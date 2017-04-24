UKIP Prepares To Target Muslims With Its Election Manifesto

UKIP is preparing to fight the general election with a series of policies explicitly targeted at Islam, including a ban on wearing face coverings in public and a ban on opening new Islamic faith schools in the state sector until Muslims can demonstrate they have made "substantial progress" on integrating into British society.



The party's proposed policies, unveiled on Monday morning, would also explicitly outlaw sharia courts and require annual medical check-ups for girls considered to be high risk of female genital mutilation. Parents whose children were found to have been victims of FGM would be automatically targeted for prosecution.

A policy document entitled "The Integration Agenda" also said the party would explicitly include race as an aggravating factor in the law surrounding sexual offences, with the party promising longer sentences in sexual grooming cases if the victim is of a different race or religion to the perpetrator.

UKIP would also make it much harder to register for a postal vote, with the party claiming the ability to access absentee ballots on demand has led to a boom in electoral fraud "especially among minority communities".

Paul Nuttall said he wanted immigrants and Muslims to be "people who sign up to a British way of life" and suggested the party is planning to use cultural issues to distinguish itself from rivals, especially now Theresa May is campaigning on an explicitly pro-Brexit platform.

UKIP's poll ratings have struggled since the EU referendum vote, with polls suggesting a substantial minority of the party's voters have drifted to the Conservatives. The party currently has no MPs following the resignation of Douglas Carswell and has suggested it may not stand in many constituencies where there is currently a pro-Brexit MP.