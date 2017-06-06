The Labour Centrists Have A Problem: Jeremy Corbyn Is Doing Too Well

The plan for Labour centrists, as much as there ever was one, went something like this: Jeremy Corbyn, faced with a snap general election called by a triumphant prime minister buoyed by stunning poll ratings, would inevitably lead Labour to a historically bad defeat by virtue of his leadership flaws.

During the election campaign he would be pilloried, abused, and crushed by the Conservative juggernaut. The British public, guided by a handful of aggressively right-wing newspapers, would overwhelmingly reject a man with abysmal personal ratings.

In this centrist Labour narrative even pro-Corbyn party members would come to their senses in the aftermath of a crushing election defeat. They would realise that no matter how much they personally liked the leader’s policies, there was no way he could lead the party to victory. And at some point in the future, a leadership election would follow in which a Sensible Moderate Labour Candidate would be chosen, who would be acceptable to the wider electorate.

Things have not exactly worked out that way.

Instead, the anti-Corbyn faction has had to realign its message and prepare for what they expect to be a different sort of defeat. At the same time the briefing has turned from the idea that he would be an electoral disaster to the idea that Labour could have gone even further and perhaps even won a majority with a different leader.

Crucially, the pro-Corbyn wing of the Labour party are setting a different measure of success to the anti-Corbyn centrists. Their definitions of what would be considered a good result – and their reasons for any loss – are very different.

“He has run a half-decent campaign, that’s true, and he’s not made an idiot of himself, but Theresa May has completely crumbled,” said one anti-Corbyn Labour candidate, who was an MP in the last parliament. “We could have won this election if we had a half-decent leader, as she’s imploded. I was ready for a split [to form a new party] at the start of this campaign. He’s got to resign but I don’t think he will.”

Rather than being comprehensively rejected by the electorate, Corbyn’s ratings have shot up as he fought a strong campaign and made the most of broadcasters giving him extra airtime for policies. YouGov polling suggests his personal favourability ratings enjoyed a startling turnaround, rising from an abysmal -42% on 20 April to -2% by the start of June.

He’s capitalised on Conservative missteps, especially around the bodged manifesto launch and the "dementia tax". He’s still toxic to voters in some parts of the country – and even the most optimistic polls suggest Labour will, in a best-case scenario, just about stand still in terms of seats – but Corbyn has packed out rallies in many constituencies and fought his way back into the election, lifted by a surging youth vote.

Most importantly, at least as far as internal Labour politics go, the membership of over 500,000 people currently appears to be more firmly behind Corbyn than ever – which poses a problem for Labour politicians who remain convinced he’s incapable of leading the party to victory and still needs to be removed.

Centrist Labour candidates standing for re-election and aides from the anti-Corbyn wing have told BuzzFeed News they still expect the party to suffer a substantial defeat that will see it lose many seats in the north of England – especially along the M62 corridor – and the Midlands.



They reluctantly admit Corbyn has had a good campaign but maintain their core belief – the same conviction that caused 172 Labour MPs to sign a motion of a no confidence in Corbyn last summer and resulted in Owen Smith’s failed leadership challenge – that he must be removed if the party is ever to win a parliamentary majority again.

The problem for them is that Corbyn’s strong election performance has made this much harder.

One Labour candidate admitted the leader's rising personal ratings meant the anti-Corbyn faction is weaker than before the election, making it even more difficult for him to be forcibly removed post-defeat as members have rallied around the incumbent.



“It will be harder if he’s seen to have had a good campaign,” the candidate said.

Another anti-Corbyn Labour candidate admitted that – against their expectations – the leader is causing the party to surge in inner-city seats but said they still expect Labour to be badly defeated in suburban English constituencies, which is cause enough to continue the battle to replace him someone who is supposedly more electable.

The candidate, who also served as an MP in the last parliament, said the real post-election struggle will be over how Labour members perceive an election defeat: either a strong performance by Corbyn against the odds, or a failure to prevent five more years of Conservative government.