Nutritionists Are Sharing Alcohol “Rules” You Should Really Be Following, Including Women Having No More Than One Drink Per Day

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines define moderate drinking as no more than one drink for women and two drinks for men each day, said Christine Byrne, a registered dietitian and the owner of Ruby Oak Nutrition in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“I think that is a pretty good guideline,” she added. “Those specific guidelines also point out that it doesn’t mean seven drinks in a week for women, it means one drink a day — so not drinking for five days and then drinking six drinks on the sixth day is not the same thing.”

“Alcohol is a lot for your body to process,” which is why you can’t just bank all of those drinks for day six, Byrne said. “Overloading [your body] with alcohol on one day and not drinking for seven days or more can be more harmful than just drinking one drink for women or two drinks for men on a single day ... our bodies are able to process that amount of alcohol.”

Not be a buzzkill, but one alcoholic drink does not mean a Long Island iced tea (a cocktail that combines gin, vodka, rum, tequila and triple sec). Instead, the CDC says one drink is equivalent to a 12-ounce beer that is 5% alcohol by volume (ABV), 5 ounces of wine that’s 12% ABV, 1.5 ounces of 80-proof liquor or 8 ounces of malt liquor that is 7% ABV.

But know that alcohol is not beneficial to your health. ″[It’s] really important to know that recently, I think as of last year, the World Health Organization actually came out and said that no amount of alcohol is safe,” said Sumner Brooks, a registered dietitian and author of “How to Raise an Intuitive Eater.”

“We know that alcohol is associated with cancer, it’s a Group 1 carcinogen, which puts it in the same group level as tobacco,” Brooks said. Beyond being a carcinogen, alcohol is a toxin, according to Byrne, who added that “our body prioritizes metabolizing the alcohol because it’s a toxin, so it wants to get rid of it.”

The WHO guidelines say that even one drink per day for women and two per day for men is still associated with these health risks, Brooks noted. So for people who do choose to drink, “it’s just important [to know] that we’ve moved past the point of that general consensus that drinking offers health benefits,” she added. Suffice to say that just because the guidelines say you can have a certain amount of alcohol each day doesn’t mean you should.

2. If you do imbibe, drink water after each alcoholic beverage.