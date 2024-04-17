Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
All we want are those big sugar crystals back on the chocolate chip muffins, and yet here we are.
"Tim Hortons is selling pizza now" You bolt awake in the mountains of Carthage. It is 217 BC. You are the general Hannibal, and you have changed your mind. The future cannot come to pass. Rome must burn.— Audrey Armstrong (@lesbiaudrey) April 16, 2024
They selling pizza at tim hortons now… pic.twitter.com/cw1Pfc9PUh— pierce (@cloutyagami) April 17, 2024
I will not be commenting on Tim Hortons Pizza out of respect for my heritage— Use: House (@marinogreco) April 16, 2024
I live in a town in Ontario with a population of 8000 ppl. We have 13 place to get pizza. Fix your coffee and bake your doughnuts fresh again Tim Hortons. https://t.co/7hPHgtJdCW— CameraguyRob🇨🇦 (@CameraguyRob) April 17, 2024
i'd be kinda embarrassed to order pizza from tim hortons— B-) (@lololbrittany) April 16, 2024
Tim Hortons two months ago: We brought back the old donuts you like! For one month!— jump aside (@JodiesJumpsuit) April 16, 2024
Tim Hortons a month ago: Roll Up The Rim To Win is App Based, losers!
Tim Hortons now: We sell pizza now, you rubes!
Had the Tim Hortons pizza. Unimpressed. The “bacon everything” pizza is misleading. It is actually bacon and nothing else. Back in the day McDonald’s pizza was way better.— Mike🌻 (@Crunks37) April 17, 2024
Me trying the new Tim Hortons pizza. pic.twitter.com/72zgQawprr— Jason Sheppard (@Jason_Sheppard_) April 16, 2024
Okay I tried Tim Hortons pizza— Vie (@viennatho) April 13, 2024
I saw it and thought it was kind of ugly and I’m doomed but then the sauce and cheese was delicious and the bread/crust or whatever was SO crispy and buttery 😦
it’s so rare a food looks like shit and tastes actually good, yet damn this slaps 8/10 pic.twitter.com/f16S7aUWSi
At least Tim Hortons has a prep area to make the pizza. Don't see one at 7-11. Once the hype dies down the Tim's pizza will be just as fast as a sandwich or anything else from the menu.— Matt Dagley (@mattdagley) April 17, 2024
tim hortons has some of the worst coffee out there and everybody drinks it so why wouldnt they believe they can make good pizza? theyve been enabled. this isnt on them— VARSHOKNOWS (@jimboknows27) April 16, 2024