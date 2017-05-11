Labour Wants To Scrap Tuition Fees, Renationalise The Railways And Give More Cash To The NHS

Labour's entire draft manifesto has been leaked, revealing Jeremy Corbyn intends to abolish university tuition fees completely, renationalise the railways, and provide £6billion a year in extra funding for the NHS.



The unprecedented leak of an entire election platform was published by the Mirror and the Daily Telegraph on Wednesday night.

Corbyn is due to spend Thursday formalising the policy platform with dozens of Labour officials and interested parties, before formally launching it next week.

The identity and motivation of whoever leaked the draft document, written by Corbyn's team, is unclear. Even shadow cabinet ministers have only seen the pages relevant to their particular interest and it is unclear whether the leak is designed to scuttle Corbyn or make it harder for his opponents to water down his policies.

One individual involved in the manifesto process told BuzzFeed News that the vast majority of the people attending today's manifesto discussion would only receive their copy at 10am and suggested the leak could only have come from either Corbyn's office or trade unions.

Matt Zarb-Cousin, who served as Corbyn's spokesperson until two months ago, blamed Labour HQ – the staff who work directly for the party but have often had a torturous relationship with the leader's office.



Here's a run-down of what the Labour leader wants to do:

Scrap tuition fees

The manifesto states they will abolish the £9,000 university fees and will also reintroduce maintenance grants for university students.

Tax the wealthy (and big companies)

People earning more than £80,000 a year would get taxed more. Additionally, the manifesto promises to extract a visa levy for those super wealthy individuals seeking permanent residency visas in the UK. This money would go towards a Migrant Impact Fund, given to host communities to support public services. A hike in the corporation tax paid by large businesses would also be levied, and HMRC would get more powers to get tax avoiders.

Railways, Royal Mail, and parts of the national grid would be renationalised

Labour wants to tack back public control of the rail network, with each line coming into public ownership as existing rail franchises expire. They intend to freeze fares, and bring a end to a driver-only operations (this is the crux of the current Southern train’s union dispute). They’ve backed plans to complete HS2 and will link it with a “cross rail of the north”. The Labour party also wants to introduce free wi-fi across the network.

The energy grid and distribution network would also be taken under national control. This would be part of a £250bn investment over 10 years on energy and transport (also including digital infrastructure).