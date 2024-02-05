We Asked A Cardiologist And Dietitians Which Foods To Stay Away From If You Have High Cholesterol

Full-fat dairy is high in saturated fat, which is not good for your LDL, which is often referred to as the “bad” cholesterol.

“Saturated fat can actually decrease your body’s ability to clear out ... the bad cholesterol,” explained Beth Auguste, a registered dietitian in Philadelphia and owner of Be Well with Beth. “Your bad cholesterol goes to your liver to get cleaned up and that’s how you remove some of the cholesterol in your body. That saturated fat impacts your liver because it makes it so that you can’t break down the bad cholesterol as much.”

Dairy does have some health benefits, so you can reduce this particular issue by incorporating lower-fat dairy products into your diet where possible.

“Choose fat-free dairy products like yogurt and kefir to reduce saturated fat intake while still obtaining essential heart-healthy nutrients like magnesium, calcium and vitamin D,” Michelle Routhenstein, a preventive cardiology dietitian at EntirelyNourished.com, told HuffPost via email.

Additionally, Auguste said you can add healthy, unsaturated fats to your fat-free dairy products by topping things like fat-free yogurt or cottage cheese with almonds or chia seeds. “That gives you the healthy fat to go along with the dairy protein,” Auguste said.