This Man Just Got A Jacob Rees-Mogg Tattoo

The year is 2017 and people are getting Jacob Rees-Mogg tattoos on their chest.

Moggmentum, one of the most unlikely of the many semi-ironic political movements that the internet has created, has grown up over recent months around the Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Young Conservatives, jealous of the attention (and tattoos) Labour's Jeremy Corbyn has received, are responding by rallying around a man who has been a figure of fascination for his outmoded mannerisms since his time at university in the 1980s.

Rees-Mogg, a permanently-suited father of six and investment manager, represents the constituency of North East Somerset in an unashamedly traditional Tory manner. In recent weeks he seems to have become self-aware of his meme potential and expanded into Instagram and Twitter.

Whether the nascent scene can survive beyond the quiet months of the summer is a moot point.

Which is where Ross Atkinson, a marketing assistant from Doncaster, enters the story with a tattoo based on an adaptation of the logo of Labour-supporting group Momentum.

"I like a good laugh, don't take life too serious and only live once. I believe tattoos are meant to represent yourself, what you believe or what interests you and [I] thought it would be funny to be honest," he told BuzzFeed News.