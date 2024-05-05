20 Target Parenting Products That Save A Couple Of Minutes On Everyday Tasks

1. A Graco Pack and Play so babies and toddlers can stay put. That's it. Pop them in there, keep your hands free, and give yourself at least a few minutes to do what you need to do.
2. A Prepworks thin apple slicer that takes a once tedious snack preparation scenario and turns it into one of the quickest, most efficient ways to feed hungry little mouths.
3. A two-pack of Munchkin faucet extenders for making already difficult (and messy) tasks like handwashing and teeth brushing easier for the little ones and time spent cleaning up at a minimum.
4. A battery-operated LED toilet bowl nightlight because in the middle of the night, a child's aim (and let's be honest, some adults, too) is not always true. And the last thing you want to spend any time cleaning up is floor pee.
5. A 790-piece Lego Classic brick box to start or add to any budding Scandinavian building block collection. This comes with 33 different colored pieces and the ever-important brick separator tool that, I assure you, will save a ton of time on those deconstruction projects.
6. A wooden Melissa & Doug Deluxe magnetic responsibility chart with 90 magnets featuring responsibilities, positive behaviors, and rewards to encourage good behavior and teach accountability (but, in like, a reasonably fun way). Put them kids to work.
7. A two-pack of baby pacifier clips for all those times wasted searching all over the place for a clean binky while dealing with a very unruly child. The pacifier is one item to which the "five-second rule" does not apply.
8. A Roomba Wi-Fi robot vacuum because your hardwood and carpeted floors need all the help they can get when there's a kid in the home, and you've got no time to do it yourself. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, this sucker will map out a dynamic path of your home (all you have to do is get stuff, like toys and charging cables, off the floor).
9. A clippable baby changing station and diaper clutch with enough room for several nappies and a pack of wipes to turn every clean (hopefully) flat surface into a changing table. No more time spent searching for a bathroom changing table.
10. A do-it-all Nanit Pro camera and wall mount for next-level, 24/7 information gathering (aka spying) on your child while they're sleeping (or supposed to be sleeping) from any location via your smartphone.
11. A tub of OxiClean because laundry piles up real quick, and failing to pre-treat or soak stained baby clothes means you're going to have to wash them a second (and maybe even third) time. And no parent has time for that.
12. A time — and lifesaving/changing — Baby Brezza formula dispensing machine that'll mix and warm consistently perfect formula-based ba-bas in a matter of mere seconds.
13. Or a Philips fast baby-bottle warmer for when babies want, nay demand, that their babas are above room temperature, and you know there will be hell to pay if they're not. No time to waste here!
14. A Dr. Brown's All-in-One Sterilizer & Dryer to quickly win the war against the staggering amount of funky-smelling baby bottles currently amassing in your kitchen.
15. A Frida electric nail trimmer set because tiny baby nails slice like Wolverine's adamantium claws, and cutting them can be a precarious and time-consuming proposition.
16. A kids' detangle hair brush with longer bristles to make combing through medium, thick, and curly hair with ease (meaning: no tears, no running away, no chasing).
17. A 6-quart digital window air fryer because the oven takes too long to warm up and the microwave doesn't always leave food tasting its best. And that window lets you see exactly how everything is cooking.
18. A 115-piece Crayola Imagination art set with case so the kids can spend their time (not yours) putting marker, crayon, or colored pencil to paper to bring their imaginations to life. Just leave plenty of room on the fridge!
19. A six-pack of magnetic notepads you can keep on the refrigerator so as soon as you run out of something (like milk, always milk), you can write it down immediately. This cuts down on making several trips to the grocery store when you inevitably forget something important (like the milk).
20. A 37-piece Magna-Tiles starter set because I've never seen a single child not sit down and play with these for minutes, hours, days on end!
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.