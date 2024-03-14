We Asked Dentists, And These Are The 5 Issues They'd Never, Ever Ignore

When it comes to the basics of dental hygiene, most people know to follow the key rules ― like brushing twice a day ― but many quickly discount the seemingly-small dental problems that occur. And that can be dangerous.

“What a lot of patients don’t understand is your dental health is pertinent to your overall health,” said Dr. Akeadra Bell, a clinical assistant professor at East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine and general dentist at Triangle Family Dentistry in Rolesville, North Carolina.

“As dentists, we don’t just treat teeth and we don’t just look at teeth. Your oral cavity is the opening to your entire body and everything is connected,” Bell said. Meaning that skipped dentist appointment or ignored tooth pain can lead to bigger issues down the road.

If you’re wondering what kind of problems should lead you to the dentist’s chair, here’s what the experts say:

Bleeding when brushing or flossing.