Theresa May Officially Confirms The Conservatives Could Bring Back Fox Hunting

Theresa May has pledged to hold a free vote on fox hunting, paving the way for the law that currently bans it to be repealed if the Conservatives win the general election.



The commitment to allow the House of Commons to decide whether to repeal the ban, which has been in force since 2005, was included in the Tory manifesto, which was unveiled in Halifax on Thursday.



May has already said she remains personally in favour of repealing the ban on hunting, telling reporters earlier this month that "personally I have always been in favour of fox hunting".

The manifesto now confirms the commitment to hold a free vote.

David Cameron also pledged a similar policy in the 2015 Conservative manifesto but the vote was never held after SNP politicians made it clear they would block the measure. However, if the polls are correct and Theresa May wins a large majority in next month's vote then it is more likely that MPs will get a chance to repeal the bill.



"We will grant a free vote, on a government bill in government time, to give parliament the opportunity to decide the future of the Hunting Act," the document states.

