curve on this. I love this!" —1Madhatter

    Price: $49.99 (originally $69.99)

    18. A 115-piece Crayola Imagination art set with case so the kids can spend their time (not yours) putting marker, crayon, or colored pencil to paper to bring their imaginations to life. Just leave plenty of room on the fridge!

    Target

    Promising review: "This will be our second art set, and only because my son uses it every day and has worn them down. (He’s 5.) I highly recommend this for your little artist!! If I had to find a negative, I would say I wish the case were harder so it can’t break at the corners. (It’s a thick box-like material.)" —AP

    Price: $22.99

    19. A six-pack of magnetic notepads you can keep on the refrigerator so as soon as you run out of something (like milk, always milk), you can write it down immediately. This cuts down on making several trips to the grocery store when you inevitably forget something important (like the milk).

    Magnetic fridge notepad with grocery list, sticky notes with various lists, and a photo, all on a refrigerator door
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Strong magnet on the entire back." —MD

    "These notepads, placed on the side of the fridge, keep us on track for the next trip to the grocery store." —VA Grandma

    Price: $15.99 (originally $26.99)

    20. A 37-piece Magna-Tiles starter set because I've never seen a single child not sit down and play with these for minutes, hours, days on end!

    A colorful set of Magnatile toys arranged like a castle along with the packaging
    Target

    Promising review: "Kids have SO much fun with them! I have a 3-year-old and two 2-year-olds, and they are constantly playing with these! They hold up well to building, being tossed around, colored on, all the things. These are worth the splurge for the name brand rather than a knock-off brand!" —KP

    Price: $59.99

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity. 