Doctors Have Found That Walking 10K Steps A Day Isn't Necessary, So Read This Before You Go On That Run

You don’t necessarily need to get 10,000 steps each day to see health benefits, according to research published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.





The meta-analysis, which analyzed data from 17 studies and 226,889 people, underscores the importance of walking any amount — even if it seems small.





The authors found that walking 3,967 steps or more each day reduced the risk of death from any cause. Walking 2,337 or more steps each day lowered the risk of death from cardiovascular disease, which includes both heart disease and stroke. Researchers also discovered that walking 1,000 more steps each day saw a 15% lower risk of all-cause mortality and that increasing walks by 500 steps each day brought a 7% lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease.





All of this is a welcome piece of news as most people struggle to hit that 10,000-step goal.