Canadians Are Reacting To The Tim Horton's Pizza Announcement, And Let's Just Say — As A Country We're Flabbergasted

All we want are those big sugar crystals back on the chocolate chip muffins, and yet here we are.

Yeah, you read that right. Tim Hortons just launched their own flatbread pizzas across the country this week for … reasons.

The iconic Canadian coffee chain hopes to entice more customers during afternoon and evening hours with four kinds of pizza: cheese, pepperoni, chicken parmesan, and bacon everything.

With this move, the company intends to "stretch the brand." But many on the internet say getting good 'za from a place that sells questionable coffee is the real stretch. Here's what everyone's saying about the cheesy new menu addition:

"Tim Hortons is selling pizza now" You bolt awake in the mountains of Carthage. It is 217 BC. You are the general Hannibal, and you have changed your mind. The future cannot come to pass. Rome must burn.

They selling pizza at tim hortons now… pic.twitter.com/cw1Pfc9PUh

I will not be commenting on Tim Hortons Pizza out of respect for my heritage

I live in a town in Ontario with a population of 8000 ppl. We have 13 place to get pizza. Fix your coffee and bake your doughnuts fresh again Tim Hortons. https://t.co/7hPHgtJdCW

i'd be kinda embarrassed to order pizza from tim hortons

Me trying the new Tim Hortons pizza. pic.twitter.com/72zgQawprr

On the flip side, it turns out some people actually like it!

Okay I tried Tim Hortons pizza

I saw it and thought it was kind of ugly and I’m doomed but then the sauce and cheese was delicious and the bread/crust or whatever was SO crispy and buttery 😦

it’s so rare a food looks like shit and tastes actually good, yet damn this slaps 8/10 pic.twitter.com/f16S7aUWSi

This person makes a good point too...

... While this person straight-up blames humanity.

tim hortons has some of the worst coffee out there and everybody drinks it so why wouldnt they believe they can make good pizza? theyve been enabled. this isnt on them

Based on all that, I obviously had to try it. I got a pepperoni to keep things classic. My review: It tastes surprisingly decent! A step up from frozen pizza, for sure. But I’d still trade it for a maple dip donut any day.

Jes Tongio holding a slice of pizza, looking at the camera with a slight smile
